The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Joe Public and Springbok form groundbreaking partnership to revolutionise digital landscape

JoeLabs, the digital innovation, interface design and development studio at Joe Public launched in 2015, has formed a strategic partnership with Springbok – a creative and digital agency in Europe, renowned for its diverse expertise in CRM, email marketing, advertising automation, salesforce, data analysis, software development and SEO.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, as it brings together the talents and capabilities of Europe and Africa under the Joe Public brand. By combining the strengths and specialties of each company, the joint venture is poised to revolutionise the digital landscape and deliver exceptional value to clients across both continents.

“Through this exciting partnership, we are merging the best of Europe with the best of Africa to create a powerhouse of innovation and creativity,” said Gareth Leck, group CEO of Joe Public. “Aligned with our purpose of growing our people, our clients, and our countries through the power of creativity, this joint venture represents an exciting new chapter in our journey to strengthen and expand our digital capabilities.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with JoeLabs at Joe Public and embark on this exciting journey of transformation together,” comments Sammy Colson, CEO of Springbok. “By leveraging our complementary skills and resources, we are confident that we can elevate both of our digital capabilities.”

As the partnership takes shape, both entities are committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and growth. Led by Vasilios Varfis and Mia Roets from JoeLabs, and Bas Vrijsen from Springbok, the team aim to create a lasting impact and unlock new opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

People moves

Rachel Masuku joins SABC as new group executive: human resources

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Rachel Masuku as its new group executive for human resources.

Masuku joins the Corporation at a critical moment, as it continues to evolve and face new challenges and opportunities in the broadcasting landscape.

She will be instrumental in the continuous development of SABC people, including its organisational culture at an accelerated rate, as the SABC builds a stronger and more cohesive workplace, reflecting the SABC’s values of respect, trust, integrity and quality.

As a seasoned HR professional, she brings with a wealth of experience and expertise, which cuts across various industries including banking, insurance, hospitality and legal services.

She holds a BCom in Human Resources, a BCom Human Resources (Hons) and an MBA from Henley Business School.

Young Stunna joins forces with The Kulture

A new culture and entertainment platform, The Kulture, featuring Young Stunna, launched this week, bringing fans closer to the chart-topping artist than ever before, with other talent to be added later in the year.

With a behind-the-scenes, all-access approach, The Kulture will also provide hot entertainment content, from fashion to film and lifestyle, focusing on South African audience interests along with relevant international content. The news feed will bring the latest in entertainment along with content features such as ‘Love It,’ ‘Live It,’ and ‘Play It,’ while fans will also be able to ask artists anything.

“It’s gonna be all things I love and the things my fans love to see, with special access to visual content that you won’t find anywhere else. Getting ready for the show, new beats, and peeks into my studio process, or seeing the life I lead on and off the road, it’ll be on The Kulture,” said Young Stunna, who is the first artist signed to the platform.

The Daveyton-born, platinum-selling Amapiano artist was a triple threat at this year’s Metro FM Music Awards, winning Best Amapiano, Best Collaboration, and Song of the Year for “Imthandazo”. Previously, Young Stunna won a SAMA Award for Best Selling Artist in 2022 and a BET Nomination for Best International Artist the same year.

Along with popular culture content, The Kulture will also include subscriber specials from limited edition merch to advance ticket sales for shows.

Human8 announces appointment of Peter Teachman as chief operating officer

Human8, the global insight consultancy (previously known as InSites Consulting) has appointed Peter Teachman as chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately.

This strategic hire follows the recent appointment of Tim Wragg as Global CEO last month. Teachman will play a pivotal role in transforming Human8’s business leveraging his expertise in driving business transformation initiatives and process improvement programs.

He brings a wealth of experience to Human8, having most recently served as chief growth officer at Hall & Partners. Prior to that, he spent over 25 years at Kantar, where he held various leadership roles.

Actor Brian Cox to feature in BBC Studios’ Arts in Motion series in partnership with Rolex

BBC Studios have launched Arts in Motion, an ambitious editorial programme in partnership with Rolex. Produced by BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions, the series will bring together BBC Studios deep heritage in Arts & Culture programming and Rolex’s Perpetual Arts Initiative which celebrates excellence and achievement in the arts globally.

Arts in Motion resonates with the Rolex Perpetual Arts Initiative, through an editorial content programme across the BBC’s international platforms including the BBC News Channel, the newly relaunched BBC.com, the new global BBC app and BBC Culture social media channels.

Business moves

Jetour and Cheetah Conservation Fund: Protecting endangered cheetahs together

Cheetahs, the world’s fastest land animals, are beloved worldwide yet only a few people are aware that their population is rapidly declining, with less than 7 500 cheetahs remaining.

JETOUR has officially announced its strategic partnership with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) at their official South African launch in Sandton. JETOUR will support the annual care of two orphaned/non-releasable cheetahs as well as donate official vehicles to improve cheetah habitats.

Founded in 1990, the CCF has been at the forefront of global cheetah conservation. Led by Dr. Laurie Marker, CCF is a world leader in cheetah research and conservation.

“Cheetah conservation requires long-term commitment, and JETOUR, with its dedication to long-term goals, is a perfect partner. We are grateful for their support, and we will deepen our cooperation to inspire more people to join our global ‘Protect the Cheetah’ initiative, to maintain ecological balance together,” said Dr Marker.

Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of JETOUR Auto, said the company was honoured to be a part of this mission.

Miss World SA returns to S3 with Proverb as host

S3 has announced that the Miss World SA pageant will be broadcast live on the channel on Saturday.

The 2024 Miss World South Africa pageant featuring 10 hopefuls will take place on Saturday at Sun City, Pilanesburg, North-West Province. The winner will represent South Africa at the Miss World finals in February 2025.

Metro FM on-air personality Tebogo ‘ProVerb’ Thekisho will host this year’s Miss World SA with the reigning Miss World South Africa, with Dr Claude Mashego as the backstage commentator.

The Miss World SA 2024 pageant will pay a special tribute and celebrate the current Miss World Botswana, Lesego Chombo, who was crowned the 71st Miss World Africa this year.

Unlock hidden content with Flip Stories on TikTok

On TikTok, creators share their creativity across a variety of formats, from multi-part Playlists to Stitches to LIVE videos. To expand on the ways creators share and connect, we’re introducing Flip Story – a new feature that allows creators to add a second side to every story that can be unlocked with a flip.

Flip Story opens new opportunities for connection and engagement between creators and their follower communities. Whether it’s before-and-after photos or exclusive announcements and sneak peeks, Flip Story adds a layer of fun and surprise to storytelling on TikTok.

TikTok said, “We’re always exploring new ways to equip creators, artists, and brands with tools to share exciting moments and dynamic content with engaged fan communities on TikTok. With Flip Story, we’re excited to offer another format for self-expression and connection, expanding the ways stories can be created and shared on TikTok.”

Minister Malatsi seeks Treasury support to pursue private partnerships for the Post Office

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has sought Treasury’s support in forming a task team to pursue private financial and operational partners for the South African Post Office (SAPO). This will enable serious consideration of privatisation scenarios as a preferential option to further funding from the fiscus.

He said the goal was to modernise SAPO’s operations, drive innovation, and increase its competitiveness.

“It’s clear that any allocation of previously committed funds to the Post Office will be based on a revised business plan by the business rescue practitioners that meets Treasury’s expectations. In addition, we will work to ensure that there is accountability for failure to meet previous conditions that were imposed for the financial support the Post Office received from the fiscus,” he said in a statement.

It was with the goal of an innovative and competitive Post Office, that it would be strategic to look into its current exclusive license on reserved postal services, he added.

The focus is on fostering an open, competitive environment that promotes innovation and service excellence.

ICCO’s Next-Gen PR Report with Opinium reveals what creativity, mental health and wellbeing, and AI mean for future leaders in PR

The International Communications Consultancy Organisation’s (ICCO) Next Gen Group has released an insightful report on the motivations, challenges, and aspirations of young PR professionals across seven regions globally.

ICCO’s Next Gen Group is a dynamic team of young PR practitioners dedicated to shaping the future of the industry. The ICCO Next-Gen PR Report 2023 – 2024 offers critical insights into the evolving landscape of public relations and the strategic steps needed to empower the future leaders of this field.

Grzegorz Szczepański, President of ICCO, said: “The ICCO Next Gen Group was established to ensure that the voices of emerging PR professionals are heard and valued in shaping the future of our industry. Our dedicated team, representing diverse regions worldwide, has focused on understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by young professionals. Through the ICCO Next-Gen PR Report 2023 – 2024, we aimed to uncover key drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the next generation. The report highlights that while creativity remains a central motivation, there is a growing need for purpose-driven work and support for mental well-being. By actively engaging with these insights, we are committed to developing best practices and solutions that will not only attract but also nurture the future leaders of public relations.”

Ayoba Connect & Chenosis team up to revolutionise customer engagement in Africa

Ayoba Connect, a cutting-edge Business Chat API, in partnership with Chenosis, MTN Group’s leading API Marketplace, is transforming how businesses across Africa connect with their customers.

Ayoba Connect empowers businesses to engage with customers directly through Ayoba, a popular messaging app prioritising user-friendliness and accessibility. This integration allows for instant messaging, streamlined communication, and personalised interactions, fostering stronger customer relationships.

“We understand how important it is for businesses to communicate with their customers more efficiently, so we developed an API that enables them to send and receive messages directly through a messaging app that prioritises ease of use and accessibility,” explains Burak Akinci, Ayoba CEO.

Hosted on Chenosis, a platform dedicated to providing accessible and impactful solutions across Africa, Ayoba Connect opens doors to a world of possibilities.

Curnance unleashes the power of AI with Microsoft Azure

Curnance has announced the integration of cutting-edge AI technologies, powered by Microsoft Azure, to revolutionise the user experience on its fintech platform.

“Our commitment to innovation has led to significant advancements in critical areas such as KYC verification, fraud detection, and loan risk assessment, creating unparalleled benefits for our users and driving business success,” it said in a press release.

Curnance is an international fintech company that partners with local banks to offer a diverse range of financial services.

Making moves

Date is set for the big, brave and ballsy 2024 Hollard Daredevil Run

What started 15 years ago with a few brave souls running through peak hour traffic in speedos to raise awareness about cancer, has become a nationwide phenomenon that brings attention to prostate and testicular cancers.

Coinciding with the official announcement of this year’s run, was the handing over of funds raised from the 2023 event. A total of R700 000 was presented to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa this week, which will be used to fund testing in under-resourced areas and increase awareness, support and research.

According to Joani Sadie, Corporate Relationship Manager at CANSA, previous funding from the Hollard Daredevil Run enabled CANSA to conduct over 2 000 Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood tests between January 2022 and March 2023. These blood tests are non-invasive and only take a few seconds, but they potentially save lives, as high levels of the protein PSA could indicate the presence of prostate cancer.

Hollard calls on individuals, corporates, schools, tertiary educational institutions, sports clubs and communities to rally behind this worthy cause by entering this year’s event.

Entry tickets for the 2024 Hollard Daredevil Run are now available from Ticketpro at a cost of R180.00, which includes the courier of a registration pack and a complimentary purple speedo. For more information, go to daredevilrun.com.

Penquin celebrates International Literacy Day with a heartfelt book donation and art fair

In honour of International Literacy Day, Penquin, a brand and communications agency, celebrated by hosting a special book and art fair at Little People Pre-School in Riverlea, Johannesburg. The initiative, themed ‘Discover the World One Page at a Time,’ aligns with the agency’s mission to empower individuals through meaningful contributions to society.

Partnering with the D. CL Smith Foundation, an organisation founded by the late Dr Clifford Leon Smith, the event aimed to bring the gift of literacy to young learners who lack access to books in rural and underprivileged communities.

As part of the event, Penquin donated goodie bags to the students, each containing five individual readers, a colouring book, and an activity book. Additionally, parents and teachers received books on how to encourage children to read, providing them with tools to foster a love of learning at home and in the classroom. These books, authored by Malcolm Mooi, share valuable lessons such as teamwork, perseverance, kindness, and compassion.