South Africa celebrated the best in digital content at the third annual DStv Content Creator Awards in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Anele Mdoda owned the stage as MC , keeping the crowd laughing and engaged, while performances from Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio, Mandisi, Nina Hastie, Cassidy Nicholson, Lasizwe, Christall Kay and drag artists Manila von Teez and Ina Propriette added flair to the event.

Charis Coleman, head of digital Content at MultiChoice South Africa, commented: “As Africa’s biggest storyteller, DStv is proud to celebrate the incredible talent driving innovation across digital platforms. These awards highlight the creativity shaping the future of content and sharing Africa’s stories with the world, and we’re so happy to be involved.” Event founder Manuela Dias de Deus reflected on the success of the night. “Reaching year three of the DStv Content Creator Awards is truly special, it’s a testament to the incredible support we’ve received from digital talent, the industry, and fans alike. These creators are the driving force behind our vibrant content landscape, and we’re grateful to be able to provide a platform to celebrate their achievements, while also helping to create career-defining opportunities that elevate them to even greater heights.”

It was the winners who stole the show. The night’s top honours went to the most creative and influential voices in the content game, with one lucky winner, Zoliswa Mahlobo, even walking away with a luxurious 5-night trip to Mauritius, courtesy of Flight Centre and Beachcomber Resorts and Hotels.

Sifo the Cooking Husband scooped two awards: the Foodie Award and the coveted DStv Creator of the Year Award.

Chris Rogers also won twice, taking home the Travel and Lifestyle Award and the Best Creator Campaign Content Award. Colour Me Simphiwe won the Beauty Award and the new addition for 2024, the Spirit of Africa Award, Presented by Amarula Premium African Gin.

Here’s the list of all the winners:

1. Cause Award: Bella Monsoon for The Fight Against GBV. This winner also received R10 000, compliments of DStv Stream

2. Thumb-stopping Award: The Black Wendy

3. Emerging Creator Award: Grace Mondlana

4. Song of the Year Award, powered by 947: Tyla – Water

5. Trendsetter Award: Coachella Randy

6. Storyteller Award: Josh Wide Awake for Inside South Africa’s Most Dangerous Neighbourhood

7. Social Commentary Award: Darren Campher

8. Podcast of the Year Award: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

9. Pan-African Creator Award: Mark Angel Comedy

10. Travel & Lifestyle Award: Chris Rogers. Chis also received a R10 000 LIFT Wallet. 11. Gaming Creator of the Year Award: Beamerboy TV

12. Foodie Award: Sifo The Cooking Husband

13. Fashion & Style Award: Nabilah Kariem

14. Beauty Award: Colour Me Simphiwe

15. Best Event After Movie Award: Rage Festival by G&G Productions

16. Spirit of Africa Award, presented by Amarula Premium African Gin: Colour Me Simphiwe. She also won R20 000, compliments of Amarula Premium African Gin

17. Best Creator Campaign Content Award: Chris Rogers for Bonaqua Chug Life

18. DStv Content Creator of the Year Award: Sifo The Cooking Husband. Sifo also received R20 000 compliments of DStv

All winners received a trophy designed by artist and designer Shaun Oakley (@thatdamnvandal) and a prize hamper valued at R7 000. Some of the categories had sponsored cash prizes too.

The fun didn’t stop there…