Celebrating nine years of success, Good Things Guy shares five powerful lessons learned from spreading positivity and joy.

Good Things Guy is celebrating its 9th birthday, a milestone that is nothing short of extraordinary in the world of business.

Considering that 18.4% of businesses fail within their first year and a staggering 49.7% don’t make it past five years, reaching this milestone is a momentous occasion.

Throughout this incredible journey, I’ve learned invaluable lessons that not only shaped the success of Good Things Guy but also enriched my life in countless ways.

Here are the five most profound lessons from running this amazing venture.

1. Putting action into your ideas can make your dreams come true

Nine years ago, I launched a little website with a simple idea: to share good news with South Africa. What I didn’t know at the time was how this concept would transform my life and the lives of many South Africans.

This small idea grew into one of the leading good news sites in South Africa, giving me a purpose and the best job title in the world.

The platform has expanded from a one-person operation to a full team dedicated to bringing good news to South Africans every day. The reach of Good Things Guy is astounding, with the highest monthly reach surpassing 10 million people.

Our weekly videos with Primedia Malls reach an additional 30 million South Africans. That’s an incredible number of people engaging with our good news.

2. Good news does sell

There’s a common belief that good news doesn’t sell, but the past nine years have proven otherwise.

Good Things Guy has evolved into a thriving business that employs real journalists, all dedicated to showcasing positivity. We’ve debunked the myth that only bad news attracts attention. Instead, we’ve shown that people crave uplifting and inspiring stories, and they’re willing to support a platform that delivers just that.

3. Consistency is key

From the very beginning, consistency has been at the heart of Good Things Guy’s success.

Starting with a Facebook Page and launching the website in 2014, I worked tirelessly for seven years without a single day off. Every day, rain or shine, holiday or pandemic, I was writing and publishing articles. Initially, it was just one article a day, but that quickly grew to three, then six, and now, our team can publish up to 15 good news stories daily.

The dedication, hard work, and relentless perseverance have paid off, proving that consistency, perhaps mixed with a bit of obsession, is crucial for success.

4. Sometimes it will be tough

Running a business is not always smooth sailing. There have been tough days and moments of doubt, but it’s working through these challenges that fosters growth and improvement.

Each obstacle faced has been an opportunity to learn, adapt and emerge stronger.

5. You can’t do It all alone

One of the most important lessons learned is the power of community. It truly takes a village to build something meaningful. I am profoundly grateful to everyone who has contributed to Good Things Guy’s journey.

Thank you to the followers and readers, the web team, writers, content creators, and retail media partners. Thank you to our incredible clients and supporters. Your continued support, sharing, and belief in the good things are what keep us going.

As we celebrate nine incredible years, I am filled with gratitude and excitement for the future. Good Things Guy promises to keep searching for, finding, and reporting the joy. Thank you for being part of this journey.

Here’s to many more years of good news and positive stories. If you keep coming back, we’ll keep delivering the good things.

GoodThingsGuy is the home of everything good, and those are the things that really matter! GoodThingsGuy was officially launched on 1 August 2015 in order to only promote good news, inspirational stories and promote only positive, upbeat media. GoodThingsGuy is a global, multi-platform media company that distills unique content across multiple media platforms. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/goodthingsguy or info@goodthingsguy.com