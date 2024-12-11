As the festive season approaches, South Africans are ready to switch off, kick back, and soak up some holiday cheer after a fast-paced year. Whether hitting the road for a family getaway or staying local for some much-needed downtime, travel remains at the heart of the season’s traditions.

But the holidays are about more than the destination. They’re also about the joy of giving. This year, South Africans are sticking to the cherished tradition of thoughtful gift-giving, with certain types of presents topping the shopping lists.

InfoQuest, South Africa’s trusted leader in online research, asked one thousand South Africans across all demographics about their holiday plans and gift buying habits. The results of this research paint a vivid picture of how the nation is celebrating this season.

One in two South Africans are planning to take a break within South Africa during the upcoming holiday season, with 38% opting to stay at home. Only about 5% are holidaying out of the country.

When it comes to budgeting for holiday expenses, South Africans are showing mixed approaches. Around two-thirds have diligently saved throughout the year to cover their festive expenses, ensuring they can fully embrace the season without financial stress.

On the flip side, one in four admits to flying by the seat of their pants, making no specific financial provision for holiday costs. Interestingly, it’s the higher income groups leading the way in proactive planning, demonstrating a stronger tendency to stash away funds for their year-end celebrations.

Have saved up for holiday expenses 65% Will use my credit card 15% With my bonus/13th cheque 12% Will borrow from friends/family 6% Will take out a personal loan 4% Will borrow from my stokvel 4% I have not made any special provision to cover holiday expenses 23%

Overall, planned spend is very similar to last year, with equal proportions claiming to spend more and less than last year.

Road transport is by far the most common mode of transport over the holiday period.

When it comes to holiday accommodation, South Africans are mixing it up. Staying with family and friends tops the list, followed closely by staying in B&B’s and guesthouses.

On average, holidaymakers opt for about three different types of accommodation during their travels, adding variety to their getaways. For those in higher income brackets, hotels are the preferred choice, offering a touch of luxury.

Meanwhile, camping appeals more to men than women, with many embracing the call of the wild and the simplicity of life under the stars.

The main driver of choice of holiday accommodation is understandably affordability. This is followed by the destination being family oriented and catering for children.

Gifting

Gift vouchers, beauty/personal care products and chocolates/sweets are the main choice of gifts for women, while for males gift vouchers, electronics and DIY/tools are preferred.

Females Males Gift vouchers 49% 44% Beauty/personal care products 40% 12% Chocolates/sweets 37% 12% Jewellery 34% 13% Fashion (clothing/shoes) 26% 22% Home appliances 17% 10% Home décor 13% 5% Books 12% 13% Electronics/tech equipment 11% 44% Groceries/food items 11% 5% DIY & tools 4% 38% Stationary 3% 2% Fitness gear 2% 26%

Significant differences between genders highlighted

Holiday shopping is a blend of the digital and physical for most South Africans. While online shopping offers convenience, there’s something magical about hitting the stores during the festive season.

Incidence of shopping in-store may be heightened over the holiday period as the festive décor and cheerful buzz of malls create an atmosphere that’s hard to resist.

Most popular stores for purchasing holiday season gifts are Takealot, Clicks and Checkers.

Takealot 56% Clicks 46% Checkers 40% Mr Price 35% Game 34% Makro 32% Woolworths 32% Dischem 27% Pick ‘n Pay 25% Shein 25% Shoprite 22% China Mall/Chinese shops 17% Exclusive Books 17% Hi-Fi Corporation 16% Pep 16% Temu 15% Builders Warehouse 13% Spar 12% iStore 10%

When it comes to holiday indulgences, South Africans know how to treat themselves! Meat tops the shopping list, perfect for festive braais and hearty meals, followed closely by irresistible snacks, sweets and chocolates to satisfy the sweet tooth.

Many South Africans have faced a challenging year, grappling with rising costs, inflation, and economic uncertainty. Yet their determination to embrace the holiday remains unwavering.

“While we all want to make the most of the holidays, it’s important to prioritise financial caution,” says Claire Heckrath, MD of infoQuest. “By adopting mindful spending habits, we can to aim to welcome 2025 without the shadow of debt, setting ourselves up for a fresh and stable start to the new year.”