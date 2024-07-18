The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: TASTE says farewell in print, embraces digital-first future

After 21 years of gracing Woolworths’ shelves and inspiring home cooks across South Africa, TASTE has published its final bi-monthly print edition. This comes as the brand celebrates a new milestone in June: a footprint of 1 175 000 consumers across all its channels and a total reach of 11 858 000 (a 25% increase on the previous month).

“TASTE was the product of a visionary client, Woolworths, and a creative powerhouse, New Media, who wanted to create the ‘best food magazine in the world’. And they did. It will always be a triumph,” said editor-in-chief Kate Wilson in her final editor’s letter.

Now available at all Woolworths Food stores, the July/August 2024 issue is a collector’s edition, a nostalgic tribute to TASTE’s rich history and the enduring power of food media. The cover design incorporates handwritten farewell notes from chefs and sommeliers who have featured in TASTE over the past two decades, and a special section celebrates the contributors – recipe developers, stylists, photographers, art directors, food writers and video hosts – who have helped to shape the brand.

“TASTE’s legacy is a great source of pride,” said Wilson. “It was a pioneering product when it launched, a marketing property for Woolworths, but also a highly innovative, creatively independent title rather than a catalogue of product and brand messaging. This positioning gave it instant gravitas. Woolworths trusted the team at New Media to curate the best possible content, and the audience, in turn, trusted TASTE’s food authority, enabling it to grow into a truly iconic South African brand. It set the agenda for Woolworths, while inspiring generations to cook and connect through food.”

Woolworths remains fully committed to TASTE and will increase its investment in its digital strategy. This includes retaining the award-winning team behind TASTE’s success and expanding the volume and frequency of content across all channels. TASTE will effectively become the voice of Woolworths Foods online.

Elizka Ferreira, head of foods marketing at Woolworths, said: “TASTE has always been a shared love story. It’s a journey we’ve shared with our partners at New Media, the many talented creators who have poured their hearts into the brand and, most importantly, our devoted audience. Together, we’ve created something truly special – a brand synonymous with Woolworths and a trusted resource in South African kitchens.

“Our commitment to TASTE remains unwavering as we step into this digital future. While the print magazine will undoubtedly be missed, our investment in digital content offers exciting opportunities for personalisation, community engagement and the ability to connect with and assist our customers in measurable ways.”

People moves

Riverbed appoints heavyweight Matthew Barnes as chief creative officer

Riverbed has made a strategic appointment, with Matthew Barnes joining the agency as Chief Creative Officer. Monalisa Zwambila, CEO and Founder of Riverbed, said this appointment signalled an important phase in the agency’s evolving growth strategy.

Barnes joins Riverbed with more than 100 international and local awards, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clios, Effies, and Loeries, and has held leadership roles at both Ogilvy and Publicis. He has served as a creative coach for various corporations and has consistently ranked at the Loeries.

“I’m excited to join Riverbed, an independent agency that has done some amazing work. More importantly, I resonate with the agency’s philosophy that seeks constantly to create positive impact,” said Barnes. Bill Bernbach’s famous aphorism, “Clients don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” sums up much of Barnes’ philosophy, and he jokes he would like to win the Nobel Prize for Creativity—if it only existed. He brings this spirit to Riverbed.

“Matthew’s huge talent as a creative dynamo will be invaluable. His considerable experience and drive are already making an impact at the agency and will ensure that our value proposition is fully reflected in our creative output. I have no doubt that we’re on the right path to enabling our belief in the power of care, to create positive impact,” concludes Zwambila.

Jacques du Preez appointed to the World Out of Home Organization Board

Jacques du Preez, CEO at integrated marketing solutions and media group Provantage, has been appointed to The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) board in the role of Director for Africa. The WOO is the only global Out of Home Association working to promote and improve the OOH industry on behalf of its members.

On his role as a WOO Board Member, Du Preez emphasised the importance of elevating the positioning of Out of Home (OOH) media in Africa by ensuring that industry associations on the continent are professional, representative, and well-funded. He acknowledged the unique challenges faced by the African market, but noted that many developed markets have successfully navigated similar issues. Du Preez believes that Africa can learn from these experiences and address local challenges more efficiently.

One of the immediate priorities he has identified is the need to accelerate plans to obtain world-class research measurement data for all OOH media types and environments. At the recent WOO congress in Hong Kong, it was highlighted that Out of Home media is well-positioned to offer a better, more cost-effective, and trusted media channel to advertisers and consumers.

WOO data revealed that total global OOH media spending in 2023 stood at $41.9 billion, representing 5.2% of total global advertising spend. From a regional perspective, Africa’s OOH media spend was estimated at $700 million in 2023, with the continent lagging behind the global digital Out-of-home penetration rate of 35.7%. In Africa, the comparative figure is a much lower 20%.

Business moves

M&C Saatchi Group SA and Eighty20 launch GrowthMap to help businesses unlock growth with precision.

The launch of GrowthMap, an innovative, data-led solution designed to unlock measurable business growth, comes off the back of the newly established strategic partnership between M&C Saatchi Group South Africa and Eighty20.

Eighty20’s data and innovation enables organisations to enhance the view of their customer, then identify and size customer growth opportunities, while M&C Saatchi Group SA translates this insight into executable marketing strategy and priorities. GrowthMap’s launch represents a powerful tool to unlock business growth with precision.

As businesses battle economic headwinds accompanied by increased competition and crowded product categories, they must be precise in identifying real, sustainable growth opportunities, says M&C Saatchi Group Chief Strategy Officer Robert Grace. “Knowing precisely where to position and invest marketing spend is critical, but the answer is not often clear. What we’ve realised is that getting to this answer requires a different approach and a coming together of very different skill sets.

“Business leaders need to be able to answer this question: Where will growth come from, and how should we position ourselves to capitalise on it? To answer that question they need to bridge the gap between data and strategy and that is what GrowthMap does. It harnesses the power of data, analytics and marketing strategy to guide businesses towards untapped, sustainable growth. Think of it as your GPS to finding growth,” said Grace.

Grace says GrowthMap provides clarity, precision and practicality. “It shows businesses where to focus and how to capitalise on opportunities,” he says.

Eighty20 CEO, Steve Burnstone said GrowthMap is transformative in how it shifts a business’s approach to market analysis and strategy formulation. “GrowthMap provides a comprehensive view of the market landscape, including market size, customer profiles and spending behaviours, and a brand’s imputed share of wallet right down to a customer level, empowering businesses with a clear understanding of where growth potential lies.”

BBC to offer international audiences news, features and updates from Paris during the games across digital, TV and audio platforms

The BBC have announced extensive content from Paris during the Olympic Games for international audiences (ex-UK). The BBC is bringing people together so they can watch, listen to and read the latest from Paris, with comprehensive international coverage across its digital, TV, audio and newsletter platforms, and special content across the BBC News channel, BBC.com/Sport, newsletters, podcasts and features.

Throughout the games BBC.com/Sport will have a dedicated “Paris 2024” sub-section which will cover the latest news from the Olympic and Paralympic Games. It will feature live text commentaries with the latest medal winners, expert analysis and user interaction; in-depth reporting on key athletes, major medal events, the host city and newsworthy events around Paris.

The BBC News channel’s technology and travel programme TechXplore will be airing three very special episodes before and during the games, exploring how cutting-edge technology and innovations are influencing how athletes train and compete, and also how the games are broadcast and experienced by viewers around the world.

In the first episode ‘Countdown to the Games’ (TX July 20th weekend), BBC tech journalist and huge Olympic and Paralympic fan, Paul Carter goes behind-the-scenes to see how technology underpins so much of the Olympics and Paralympics – from the events themselves to the way ‘digital twins’ of most of the key venues have been created in the virtual world.

Paul Carter, host of TechXplore Paris said: “As a lifelong fan of the Olympics and Paralympics, it’s been a privilege to see up-close how Paris will depend on technology like never before. From athletes to venues to broadcasters, tech will play a key role in making these Games a success and it’s been a real joy discovering what’s happening behind the scenes and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Immigration Officials From 11 SADC Countries Complete Tourism-Focused Customer Service Training

Over 40 immigration and border control officials from 11 Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states have received advanced customer service training to improve the experience of tourists visiting Southern Africa.

In a significant move to enhance tourism services across the SADC region, a pioneering Train the Trainer Tourism Customer Service Workshop was recently conducted. This initiative, a key component of the SADC Tourism Programme 2020-2030, focuses on equipping border officials with crucial customer service skills to create a more welcoming and efficient experience for travellers, thereby bolstering the tourism sector across SADC member states.

The workshop emerged from a collaborative effort led by the SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance and the SADC Secretariat, working in tandem with the Joint Action NaturAfrica / Climate Resilience and Natural Resource Management (C-NRM) Programme.

This programme, a partnership between SADC, the European Union, and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), underscores the region’s commitment to improving tourism infrastructure and service quality.

“Recognising the vital role of border personnel in shaping first impressions for visitors, the Train the Trainer Tourism Customer Service Workshop was the first step in creating coursework and training senior border management officials to improve interactions with tourists and facilitate better communication,” says SADC Secretariat Senior Programme Officer – Tourism, Moreri Mabote.

Participating countries were Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, with attendees convening at the Mangwa Valley Game Lodge in the Dinokeng Game Reserve, Gauteng, to gain first-hand knowledge of how tourism has transformed the previously agricultural area.

Making moves

Cartoon Network Africa partners with e-Waster Recycling Authority to take e-waste challenge

Cartoon Network Africa, the leading kids’ TV channel in South Africa, is partnering with the local E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA) as part of its Climate Champions initiative. The collaboration aims to educate and empower children about the increasing challenge of electronic waste.

As a registered Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO), ERA is dedicated to improving e-waste recycling in South Africa and is a leader in electronic waste management. The organisation facilitates and implements the country’s regulations on the proper disposal and management of electronic waste, as laid out by South Africa’s Waste Electronic and Electrical Equipment (WEEE) Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations, which came into effect in 2021.

The partnership comes at a crucial time as South Africa grapples with an escalating e-waste crisis. With only 10% of e-waste currently being recycled, it contributes to landfills quickly reaching capacity. E-waste is the fastest-growing waste stream, growing three times faster than general municipal solid waste.

A research survey undertaken by Cartoon Network found that 70% of children aged 6-11 across the EMEA region, had not heard of e-waste or were aware but not sure / had no idea what it means.

For example, most kids (87 %) have at least one e-waste item at home, with South Africa being above the index at 97%, with kids’ toys, headphones, and tablets among the top three items; 64% of kids in South Africa say they store e-waste items at home or throw them away, highlighting the need for education

Source: EMEA Kids Insights, primary research survey conducted on the Quantilope platform, Aug’23

Through the partnership with ERA, Cartoon Network will use its beloved characters and engaging storytelling to teach children about e-waste, its problems, and how recycling can be a solution. The aim is to inspire children to become e-waste warriors, advocating for recycling in their homes and communities.

“Understanding what happens to rubbish is good to learn from childhood. Technology is such a big part of kids’ lives these days and it’s crucial that they understand the importance of recycling e-waste from a young age,” says Ashley du Plooy, CEO at ERA. “Electronics can have a second life – even broken toys with cables or batteries can be transformed into something new! That’s because they often have valuable materials. Recycling them correctly also safeguards the environment for future generations.”

By combining education with entertainment, Cartoon Network Africa and ERA hope to cultivate a generation of environmentally aware children who comprehend the significance of responsible e-waste management.

Cartoon Network Climate Champions’ new e-waste video content will air on the Cartoon Network channel and includes a ‘Guide to E-waste’ video that explains what e-waste is, why it’s an important issue and the basics of how we can help tackle it. Cartoon Network will also air e-waste promos, explaining issues around e-waste with a call to action on how kids can get involved in tackling it, and share weekly uploads to its social and YouTube channels to help broaden the reach and drive key e-waste messages home.

ECAfrica Celebrates Mandela Day with Open Fireside Chats and Resource Bank Launch

ECAfrica, a social impact tech startup dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs, celebrated Mandela Day in a unique way by creating a space for connection and conversation by hosting Open Fireside Chats. This event coincides with the successful completion of Season 1 of the insightful podcast series, ECAfrica Talks.

In the spirit of Madiba’s legacy, ECAfrica has also opened African Media Resource Center, the heart of its Fireside Chats. This space, previously dormant due to COVID-19 restrictions, will once again serve as a platform for knowledge sharing and community building.

“By creating the ECAfrica fireside chats, the goal is to connect with a like-minded community of entrepreneurs, public sector leaders, private sector innovators, and engaged citizens. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering connections and economic empowerment for a thriving South Africa,” said Taynita Harilal, cofounder of ECAfrica. “And it’s our hope that these conversations convert to a stronger, more connected ecosystem where everyone can contribute to a resource bank that fosters economic opportunities for all.”

Echoing Nelson Mandela’s call to action, “Everyone has the ability to make an impact,” ECAfrica believes that by sharing knowledge and fostering collaboration, we can collectively empower African entrepreneurs. This Open Fireside Chats event and resource bank launch embody this commitment, sparking conversations and building a thriving South African entrepreneurial ecosystem.