In a recent presentation to the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) in Johannesburg, Jeané van Greunen, chief client officer at Helm, delved into the interplay between tech innovation and market demands, shedding light on the important role of artificial intelligence (AI) in modern marketing strategies.

Emphasising the prowess of AI with the timeless essence of the human touch, Van Greunen shared a story of the evolution of marketing from traditional approaches to the AI-driven landscape of today.

In the bygone era of the 1990s, marketing relied heavily on human partnerships and conventional media channels like print, TV and radio to build brand presence and engage audiences.

During the transition to the digital age in the late ’90s and early 2000s, the focus shifted towards digital interfaces, customer empowerment and online transactions, setting the stage for a shift in marketing strategies.

The shift

“The transformative impact of the 2000s into 2010, revolutionised marketing by enabling precise targeting, real-time interactions, advanced analytics and process automation. Marketers were empowered to work smarter and achieve remarkable – and measurable – results with ease.

“This shift laid the groundwork for the position we find ourselves in today, where AI-driven strategies are driving personalised marketing initiatives to new heights,” she said.

Today, AI plays a central role in creating hyper-personalised customer interactions, insights and automated strategies, ushering in a new era of marketing precision and relevance.

“Picture a future where AI-powered conversations scale calls to action (CTAs) into hyper-personalised engagements across different domains, brands, and businesses, leveraging unified data platforms, real-time analytics, predictive analytics, enhanced customer experiences, and continuously learning to optimise marketing outcomes. That future is closer than you think.”

Another level

Products like Helm Engine have been around for a while, but with the evolution of AI – especially in the last two years – the possibilities are becoming more and more tangible. Intelligent assistants can now capture your leads, engage with them and help you convert them without you having to lift a finger.

Add technology like Natural Language Understanding and you can do this in all 11 spoken South African languages. AI is truly taking marketing to another level.

As AI continues to redefine marketing practices, Van Greunen reminded industry professionals of the enduring importance of CTAs as the cornerstone of customer engagement. Amidst the allure of advanced AI tools and visually stunning campaigns, she emphasised that calls to action need to resonate with audiences on a hyper-relevant level, compelling them to act and drive conversions.

She said, “In a world where technological advancements abound, at the heart of every successful marketing endeavour lies the fundamental human need for compelling reasons to engage. By combining AI innovation with human experience, marketers can navigate the evolving marketing landscape with confidence and creativity, ensuring that the mighty Call to Action remains a powerful driver of customer action and business success.”