The 2024 Effie Awards South Africa Gala celebrated outstanding marketing effectiveness. Agencies, brands, and their clients were recognised for campaigns that delivered measurable impact.

Hosted by celebrated South African comedian and television personality Mpho Popps, the evening was a celebration of creativity, strategic excellence and the results that truly matter in an increasingly fragmented marketing landscape.

A key highlight of the evening was the announcement of the prestigious Grand Effie – the top award recognising the most effective campaign of the year.

The Effie Grand Jury adjudicated Halo and Pineapple’s ‘100% Pure Results: How Challenger Brand Pineapple Disrupted the Insurance Industry’ campaign to be the most effective campaign of 2024, highlighting the campaign’s remarkable business impact.

In today’s marketing landscape, effectiveness is the ultimate measure of success. Campaigns that win Effie Awards demonstrate that they’ve delivered real, tangible results—whether through increased sales, brand growth, consumer engagement, or shifts in market share.

Effectiveness: The new gold standard

Winning an Effie is about more than just creative execution; it is about campaigns that make a measurable difference in business performance.

“Effectiveness is no longer a nice-to-have—it is the future of our industry. The campaigns celebrated tonight have not only demonstrated creativity but also proven their impact on the bottom line,” said Gillian Rightford, executive director at the ACA.

“Winning an Effie is a mark of true success, recognising that these campaigns achieved what they set out to do: drive results that matter. Congratulations to all our winners, whose work inspires the industry to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Effectiveness is the currency for success.”

Refilwe Maluleke, jury co-chair, said the Effies exist to highlight and celebrate work that not only delivers creatively, but demonstrably drives success in whatever way your organisation measures it.

“This year’s entries have shown incredible creativity and impressive business results. The strongest case studies not only showcased great work but also demonstrated what they had to overcome to achieve their results. It was a privilege to engage with such an excellent set of cases,” she said.

Creativity works better

Jury co-chair Ahmed Tilly reflected on the role of creativity, saying it is the answer to business challenges.

“The 2024 Effie award winners created campaigns that were surprising, evocative, contagious, and smart, yet simple. Most importantly, all the winners produced incredible results because they ventured outside the comfort zone. Creativity works better—it’s an indisputable fact,” Tilly said. “Kudos to the clients who made this work happen.”

During his address, Tilly challenged clients to be brave, bold and supportive of their agencies. Agencies have the ability to deliver outstanding, creatively effective work, but that it the clients that are the ultimate gatekeepers for great work.

2024 Effie Awards South Africa winners table

Looking ahead: Co-chairs for 202

During the gala, it was confirmed that the 2024 Jury Co-Chairs, Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of marketing at Discovery Health, and Ahmed Tilly, creative advisor at Number 10 – A Creative Consultancy, have agreed to continue in their roles as co-chairs for the 2025 Effie Awards programme.

Their leadership has been instrumental in guiding the judging process, ensuring the highest standards of adjudication.

Sharleen James, ACA Chairperson, thanked the Effie South Africa committee for their tireless work in making this year’s awards a success.

“The Effie Awards are an essential platform for recognising the power of marketing effectiveness and its contribution to business growth,” she said. “As the ACA, we are proud to support this programme, which showcases the best of our industry’s creativity and strategic thinking, elevating South Africa’s marketing and advertising standards on a global scale.”

The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the ACA and sponsored by Nedbank, PepsiCo, SAB, SABC, Unilever, GIB Insurance and Investec.

Click on the cover to read the 2024 Effie Awards South Africa Magazine.