New SUV brand Jetour joins Forces with Good Things Guy to Find South Africa’s Next Big Influencers

Jetour, the new SUV brand launched in South Africa last week, has partnered with Good Things Guy, Brent Lindeque, to find three inspiring South African influencers to become the faces of their brand, celebrating creativity, adventure, and innovation.

“Jetour isn’t just another car company – it’s a brand with a mission to celebrate authenticity, passion, and creativity and it is determined to establish itself as a customer-focused brand, embracing all of life’s journeys in a uniquely South African manner. It really is a brand that is putting the focus on the customer,” said Lindeque.

The search is on for influencers in three exciting categories:

Fashion/creative: Jetour is looking for a trendsetter – someone who lives and breathes creativity. Travel: This one is big! Jetour wants someone who embodies the spirit of adventure. Think travel, culture, and food – a lifestyle that inspires wanderlust. Tech:For all the tech enthusiasts out there, this is your chance to shine! Jetour’s cars are packed with cutting-edge technology and innovation, and they want an influencer who is just as tech-savvy.

South Africans are urged to nominate their favourite influencers in these categories, those who they think will fit these roles to a tee! Please go to https://faceofjetour.co.za/ to submit your nomination.

Eight New Generation Awards for Flow Communications

Flow Communications won eight awards at the New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards, held in Johannesburg on 26 September 2024.

“We are over the moon with our awards achievement,” says Flow CEO Tara Turkington. “Our strategy is to never do work with winning awards as the focus; but when industry judges recognise us for our campaigns, it’s the cherry on top. It’s also great being able to showcase our clients’ exceptional work and our team’s efforts to the world.”

Says Flow managing director Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, “We are thrilled with these results! We love working on our clients’ campaigns, and whether we win one or 10 awards, each accolade reminds us of why we do what we do. Thank you to the New Generation Awards judges and congratulations to all the winners!”

Flow won the following awards:

Corporate awards

Silver for Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event, for Carspa AI CRM

Silver for Best Social Media Reach from an Event/Activation, for the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)

Bronze for Blogging Excellence, for Nancy Geenen: Inclusive Leadership

Gold for Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media, for the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)

Silver for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign, for the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)

Agency awards

Silver for Best Email Marketing Campaign by an Agency, for the American Tower Corporation (Africa) IMPACT Campaign

Online media and tools

Bronze for Best Corporate Website, for South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) website

Silver for Best Online Newsletter, for Good Work Foundation’s Rural Education Revolution Newsletter

MSL Celebrates Double Gold at 2024 PRISM Awards

MSL, the Publicis Groupe Africa (PGA) PR & Influence agency, triumphed at the 2024 PRISM Awards in Cape Town, winning two golds.

In the Consumer PR For An Existing Product Or Service category, MSL earned gold for their work on Disney+’s Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. The campaign aimed to transcend local viewership in a competitive streaming landscape, drawing global attention to this action-packed, African sci-fi anthology.

The campaign exceeded subscription targets by five times, garnered 64 million organic impressions and inspired over 200 local animators to join a special masterclass.

MSL’s second gold came in the Influencer Management category for the Nedbank Chow Town campaign. In collaboration with DJ Zinhle and her daughter, Kairo, this campaign showcased Nedbank’s innovative entry into the gaming world on Roblox, engaging young users with financial literacy through an entertaining and educational virtual restaurant game.

The results were impressive, generating 8 million organic impressions, 21,000 clicks to the Nedbank4Me account, and surpassing social media benchmarks.

“We are incredibly proud of these wins. Both campaigns reflect MSL’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering impactful, innovative work for our clients that continue to resonate with South Africa’s diverse audiences across ever-evolving communication platforms,” said Gavin Etheridge, MD of MSL.

Dialogue Sweeps 2024 New Generation Awards with 9 Wins, including 4 coveted black ONYX trophies

Dialogue celebrated a triumphant night at the 2024 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, taking home nine awards, including four of the prestigious new BLACK ONYX trophies for its impactful #BokFriday campaign with SA Rugby. This recognition reinforces Dialogue’s position as a top-tier player in the digital space, setting a new benchmark for excellence and innovation.

“Introducing the BLACK ONYX award was a natural evolution for us as we continue to raise the bar for digital marketing excellence in South Africa,” said Stephen Paxton, founding director of the New Generation Awards and New Gen Trends in Marketing Conference. “Dialogue’s wins this year reflect the caliber of work being produced and the level of innovation that’s reshaping the digital landscape.”

The #BokFriday campaign, which rallied national support for the Springboks, was recognised for harnessing South Africa’s passion and uniting diverse audiences through dynamic storytelling and a bold digital strategy.

Dialogue’s Wins:

BLACK ONYX: Overall Best Social & Digital Corporate of the Year

BLACK ONYX: Online Strategy of the Year

BLACK ONYX: Digital Brand of the Year

BLACK ONYX: Small Agency of the Year

Gold: Most Viral Campaign by an Agency

Silver: Best Community Engagement

Silver: Excellence in Content Marketing

Bronze: Best Online PR Campaign

Bronze: Best Low Budget Campaign

Machine wins metal at New Gen for specialist content marketing & internal comms team

Publicis Groupe’s creative solutions agency, Machine, delivered a stellar performance at the 2024 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, clinching two golds, two silvers and one bronze for its specialist content marketing and internal communications team.

With seven entries, seven finalists and five clients – Rimmel, Sanlam, SASKO, Nutun and Spotify Africa – Machine showcased its prowess in delivering digital excellence across a range of industries.

The New Generation Awards, a premier event in South Africa’s digital media landscape, celebrates innovation in digital communications with 55 industry-specific categories.

List of wins:

Gold: Sanlam – Best Online Newsletter

Gold: Sanlam Connect – Best Online Magazine/Newspaper

Silver: Nutun Engage – Best Online Magazine/Newspaper

Silver: Sanlam Reality – Blogging Excellence

Bronze: Sanlam Money Saver – Best Marketing Automation Campaign

Notably, Machine achieved a 100% conversion of entries into finalists and a 70% conversion of finalists into winners, indicating the strength and consistency of its work.

Speaking on the agency’s success, Machine Managing Director Robyn Campbell said: “This is a tribute to the power of our specialist content marketing and internal communications teams. It’s wonderful to see the value of content and internal comms being recognised in such a meaningful way. It reinforces the impact of strategically crafted content in today’s digital landscape and we are thrilled to celebrate these wins with our clients.”

Telkom and Levergy Win Big at 2024 PRISM and New Gen Awards for Stand Tall Campaign

Telkom, in partnership with Levergy, celebrated a series of wins at the 2024 PRISM and New Gen Awards, taking home a total of nine accolades for the Stand Tall campaign, an initiative created to inspire South African youth ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup.

The Stand Tall campaign, which focused on using netball as a catalyst to encourage young South Africans to embrace their individuality and rise above life’s challenges, was awarded:

2024 PRISM Awards

Gold for Sport

Gold for Visual Communications

Silver for Technology

2024 New Gen Awards

Gold for Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event

Gold for Best Online PR Campaign

Gold for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Gold for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency

Silver for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign

Bronze for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency

Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom, said, “We are incredibly proud of the impact that the Stand Tall campaign has made in inspiring South African youth. This recognition at these prestigious awards is a testament to the power of storytelling and sports to uplift and motivate the next generation. We hope that the legacy of this campaign will continue to grow the sport and encourage more young people to follow their dreams.”

Richard Firth wins 2024 Conscious Companies Award

Every year Conscious Companies, an organisation dedicated to supporting leaders in reshaping the landscape of business and society to actively create a more sustainable, equitable, and just future, recognises visionary individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership in their industries and communities, inspiring others to join them on this journey.

“A Conscious Company is a beacon of conscious and ethical leadership where all of its stakeholders feel valued and served and its employees are driven to act in the best interests of the company,” says Brenda Kali, CEO of Conscious Companies.

“When corporate culture takes its cue from its leadership, it plays out in its reputation, performance, profit and the perception of its corporate brand. The tone, manner, attitude and character of an ethical leader cannot be separated from the company they represent. This is why we felt that Richard Firth, CEO and Chairman of MIP Holdings, was the ideal recipient of the 2024 Conscious Companies Award,” Kali said.

Paddington Station Inc. Bags Grand Prix Agency of The Year

Paddington Station Inc. has once again been recognised by its peers for its powerful campaigns in a climate where agency-client relationships are constantly under scrutiny, and brand reputation management and consumer engagement strategies are evolving rapidly.

Receiving the Grand Prix Agency of The Year Award at a gala event in Cape Town, Paul Reynell, Paddington Station Inc. founder and managing director said, “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised alongside Flow Communications and Tribeca PR, two agencies I greatly admire and respect. These awards are testament to the tremendous work done by all the teams involved.”

For the second consecutive year, Paddington Station Inc. was the most awarded agency in its category, clinching 11 PRISM Awards across various sectors, including B2B products and services, event management, visual communication, property and construction, and food and beverage.

The agency also took home the prestigious Best Small Agency of the Year 2024 once more, while Reynell received a PR Leadership Award as well as an Honorary Award for his contribution as chief judge.

Jacaranda FM bags three awards at the 2024 Prism Awards Ceremony In Cape Town

Jacaranda FM walked away with three awards for their inspiring #HerPerfectPitch and SPAR Carols by Candlelight campaigns at the official PRISM awards. These awards celebrate South Africa’s best and brightest PR campaigns for outstanding achievements.

This year Jacaranda FM’s #HerPerfectPitch campaign won a Gold award for the best Diversity and Inclusion campaign and stood out as a firsts for radio in South Africa, winning another Gold in the Radio as a primary tool category that was added to the list of categories this year.

“Part of our innovative approach to broadcasting is moving the industry forward as we progress. This new category highlights the power of radio used as a strategic tool to connect with engaged consumers,” said Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM

“SPAR Carols by Candlelight (Carols) has been the archetype of Christmas celebrations for 21 years! Each year money raised for disadvantaged children increases, and with it, the impact this event has on all who give and receive. PRISA honour Jacaranda FM with a Silver award for PR on a shoe-string budget, highlighting that limited budget campaigns can drive tangible impact and tell stories that bind us as community,” King added.

Tribeca wins Best Mid-Sized Consultancy at PRISA PRISM Awards

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) made waves at the 2024 PRISA PRISM Awards in Cape Town, walking away with 12 awards (two gold, two silver, six bronze and a special mention), and the prestigious title of Best Mid-Sized Consultancy.

“These awards are a testament to the passion, dedication and hard work of our incredible team, as well as the trust our clients place in us to deliver strategic, impactful campaigns,” says Nicky James, co-founder and managing director of Tribeca. “We are humbled by this recognition and motivated to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in public relations.”

Tribeca’s awards across the different categories include:

B2B categories

Gold – Corporate Communications: WE are Malan Scholes Attorneys

Gold – Internal Stakeholder Engagement and Communication: Pernod Ricard: 1000 Ways to Stay Safe

Bronze – Reputation and Brand Management (Long-term): Pernod Ricard: 1000 Ways to Stay Safe

Bronze – Education and Training: Epson Champions Education – Empowering Education in South Africa

B2C categories

Bronze -Education: Epson Champions Education – Empowering Education in South Africa

Bronze – Technology: Gogonomics with Vuma

Special mention – Education: Gogonomics with Vuma

Special categories

Silver – Community Relations: Gogonomics with Vuma

Silver – Community Relations: Epson Champions Education – Empowering Education in South Africa

Bronze – Corporate Citizenship: Gogonomics with Vuma

Bronze – Video Communication: 1000 Ways to Stay Safe

Winners of the 2024 V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Retail Awards announced!

The winners of the inaugural V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Retail Awards have been announced. Honourees were named on 25 September 2024 at a gala event MC’d by popular public figure and radio presenter Carl Wastie. Newly-opened Spyced restaurant, in the Silo District of Cape Town’s renowned destination, hosted the evening.

There were 17 awards across 8 categories as decided by a prestigious panel of judges, with two additional People’s Choice Awards voted for by members of the public. Over and above the awards decided by the judging panel and the public, the V&A’s CEO David Green personally selected his own winner for the CEO Award.

Born out of the V&A’s previous tenant awards, the reimagined Neighbourhood Awards acknowledge brands and persons that have achieved best-in-class in retail within today’s competitive and challenging commercial environment.

Purpose-led strategy

Empowerment Impact Award: ONEOFEACH

Social Impact Award: Den Anker

Our Better Nature Sustainability Award: Sealand Gear

Brand design and innovation

Top Activation Accolade: HintHunt

Marketing Alchemy Award: Shimansky

Digital Innovation Award: Pienaar & Son

Leading New or Revamped Store Award: Fields

Inspired Visual Merchandising Award: AAFRICAA

Service excellence

Retail Service Excellence Award: Shimansky

Neighbourfood Service Excellence Award: Kauai

Small Business Service Excellence Award: Rabinowitz Photography

Staff talent

Store Manager of the Year: AAFRICAA

Retail Service Star Award: AAFRICAA

Retail excellence

Retail Excellence Award: Afrika Joe

Neighbourhood Champion Awards

Global Brand Ambassador of the Year: ONEOFEACH

Good Neighbour Award: The Fermentary

People’s Choice

Favourite Eatery: Spur

Favourite Retail Shop: Woolworths

Special Recognition

CEO Award: Oranjezicht City Farm Market (OZCF)

FNB triumphs as Best Digital Bank again, according to Human8’s SITEisfaction® 2024

Human8 (previously known as InSites Consulting and Columinate ), the global insight consultancy, has unveiled the results of its thirteenth annual South African SITEisfaction® survey. This report, a benchmark for customer satisfaction in South Africa’s digital banking sector since 2012, evaluates banks’ internet and mobile banking platforms based on user feedback.

Key takeaways:

FNB Named Best Digital Bank: FNB has been awarded the title of South Africa’s Best Digital Bank for 2024 with a score of 72.80. Nedbank and Capitec follow closely with scores of 70.33 and 69.98, respectively.

Importance of Ease of Use: Ease of use has become a critical factor for both internet and mobile banking users.

Communication gaps: Banks need to improve communication about new features and maintenance updates to enhance user experience.

Customer Experience (CX) at the core: A great user experience (UX) must be supported by an even better customer experience (CX).

According to this year’s SITEisfaction® results, FNB has been named South Africa’s Best Digital Bank for 2024, achieving an impressive score of 72.80. Close behind, Nedbank secured second place with a score of 70.33, while Capitec rounded out the top three with 69.98 points. This recognition underscores FNB’s commitment to delivering exceptional digital banking experiences.

2024 Shop! SA Shopper Marketing Awards winners to be announced in November

Shop! South Africa, the local chapter of the global trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences, has selected the winners of this year’s SA Shopper Marketing Awards, and will honour them at a gala evening in November.

Shop! SA founder and MD Di Wilson said Shop! existed globally to further excellence in the ‘Marketing at Retail’ industry. “

At Shop! SA, our objectives are to enhance skills across the entire shopper marketing value chain, encourage networking and collaboration, and celebrate exceptional accomplishments. The Shop! SA Shopper Marketing Awards provide brand manufacturers, retailers, creative agencies, and production houses with a platform to display their work, inspire their marketing teams, strengthen their reputation within the industry, and position themselves as market leaders.”

Wilson is delighted to have had such a high calibre of judges from the advertising and shopper marketing industry involved in selecting this year’s winners of the Awards. “Our judging facilitator, Phil Day, MD of POPAI UK, agrees that both entries and judging were in line with international standards, and this is incredibly exciting and encouraging.”

Industry manufacturers, retailers, creative agencies and production houses – those they entered in this year’s awards, and those that didn’t – are encouraged to attend the Awards ceremony, being held at the Bryanston Country Club on 5 November. Click here to book: https://www.shopassociation.africa/award-evening.aspx

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2024 Finals

The Samsung Solve For Tomorrow (SFT) Competition has now reached its Final stage and the electronics giant in collaboration with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) will host the Winner Announcement Ceremony at AHA Kopanong Hotel & Conferencing in Benoni on Wednesday, 2 October 2024.

The Top 10 schools: