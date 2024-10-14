South Africa celebrated the best in digital content at the third annual DStv Content Creator Awards in Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Anele Mdoda owned the stage as MC , keeping the crowd laughing and engaged, while performances from Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio, Mandisi, Nina Hastie, Cassidy Nicholson, Lasizwe, Christall Kay and drag artists Manila von Teez and Ina Propriette added flair to the event.
Charis Coleman, head of digital Content at MultiChoice South Africa, commented: “As Africa’s biggest storyteller, DStv is proud to celebrate the incredible talent driving innovation across digital platforms. These awards highlight the creativity shaping the future of content and sharing Africa’s stories with the world, and we’re so happy to be involved.”
It was the winners who stole the show. The night’s top honours went to the most creative and influential voices in the content game, with one lucky winner, Zoliswa Mahlobo, even walking away with a luxurious 5-night trip to Mauritius, courtesy of Flight Centre and Beachcomber Resorts and Hotels.
Here’s the list of all the winners:
2. Thumb-stopping Award: The Black Wendy
3. Emerging Creator Award: Grace Mondlana
4. Song of the Year Award, powered by 947: Tyla – Water
5. Trendsetter Award: Coachella Randy
6. Storyteller Award: Josh Wide Awake for Inside South Africa’s Most Dangerous Neighbourhood
7. Social Commentary Award: Darren Campher
8. Podcast of the Year Award: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
9. Pan-African Creator Award: Mark Angel Comedy
10. Travel & Lifestyle Award: Chris Rogers. Chis also received a R10 000 LIFT Wallet. 11. Gaming Creator of the Year Award: Beamerboy TV
12. Foodie Award: Sifo The Cooking Husband
13. Fashion & Style Award: Nabilah Kariem
14. Beauty Award: Colour Me Simphiwe
15. Best Event After Movie Award: Rage Festival by G&G Productions
16. Spirit of Africa Award, presented by Amarula Premium African Gin: Colour Me Simphiwe. She also won R20 000, compliments of Amarula Premium African Gin
17. Best Creator Campaign Content Award: Chris Rogers for Bonaqua Chug Life
18. DStv Content Creator of the Year Award: Sifo The Cooking Husband. Sifo also received R20 000 compliments of DStv
The fun didn’t stop there…
After the awards wrapped up, the party carried on at the Channel O After Party at Hard Rock Café, where Ms Cosmo and the Pandemic Boyz had everyone dancing the night away. With drinks flowing, including the deliciously crisp Amarula Premium African Gin, and tunes blasting, it was the perfect way to cap off an unforgettable night.