The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: MultiChoice 2025 Bursary Programme open to applications

MultiChoice has confirmed applications are now open for its 2025 Bursary Programme, reinforcing its commitment to empowering South African students and supporting education in fields critical to the country’s future workforce.

Since its inception, the MultiChoice Bursary Programme has invested R31 million in education, helping thousands of students achieve their academic goals and build meaningful careers in key industries.

For the 2025 academic year, MultiChoice is offering 230 bursaries to undergraduate and postgraduate students pursuing studies in critical and scarce skill fields. These include disciplines within the STEM focus areas, as well as media and entertainment scholarships, such as:

Actuarial Science

Electrical, Electronic & Information Engineering

Information Technology (AI & Robotics)

Data and Information Science

Digital Media Technology

Film & Television, Marketing

Sound Engineering

Filmmaking

Accounting and Finance

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following requirements be a South African citizen; be registered or intend to register at a South African institution for a field aligned with MultiChoice’s focus areas; achieve a minimum of 75% (matric) or 65% (current university students); be a first-time undergraduate and postgraduate student (Honours and Masters) at South African institutions of higher learning; Applicants will be considered based on academic performance and financial need, as per the MultiChoice external bursary policy.

The bursary covers one academic year only and does not apply to historical debt. Applications will be evaluated based on both financial need and academic merit

The application deadline is 29 January 2025. To apply, visit https://multichoice.bursary.sv.co.za/ and explore the MultiChoice website to discover how MultiChoice is investing in the future of South African youth and shaping educational opportunities.

People moves

Moshoeshoe Monare leaves SABC

Moshoeshoe Monare, who joined the SABC on 1 June 2022, has played a pivotal role in leading the News and Current Affairs division during a critical period. He now leaves the public broadcaster.

Under Monare’s editorial stewardship, the SABC delivered election coverage that was thorough, impartial, and reflective of the SABC’s Editorial Code and Policies. His collaboration with the board, executive directors, group executives and operational teams ensured a seamless and impactful broadcast, reinforcing the SABC’s commitment to journalistic excellence.

SABC group chief executive officer, Nomsa Chabeli said, “Monare has been an invaluable asset to our newsroom. His dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence have set a high standard for us all. Under his leadership, our newsroom has consistently delivered ground-breaking stories that have informed, educated and inspired our audiences”.

As he steps into a new chapter to pursue other interests, the SABC acknowledges Mr. Monare’s invaluable contributions and extends its gratitude for his dedicated service. We wish him success in all his future endeavours.

Havas Africa welcomes Provit Chemmani

Havas has appointed Provit Chemmani as the new CEO of Havas Africa. Chemmani, a leader with a proven track record of driving exponential growth, is set to redefine the agency’s presence across the continent. His leadership marks a significant turning point, bringing global expertise and a deep-rooted belief in Africa’s potential to the forefront.

Chemmani’s vision for Havas Africa is clear: to be an integral partner in the continent’s growth story.

“Africa’s story is being written now, and Havas is here to amplify its voice. We’re not just creating ads; we’re crafting narratives that resonate, inspire, and drive progress. This is a continent of boundless potential, and we’re committed to fuelling its rise through the power of creativity, innovation and connection,” he said. “We’re weaving ourselves into the fabric of its success.”

This commitment is backed by action. Chemmani has already demonstrated his exceptional leadership by transforming and spearheading the Havas’ Centre of Excellence (COE) on the media side, growing it from a small team of 10 to a global powerhouse of over 400 employees in just over a year.

Central to Havas’ strategy is its Meaningful Brands study, which reveals that a staggering 74% of brands could disappear without consumers even noticing. This insight fuels Havas’ commitment to innovation and meaningful consumer engagement.

BrightRock and Dan Nicholl united to make a difference for Laureus Sport for Good Foundation

The Dan Nicholl Golf Invitational, supported by BrightRock and held on 18 November 2024 at The Royal Johannesburg Golf Club, was a resounding success. This annual charity golf day, hosted by renowned media personality, Dan Nicholl, once again showcased the power of sport and collaboration in driving meaningful change. The event raised substantial funds for the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, reinforcing its mission to uplift South African communities through sport. Celebrities, sports icons, and business leaders gathered for a memorable day of camaraderie on the greens, followed by a charity auction.

This year, BrightRock introduced an engaging on-course activation that captured the spirit of giving. Participants were challenged to chip the golf ball as close as possible to the hole, marked by the famous BrightRock Iris, with the company donating R500 for each shot that is closest to the hole per four ball. The activation generated a significant contribution of R18 000, which was presented to the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation in the form of a ceremonial cheque during the closing proceedings.

Commenting on the day’s events, media broadcaster and ambassador for the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, Nicholl, said:

“The formula for The Dan Nicholl Invitational is simple: good people coming together for a fantastic cause and having a great deal of fun along the way.”

Business moves

Havas Media Network launches global e-commerce offering in Africa

Havas Africa has launched Havas Market, a strategic full-service e-commerce offering. Havas Market is designed to create a more meaningful shopping experience for consumers, optimising the entire path to purchase to achieve best-in-class service for clients.

The agency will support brands looking to transform their commerce approach across direct-to-consumer platforms, retailer marketplaces, in-store purchases and more.

Havas Market empowers brands to unlock the full potential of commerce, driving incremental revenue and transforming their bottom line.

Havas Africa is investing significantly in talent and expertise to bring world-class e-commerce capabilities to the continent. According to Statista, e-commerce in Africa is predicated to grow by $21.5 billion U.S. dollars (+62.19%) between 2024 -2029.

“In the vibrant tapestry of Africa’s rising economies, e-commerce isn’t just a trend, it’s a transformative force. At Havas Africa, we’re not just building digital bridges to consumers, we’re crafting meaningful experiences that empower both brands and communities. Our mission is to weave e-commerce and retail media into the very fabric of Africa’s growth story, creating a future where opportunity and connection are accessible to all.” said Provit Chemmani, CEO Havas Africa & Global MD CoE India.

Surfing South Africa announces partnership with Ocean Eye and Zigzag Magazine

Surfing South Africa has announced a new partnership with Oceaneye and Zigzag Magazine. This partnership between SSA, Oceaneye, and Zigzag is designed to bring more value to the surf community.

All new members and renewing members of the Surfing South Africa Membership Programme will enjoy some perks, including: 40% Discount on Oceaneye Premium Cameras

Stay ahead of the game with uninterrupted, ad-free streaming of your favourite surf spots. Plus, 10% of your purchase goes directly toward supporting local ocean conservation initiative

Enjoy a 10% Discount on a subscription to South Africa’s favourite surf magazine!

Zigzag is back in print with two editions a year, delivered straight to your door.

Avatar collaborates with LegalWise on its 40th anniversary with a new campaign

LegalWise, a pioneer in the legal insurance and service industries, launched its latest brand campaign in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

This landmark campaign has been crafted in partnership with Avatar, the award-winning integrated creative agency. The campaign not only reflects on LegalWise’s four decades of enforcing and defending the rights of its Members but also boldly positions the brand for a forward-thinking future.

Avatar’s strategic approach was built on LegalWise’s unwavering dedication to its members. “Our strategy focused on balancing LegalWise’s legacy with its future promise. We aimed to create a message that felt both emotionally and functionally relevant, underscoring the brand’s experience and adaptability,” George Chen, Head of Strategy at Avatar, noted. This foundation enabled Avatar to develop a campaign that appeals to both long-standing Members and new audiences, effectively blending the past and future into a cohesive, compelling narrative.

Harnessing the power of tech to find the best pet gear

ROGZ, the proudly South African pet gear company, has announced the launch of the ROGZ World app, designed to revolutionise the way pet parents select gear for their beloved dogs.

With an array of innovative features, ROGZ World simplifies the decision-making process, ensuring that every pet parent finds the perfect harness, collar, or lead tailored to their lifestyle.

“The ROGZ vision has always been to be the most enjoyed pet brand on planet earth and beyond and enjoyment means doing activities with your dog, “ said Irené Raubenheimer, co-founder of ROGZ.

“With ROGZ World, we’re taking that commitment a step further by using technology to enhance the shopping experience. We want to make sure that every dog owner has the right gear to enjoy safe and comfortable adventures with their furry friends.”

AB InBev Becomes Official Beer Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™​

AB InBev has extended its nearly 40-year partnership with FIFA to include the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ taking place in the United States from 15 June to 13 July. AB InBev is also a sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by 16 cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. ​

The expanded partnership reinforces the brewer’s megabrand and mega platform strategy by connecting beer with global events that consumers love. Megabrands Budweiser and Michelob ULTRA will lead the partnership complemented with local brands in select markets. ​

​“Our brands are at the heart of meaningful cultural moments and iconic sporting events,” said AB InBev CEO, Michel Doukeris. “This partnership with the FIFA Club World Cup continues our legacy of bringing beer and sports together for fans around the world, creating more moments of celebration and cheers. We look forward to activating this first-of-its-kind tournament next summer in partnership with FIFA.”​

Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the creative economy of Nigeria and Trace partner develop Nigeria’s creative sector

In a groundbreaking move to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s creative industries, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, led by Honorable Hannatu Musa Musawa, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trace, a global Afro-centric media and creative services provider represented by Co-founder and Executive Chairman Olivier Laouchez.

This strategic alliance aims to transform Nigeria into a hub for cultural and economic innovation by leveraging the nation’s rich creative resources and empowering its youth and creators.

The collaboration will focus on three transformative projects:

Fintech Solution for Music Rights Management

Trace Academia

Creative Hub for African Video Game Development

Making moves

Disney Sparks Joy with Festive Trees at 20 Malls Nationwide

Following the successful launch of Disney Africa’s retail campaign Spark Joy This Holiday last month, that included a flash fashion show with retailers and a surprise runway visit by the mouse that started it all – Mickey Mouse – the magic continues this holiday season with an expanded Chari-tree initiative.

This year, the campaign expands to a record-breaking 20 malls across South Africa, making it the largest to date.

For the past eight years, Disney-themed Chari-Trees have become a beloved holiday tradition. These enchanting installations, including a captivating hot air balloon, will this year extend its reach.

In addition to Gauteng, Western Cape, Durban, a further four provinces – Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and Eastern Cape – will experience moments of delight to more shoppers than event before.

The installations are proudly presented by FNB, PEP and ToysRUs.