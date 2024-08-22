The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Wavemaker launches brand diagnostic tool

Wavemaker South Africa has launched its CX Journey solution. This diagnostic tool has been designed to provide brands with actionable insights into their performance throughout the customer purchase journey.

“Today’s consumer requirements and behaviours are continually evolving. Brands must understand the nuances of engagement across all touchpoints to adapt to market needs. CX Journey incorporates insights from live data sources in conjunction with proprietary datasets to provide a comprehensive view of brand and competitor performance,” said Tammy Wilson-Schultz, chief strategy officer at Wavemaker South Africa.

The tool scores brand performance and identifies strengths and weaknesses across several metrics at different journey stages. It combines data from WPP BAV, the largest global brand equity survey, along with Choreograph Momentum’s extensive database of purchase-journey data, Captify’s search data, and Google Trends’ shopping search insights. Wavemaker plans to incorporate additional data sources soon to provide South African companies with the most comprehensive view of their brand positioning.

“Brands need immediate access to the performance of their campaigns. This knowledge provides them with the means to be more effective and create more responsive strategies that align with market dynamics and consumer expectations,” said Wilson-Schultz.

Advanced tools like CX Journey reflect the broader market need for solutions that provide a better understanding of brand performance when it comes to the customer journey.

People moves

Award-winning PR maven Apaphia Lefatle joins Decode

Strategic reputation management powerhouse has appointed Apaphia Lefatle, an award-winning public relations maven, as senior account manager.

Lefatle’s extensive experience and deep passion for PR promise to significantly impact her new role, especially as she takes the lead on Decode Communications’ major accounts, such as loveLife and the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. Her expertise spans media relations, corporate and consumer communications, influencer management, and more, making her a versatile and valuable addition to Decode.

With a Diploma in Public Relations and a career marked by excellence at leading agencies such as The Riverbed Agency, Flow Communications, and M-Sports Marketing, she has demonstrated a remarkable ability to deliver outstanding results for diverse clients.

Notably, she has successfully managed high-profile campaigns for top brands, such as Nando’s, MSC Cruises, Nedbank, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, BP South Africa, Supa Quick, and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

WildEarth appoints Marc Taback as chief sales officer

WildEarth, a global Nature Tech company, has appointed Marc Taback as its new chief sales officer, effective 1 September 2024.

This strategic move is part of WildEarth’s ambitious growth strategy which is predicated on providing a unique environment for relevant brands and companies wanting to reach a targeted, dedicated and loyal community.

Taback brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise from the media and advertising industry, coupled with a lifelong passion for conservation and the African bush. He embodies the perfect blend of skills and dedication that WildEarth sought in creating this internal role.

“I have been preparing for this position my entire life, and I am excited to join the team that brings the world’s largest safari vehicle via its platforms to millions of dedicated and unique viewers globally,” said Taback.

His vision aligns seamlessly with WildEarth’s mission to connect people with nature, fostering a sense of responsibility and passion for preservation.

Burson announces Africa leadership

Burson, the global communications agency purpose built to create value for clients through reputation, has appointed Bridget von Holdt and Karl Haechler as co-CEOs of Burson Africa and Lerato Songelwa as managing director for Burson South Africa. Burson was created by the merger of BCW and Hill & Knowlton.

With a powerful network of both global and local specialist agencies, Burson offers access to thousands of creative problem solvers worldwide, ensuring innovative solutions for every client. Burson clients benefit from industry-leading technology, innovation, and unmatched scale.

Haechler and von Holdt had previously led BCW Africa as Co-Market Leaders since March 2021 and Songelwa served as MD of Hill & Knowlton SA since October 2022. The trio brings the perfect combination of experience and expertise across sectors and markets.

Bashar AlKadhi, CEO, Burson Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said: “Bridget, Karl and Lerato bring a wealth of experience and a clear vision to Burson Africa. I am confident that they will drive value creation for both our customers and our talent across the continent, which we see as a significant growth area for the business.”

Business moves

eNCA’s morning show gets a facelift

Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane joins award-winning journalist Masego Rahlaga, on eNCA’s The South African Morning show, weekdays 6am – 9am.

eNCA has made some major changes to the morning news show, which was previously anchored by Gareth Edwards & Thami Ngubeni. “It’s a privilege for me to be back again in morning news. In a fast-paced world of news, I am excited to have the opportunity to deliver fresh news content every weekday morning”, says Dan Moyane.

“I’m truly humbled by this opportunity to work with Bra Dan bringing news and a bit of fun to our viewers every morning. Thank you to the eNCA management for trusting me with such an important role”, said Masego Rahlaga.

“Many viewers have been asking us as a channel, to create a combo between Masego & Dan. When they have appeared on screen together for minor projects, their energy has been unmatched. And now, when the people spoke, we listened and acted”, says Norman Munzhelele, eNCA Managing Director.

The South African Morning is a start of the news day for the astute and engaged viewer. Striking a balance between serious and more light-hearted news content, it’s known for the intelligent banter between anchors, popular polls, and punchy features.

Top marketing minds to convene at African Marketing Confederation Conference

Speakers at the upcoming African Marketing Confederation’s (AMC’s) third annual conference include professionals with multiple years of experience, as well as a leading academic in the marketing field.

The conference will be held at the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa between 25-27 September along with the Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa) Conference and the Marketing Society of Kenya’s symposium. These events will bring together a tangible showcase of how ICT can help drive marketing strategies through the best use of data, business intelligence, and machine learning.

Globally recognised visionary in modern marketing, Hermawan Kartajaya will be opening the plenary event for both conferences. He is renowned for his collaboration with Philip Kotler, the Father of Modern Marketing, in co-authoring twelve influential books since 1998.

Kartajaya has also been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement in Marketing Award from Jawa Pos, an honorary doctorate (Doctor Honoris Causa in 2010) from ITS Surabaya, and Honorary Fellowship Awards from the Marketing Institute of Singapore (MIS) and the Institute of Marketing Malaysia (IMM).

Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, President of the Asia Marketing Federation, has published more than 75 articles in international and national journals as well as having written three major books on business management, and has been in the teaching profession for 37 years. “

He will be addressing delegates on the important topic of ‘‘Building a Global Marketing Community.

Fellow and President of the Zambia Institute of Marketing, Mwewa Besa, will be discussing Financial Implications of Crossing Borders. This year’s AMC theme is Brand Resilience amidst economic uncertainty. Contact www.africanmarketingconfederation.org.

Cell C unveils a new look

Cell C has unveiled its new brand identity at a vibrant launch event hosted at the headquarters in Buccleuch, Johannesburg.

Cell C stated that the brand refresh is not just a visual transformation, but a reaffirmation of their mission to deliver the best value and experience for all.

Cell C CEO, Jorge Mendes said, “When Cell C launched in 2001, it was with a promise of challenging the status quo for the good of the consumer. 22 years later, it’s time to reignite the same spirit.”

“Our new brand identity is in line with our business strategy to form deeper connections with our customers. It is a testament to our resilience and our commitment to being an unstoppable force in the telecommunications market, to embody our purpose to be an ally to those we serve, push boundaries to do better for our customers.”

CMO Melanie Forbes said, “Cell C has a long legacy and history, however the landscape has shifted, customer expectations have shifted, so should we. Our refreshed brand is more than a visual update; it is a declaration of our mission and values. We are redefining ourselves to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers by putting them at the heart of everything we do.”

LG Electronics South Africa to unveil new online store

In a bold move that epitomises its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, LG Electronics South Africa will launch its much-anticipated e-commerce platform at the end of August. This strategic initiative not only marks a significant shift in LG Electronics South Africa’s business model but also reinforces the company’s Life’s Good philosophy, bringing optimism and convenience straight to South African consumers.

The platform is designed with the customer journey in mind, featuring various payment methods, including a buy-now-pay-later zero interest instalment option and credit options. This flexibility aligns with LG’s mission to make premium technology accessible to all South Africans.

World Out of Home Organization adds nine new members from three continents

Following the acquisition of 15 new members last month, the World Out of Home Organization has added a further nine organizations to its roster, including two more national OOH associations, from New Zealand and Italy. Five of the new members are from the APAC region, three from Europe, and one from North America

WOO now has a total of 30 national associations as members. In addition to the national associations, five of the new members are OOH service providers/suppliers and two are national media owners.

As well as Italy and New Zealand, the countries represented include Canada, China, France, Pakistan and Spain.

The new members are:

AIPE — national OOH association, Italy

OOHMAA — national OOH association, New Zealand

Exterior Plus — national media owner, Spain

Arrows Advertising — national media owner, Pakistan

Top Banners Printing Solutions — OOH service provider/supplier, China

Shenzhen Atenti Technologies Co, Ltd —OOH service provider/supplier, China

Yaham Optoelectronics Co, Ltd — OOH service provider/supplier, China

Displayce — OOH service provider/supplier, France

Billboard Hub — OOH service provider/supplier, Canada

Making moves

NAB Women’s Forum – launched on 16 August 2024

Over the last decade, the NAB has hosted an annual Women’s Roundtable. These roundtable events have been an opportunity to commemorate the 9 August 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings, and to engage on the challenges, developments, and successes of women in the broadcasting sector who work in public policy, regulation, compliance, research, and industry development.

This year, as we mark 30 years of democracy, we were delighted and honoured to host an intimate Roundtable gathering of NAB Women and representatives from ICASA and the DCDT. Our special guest speakers, Ms Nada Wotshela (Group Executive: SABC Radio), and Ms. Shoeshoe Qhu (MDDA CEO) inspired us all with their personal stories and intergenerational experiences of the sector.

During this special gathering, the NAB Women’s Forum was initiated to formalise and regularise the ongoing efforts of the NAB Women who have committed themselves to mentoring, training, and supporting each other and the next generation of women in the sector. NAB executive director, Nadia Bulbulia, indicated that the NAB Women’s Forum will be chaired by an NAB member, and will endeavour to meet at least three times per year as a support system, aimed at strengthening capacity and sector opportunities.

It will also, in keeping with its current practice, identify a women and girls’ outreach project in need of support. Our heartfelt gratitude to all the NAB Women who joined us this year and made donations of non-perishable food and toiletries for a home for girls in the Johannesburg area.

ICA’s 2024 Live Art Festival ushers in Spring to Cape Town

The Mother City’s art enthusiasts are in for four jam-packed days of immersive and provocative culture with the University of Cape Town’s Institute for Creative Arts (ICA)’s prestigious Live Arts Festival (LAF) from 4 to 7 September 2024. The festival will be held at the centrally located UCT Hiddingh Campus in Gardens, Cape Town.

A highlight of Spring this year, this annual festival has uniquely allowed its audiences to experience and participate in a vibrant live art experience in a non-commercial environment since 2012. Historically, the Festival has created access to works by artists who are pushing the boundaries of form, flouting aesthetic conventions, engaging controversy, confronting audiences, and experimenting with perceptions. 2024 will be no different!

The festival is anchored around live art performances by renowned artists like Nigeria’s Jelili Atiku, Mozambican dancer and choreographer Pak Ndjamena, South Africa’s Godfather of performance art John Nankin, the magnificent meta-dance artist Nelisiwe Xaba, Sello Pesa and artist/academic donna Kukama. Making waves as big and spectacular are Chuma Sopotela, Qondiswa Jones, the Sisi Dance theatre from Tanzania, Gavin Krastin’s Arcade 2024, Oupa Sibeko, and Mthuthuzelii Zimba.

For the 2024 festival, Professor Jay Pather, the Director of the ICA and curator, has focused the programming on a South-South axis with significant emphasis on creating conversations and relationships that galvanize the emergence of a new geo-cultural programme of collaboration, exchange and networking.