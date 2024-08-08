The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Peak and Dale Group acquires Bean Interactive

Peak and Dale Group, a tech and communications agency, has acquired Bean Interactive, a top Kenyan marketing firm.

This strategic move aligns with Peak and Dale’s vision to expand its capabilities and enhance offerings in the marketing landscape, enabling it to compete globally. By combining their strengths, the group will deliver comprehensive services to meet diverse client needs.

Brendah Mwirichia, Peak and Dale’s CEO, said the move marked a significant step in their journey to become a dominant player in marketing and communications. She welcomed Bean Interactive into their family, anticipating leveraging their expertise to drive exceptional results.

Under Martin Kiarie’s transformative leadership, Bean Interactive has grown into a marketing powerhouse, shaping the business and impacting individuals through innovation.

The acquisition allows both companies to enhance value for clients by delivering more comprehensive and impactful solutions, helping achieve strategic goals and drive growth. It also exemplifies the rise of independent African agencies capable of competing with international giants, strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth and innovation in the African marketing landscape.

Bean Interactive, recognised by the London Stock Exchange Group as one of the firms to Inspire Africa, has served prestigious clients like Mastercard Foundation, MyDawa, Safaricom, Visa, SAP, Family Bank, Old Mutual, and Equity Bank.

People moves

Decode Communications recruits Rams Mabote

Strategic reputation management powerhouse has lured leading public relations luminary Rams Mabote “out of retirement” to join the company as executive chairman.

Having worked with and admired the work of Mabote, Decode CEO and founder Lorato Tshenkeng believed that Mabote could play a significant role in taking Decode to new heights in the industry.

Decode is a 12-year-old leading reputation management firm specialising in public affairs, issues and crisis management, corporate communications, and digital public relations.

Mabote will be responsible for steering the firm’s overall strategic direction and new business development initiatives and leading its newly established public affairs practice.

Currently, Mabote hosts his weekly podcast, Taking The Rams By The Horns, in partnership with Arena Holdings, one of the largest and most reputable media companies in South Africa. He also hosts a weekly TV show, The Entrepreneurial SME, on Business Day TV.

Tshenkeng continues as CEO and will focus on driving the firm’s business strategy and operational excellence and lead the social impact practice and digital transformation initiatives.

PepsiCo South Africa welcomes Vilosha Soni as CMO

PepsiCo South Africa has appointed Vilosha Soni as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective 1 August 2024 after joining as designate CMO on 1 May 2024. Vilosha brings a wealth of experience and fresh perspective to the leadership team from her distinguished career in the FMCG industry. Her appointment signals an exciting new chapter for PepsiCo South Africa’s diverse portfolio of brands, including favourites like Simba, Bokomo Weetbix, Lay’s, Wellingtons, SASKO, Liqui Fruit, White Star and Spekko.

Vilosha started her career as an assistant brand manager at Unilever, before moving into trade marketing and various marketing roles at Nestle. This was followed by an extensive stint at in marketing at SABMiller Pty (Ltd). She joins us from Tiger Brands, where she held marketing director roles for the Enterprise Foods business unit and the culinary portfolio before moving into general management. Her last role was Managing Executive of the Home and Personal Care business unit.

Hook, Line & Sinker appoints Tayla-Jade Coenraad as PR account manager

In response to a string of client wins, integrated Public Relations and Marketing agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) has appointed Tayla-Jade Coenraad as PR Account Manager, fortifying its expansion trajectory.

Founded in 2019, HLS has firmly established its reputation over the past five years as a popular, award-winning PR agency serving a diverse clientele, encompassing local start-ups to global power brands. With her expertise in PR and communications, Coenraad joins the HLS business division, contributing to the advancement of the agency’s comprehensive 360-communications campaigns that drive its Paid, Earned, Shared, and Owned (PESO) offering.

Mo Flava joins Weet-Bix to launch its new Flavours range

Bokomo Weet-Bix, one of South Africa’s most iconic breakfast brands, has unveiled an all-new range of flavours in grand style. In celebration of this flavour innovation, South African radio personality Mo Flava has changed his name to Mo Flavourites, adding excitement and flair to the launch of the new Weet-Bix flavourites: Cocoa, Strawberry, and Banana.

Gabriela Raith becomes MD of FRASER of South Africa

The Berlin-based creative agency FRASER has appointed experienced business and brand expert Gabriela Raith as the managing director of its South African studio. Raith will be responsible for further developing both the team and client base.

Born and raised in Namibia, she was involved in her family’s food production business from a young age, learning entrepreneurial thinking and action early on.

After completing her studies in economics and management, strategy and marketing, as well as film and multimedia in Cape Town and Edinburgh, where she earned an MBA among other qualifications, she founded and managed various companies in the media and retail sectors.

“With my extensive brand expertise in the European and African markets, along with a vast network across regional and continental borders, I can support a young, increasingly international company like FRASER in both solidifying its positioning in South Africa and exporting projects from here,” said Raith.

ISUZU Motors South Africa appoints new commercial vehicle marketing communications specialist

ISUZU Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has appointed Mo Ebrahim as the new marketing communications specialist for commercial vehicles and aftersales.

“We are excited to welcome Mo to our marketing team,” said Ziphindiwe Ngcobo, department executive: marketing at ISUZU.

“His invigorating approach to sales and dealer development, combined with his passion for the automotive industry, makes him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Mo will help us strengthen our market presence for Commercial Vehicles (CV) andAftersales through enhancing our communication efforts.”

Mo’s journey in the automotive industry began during his studies at the University of Johannesburg, where his passion for the field led him to switch from IT Management to complete a Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management. He joined ISUZU as a graduate trainee under the Commercial Vehicles team. This role exposed him to various functions within sales, including distribution, marketing, sales analytics, and dealer and business development.

Business moves

Media24 News’ content studio has a fresh face and a new name

Media24 News’ commercial content studio has undergone a brand refresh and is now called Brand Story.

Brand Story is a fully-fledged creative partner to Media24’s clients offering everything from custom content, interactive multimedia and industry-leading Rich Media, to design and creative agency work.

The studio is responsible for commercial content campaigns published on News24, Netwerk24, and other news titles in the Media24 stable.

“We’ve come full circle,” said Jerusha Raath, head of Brand Story. “After spending time learning from our colleagues in Media24’s sales and lifestyle divisions, we’re re-energised and ready to offer industry-leading campaigns to our advertising partners.”

Since its establishment in 2016, the digital content studio has since racked up numerous awards for native advertising, most recently the silver award for Studio of the Year (under 20 employees) at the Native Advertising Institute Awards in Copenhagen this year.

Some of the studio’s highlights include winning gold in the same category in 2023; an award-winning partnership with Nedbank for commercial projects Behind the Business Headlines and See the Bigger Picture; Rich Media wins at INMA’s Global Media Awards for its Swipe Cards and Catalogue products, as well as the Sponsors of Brave (Adcock Ingram OTC) and Anthem (OUTsurance) projects of yesteryear.

60 years of automotive advertising experience goes to Hyundai South Africa

Following the highly contested multi-agency pitch process, coordinated by IAS pitch consultancy, Hyundai South Africa selected FCB Africa as the winning lead creative agency that will work with the brand to reclaim its place as a leader in the automotive industry.

Katleho Mahapa, marketing director, Hyundai South Africa, said, “Hyundai is at a pivotal stage in its brand lifecycle, and we are delighted to align with an agency renowned for building iconic brands. I am confident that this partnership will help us realise our ambitions and achieve our vision for the brand”.

“I am so excited about our partnership with Hyundai South Africa. Hyundai’s innovative approach and market-leading ambition, along with our team’s extensive experience in the category, makes this partnership a perfect match,” said Reagen Kok, MD of FCB Africa.

Zoho announces strategic upskilling initiatives at Zoholics South Africa

Zoho, a global technology company, has announced its continued commitment to upskilling the youth through strategic partnerships with BabesGotBytes and CodeTelligence. The company, which grew by 17% in 2023 in South Africa, made the announcements on the sidelines of Zoholics South Africa, its annual user conference.

“As we expand our presence in the region, we are committed to ensuring that our growth contributes positively to the local economy, community, and business ecosystem,” said Premanand Velumani, Associate Director, Strategic Growth, Zoho MEA.

“This commitment underpins our growth strategy called transnational localism, wherein we strive to remain locally rooted while being globally connected. To achieve this, we are hiring locally, expanding our partner network, and developing localised products. More importantly, we are investing in digital skills development initiatives for the youth to prepare them for future employment opportunities.”

Zoho and BabesGotBytes are joining forces to empower over 40 girls and women with digital skills through a comprehensive one-year boot camp. This initiative is designed to bridge the skills gap and increase female representation in the tech sector by providing rigorous training for workplace readiness.

Making moves

Good Hope FM Launches Cape Town’s Original Sundaze

From 4 August, Good Hope FM, will be spicing up your Sunday with ‘Cape Town’s Original Sundaze’, a magical mix of music unlike any other.

The station has always been well-known for its top-class music – pumping contemporary hits, with a mixture of R&B, Pop, Hip Hop, Dance, Ballads and Old School. So, in keeping with what has made Good Hope FM a household favourite, Cape Town’s Original Sundaze will see all Sunday shows focused on exploring these genres by taking listeners on a musical journey through time.

The whole Sunday line-up – The Weekend Breakfast with Maka Tanga from 06h00 to 09h00, The Sunday Feela with Rinaldo Felaar from 9h00 to 12h00, Thank Garth It’s Sunday with Garth B from 12h00 to 15h00, The Weekend Special with Carissa Cupido from 15h00 to 18h00, The Sunset Smoothie with Bradley Knight from 18h00 to 22h00 and The Sunday Chilla with Fauzia Bull from 22h00 to 01h00 – will take you right back to the times when the most EPIC memories were made – reliving all of your favourite moments.

Good Hope FM’s programme manager, Gerard Muller, said, “Music possesses the power to take you back to that amazing party, that awesome road trip, that massive celebration, that first dance, that first kiss, that moment in time that you want to relive again and again.”

Open Book Festival Unveils Programme for 2024 Edition

The organisers of Open Book Festival have announced that the programme for this year’s event is now live. Tickets are available for booking through Webtickets. The festival, known for creating an inclusive space for important conversations, is set to explore a range of themes including mental health, fatherhood, creativity, and the impact of history on the present.

The festival will feature a diverse array of events designed to engage readers, thinkers, and literary enthusiasts. Notable highlights include:

Conversations with Mohale: The festival’s flagship event returns with the theme “Celebrating Unruly Women”, promising a blend of feminist discourse and humour.

Writersports: A live writing session where authors create stories based on audience prompts, showcasing the spontaneity of the creative process.

A Letter to Sobukwe: A collaboration with House of Sachane, examining the legacy of this significant figure in South African history.

Gathering Our Voices: A partnership with aBantu Chorus, combining poetry and music.

Queerness and the Divine: An exploration of spirituality, identity, and acceptance.

Email openbooktickets@gmail.com for more.

TechTour Pitch Den at the expanded Tech and Tourism Conference

The Tech and Tourism Conference is set to expand its horizons in 2025 with the introduction of the TechTour Pitch Den, a dynamic platform for innovators to showcase groundbreaking tech solutions aimed at transforming the travel industry. This eagerly anticipated addition will take place in February 2025 at the Tech and Tourism Conference, gathering industry experts, investors and key stakeholders to foster collaboration and drive innovation.

The TechTour Pitch Den offers a unique opportunity for tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to present their game-changing ideas that have the potential to redefine how we experience travel. From streamlining booking processes to enhancing sustainability and creating unforgettable travel experiences, the Pitch Den seeks visionary solutions that push boundaries and set new industry standards.

For more information on how to participate or attend TechTour Pitch Den, visit https://pitchden.techandtourism.co.za/ and follow The Tech and Tourism Conference on https://www.instagram.com/techandtourism/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/tech-tourism-conference/ for updates and announcements.

Women in Sports Summit 2024 set to highlight growth and impact of women’s professional sports

Sports Marketing Agency, Ignite Talent Lab will be hosting the third edition of the Women in Sport Summiton Thursday 29 August 2024 at the Old Mutual Conference Centre at Mutual Park in Pinelands, Cape Town.

This gathering will bring together some of the industry’s expert voices and thought leaders in the sports and business industries. The stage is set for some of the most talented, inspirational, and influential women in the industry as we unpack the exponential growth of women’s sports.

“This year’s gathering will showcase some of the industry’s most remarkable Women in Sport which will be a testament to the growth within women’s sport,” said Debra Barnes, managing director at Ignite Talent Lab.

“The achievements of these South African women are nothing short of spectacular and hopefully through insightful presentations on the business of women’s sport, robust debates on health, wellness and safety for women in sport, and the pathway to parity for women in sport and the business of sport will we be able to add value to this ongoing conversation of affording women their rightful place in sports.”