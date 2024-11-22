The Racket Club, an integrated experiential and creative agency, in collaboration with local martech experts, YOUKNOW, have revealed the findings of their comprehensive influencer report. It sheds light on influencer engagement and industry benchmarks in South Africa.

The Influencer Playbook, based on a survey of 560 influencers conducted over a three-month period, aims to provide transparency in the marketing landscape, particularly concerning influencer rates and expectations.

Braden Smulders, head of digital at The Racket Club and lead on the survey, says: “We recognised a significant gap in the market regarding reliable data on influencer engagement and payment. By partnering with YOUKNOW, we wanted to create a resource that not only informs but also empowers both influencers and agencies.

“The overwhelming interest from influencers in participating in the survey was a pleasant surprise and underscores the need for such insights.”

Camille Darné, head of marketing at YOUKNOW, adds, “At YOUKNOW, we’re all about using our martech and data expertise to help local brands and agencies get real, useful insights. Partnering with The Racket Club on this benchmark report lets us highlight how influencer expectations are evolving and provide essential benchmarks for brands looking to get the most from their influencer campaigns.

Challenging assumptions

“It’s a great starting point for brands wanting to not only build stronger connections with their influencers but also take a step towards better measuring and analysing the success of their campaigns.”

The Influencer Playbook reveals several key findings that challenge existing assumptions. Notably, influencers expressed a strong desire to be involved in the planning and briefing process early on to ensure authenticity in their content.

They also indicated a preference for creative freedom which is essential for producing engaging campaigns. Surprisingly, the engagement rates of South African influencers surpassed those of their international counterparts, revealing the potential of this market.

Notable findings

Nano influencers lead in engagement, achieving 16% above the average benchmark

The average cost for a nano influencer post is R2 693

Only 23% of influencers with fewer than 500 followers are managed by agencies.

Smulders adds, “Our goal is to spark conversations around fair rates and measurable KPIs for influencer campaigns. We believe that with the right data, brands and agencies can recognise the true value influencers bring to their marketing strategies while maintaining authenticity.”

The Influencer Playbook will be available for download on The Racket Club’s website here.

The Racket Club is an integrated experiential agency with its head office in Cape Town. Plugged into the pulse of culture, they craft campaigns that connect brands with people through extraordinary experiences. Clients include Woolworths, inDrive, TFG, Red Bull and more. YOUKNOW Technologies is a premier provider of marketing technology and analytics solutions in South Africa, dedicated to helping local businesses understand and engage with their customers through innovative and effective customer experience strategies.