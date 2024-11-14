Advertising has been a cornerstone of business for as long as commerce has existed. It has converted, adapted and evolved through time, reflecting societal changes, technological advancements and shifts in consumer behaviour.

From billboards, radio to television, and now digital ads our smartphones, advertising has had to reinvent itself to maintain relevance. Content marketing is powerful, with 61% of marketers expecting to make better performance in 2024 due to its crucial role in SEO.

Voice-activated technology, such as smart speakers and assistants, is thriving, offering unique marketing opportunities and innovative advertising strategies. While content reigns supreme, comprising over 82% of internet traffic.

As we navigate these changes, one thing remains clear: advertising is far from obsolete. Instead, it is more relevant than ever, evolving to meet the demands of a digital-first world.

The digital revolution

The arrival of the internet marked a seismic shift in advertising. With access to a global audience at the click of a button, businesses saw an opportunity to reach more people in more personalised ways.

Platforms like Google Ads and Facebook Ads revolutionised the way businesses approached marketing. Companies could target individuals based on their browsing history and interests. This was an unparalleled level of customisation, making advertising more efficient and cost-effective.

It wasn’t just about broadcasting messages anymore; it was about starting conversations and creating user experiences that felt relevant.

The rise of mobile advertising

As mobile phones evolved into indispensable devices, they brought with them an entirely new frontier for advertising. The rise of mobile apps changed how brands connected with their audience, offering advertisers a highly personalised platform that goes beyond just capturing attention – now, the goal is engagement and immersion.

Mobile advertising is not just about shrinking traditional ads to fit on a smaller screen. It’s about creating experiences that fit seamlessly into users’ daily habits. Push notifications, in-app ads, location-based promotions, and even gamified ads have allowed brands to create targeted, real-time engagements.

For instance, geo-targeting through apps enables advertisers to send users promotions based on their location, bringing a hyper-local, contextual touch to mobile advertising.

However, the rise of mobile advertising also presents its own set of challenges. Consumers are increasingly conscious of their privacy and protective of their time. In a crowded app marketplace, ads that are overly intrusive or irrelevant risk frustrating users.

The challenge for marketers is to balance creativity with precision, crafting messages that are engaging without being disruptive.

Noteworthy case studies

Several brands have made the leap from traditional to digital and mobile advertising with great success. Coca-Cola, for example, was once a giant in billboard and TV advertising but has since embraced digital platforms to engage with consumers.

The company’s personalised Share a Coke campaign, which launched across social media and mobile apps, allowed users to share customised virtual Coke bottles with friends and family. This not only boosted engagement but also reinforced brand loyalty in a way that traditional ads could not.

Known for its creative TV commercials and billboards, Cadbury Lunch Bar has also made a strong entry into digital advertising. The brand’s latest 2024 campaign, the #TheLunchBarMan campaign, successfully highlighted the product’s unique attributes while leveraging Ayoba’s high impact promoted posts. These native ads seamlessly integrated with Ayoba’s content, mimicking organic posts and resonating with users.

The 13-week campaign achieved impressive results, including: 811 000 post views and 98 000, thanks to Ayoba’s 35 million monthly active users, high-impact ad placements, and the strategic use of user data, which enabled.

These case studies demonstrate that advertising remains impactful across various formats, with innovative digital campaigns playing a crucial role in reaching new audiences.

Essentials for the shift in advertising approach

For businesses seeking to make the transition from traditional to digital advertising, there are several essentials to consider. First, it’s critical to understand your audience’s digital habits through analytics –tracking how they use their devices, which apps they frequent, and what kind of content they engage with. A successful advertising strategy must meet the consumer where they are, not where they used to be.

Second, businesses must invest in mobile-friendly advertising strategies. This includes optimising a multi-channel-strategy – which encompasses social media, search engines, mobile apps, and traditional platforms where relevant. It’s not just about adapting to new formats, but about embracing new technologies that can enhance user experience and drive meaningful engagement.

Lastly, companies need to shift their focus from one-way communication to interactive experiences. Modern consumers expect more than just a sales pitch; they want brands to offer something valuable and personalised, whether that’s entertainment, information, relevant ads, or a sense of community.

It’s also important that companies should be proactive in managing their reputations, maintaining their transparency and trust.

Staying ahead of the curve

As advertising continues to evolve, one thing remains certain: the need for businesses to adapt. Advertising is far from obsolete. In fact, it’s more relevant than ever—particularly for those companies that are willing to embrace the digital tools and strategies available today.

The future of advertising lies in its ability to merge creativity with data-driven insights, creating campaigns that not only capture attention but foster long-term relationships with consumers.

For companies, the message is clear: the time to shift from traditional advertising methods is now. Those who can successfully adapt to the digital, mobile-first landscape will find themselves not just surviving, but thriving in the advertising space of the future.

Gillian Ezra is head of sales and business development at Ayoba.