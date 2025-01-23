The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Delta Victor Bravo Appoints Sharon Keith as on-Executive Director and Chief Coach

Delta Victor Bravo has appointed Sharon Keith as non-executive director and chief coach as of 1 January 2025.

Keith is an accomplished marketer and joins Delta Victor Bravo at a pivotal time as the company focuses on expanding the eatbigfish brand across the African continent. Her appointment reinforces the organisation’s commitment to strengthening its leadership resources to drive growth and innovation.

David Blyth, founder and CEO of Delta Victor Bravo, commented: “Sharon brings invaluable experience to her non-executive board role and will play a key part in mentoring our leadership team, sharpening technical skills, and contributing to strategic business planning and commercial growth. Her involvement in selective client engagements and advisory work related to the employer value proposition will be instrumental in our continued success.”

Keith recently retired from her position as marketing director of Heineken Beverages and has had a stellar career leading marketing teams and brands at The Coca-Cola Company, Diageo, Unilever, The Standard Bank of SA, and her own consultancy, Keith Strategy.

On her new role, Keith said: “I’m excited to join Delta Victor Bravo and contribute to the growth of the eatbigfish brand in Africa. The opportunity to work with such a dynamic team, while mentoring and supporting them, is incredibly exciting. The Challenger Mindset has always resonated with me, and I look forward to working with the team to unlock its full potential.”

People moves

Brand Mama Heidi Brauer launches More Th@n Marketing

Nowadays, a typical brand or marketing meeting will likely consist of a cohort of people from different departments and agencies, ranging from C-suite to procurement to advertising and PR, with the marketing manager in the middle.

Oftentimes, this cohort of people speak brand and outcomes differently, and it is left up to a mid-weight marketer to decipher and unpack a clear way forward that is not only pleasing to everyone but delivers on objectives and ensures a somewhat streamlined process that each department can get behind.

This can be a lonely place.

So says Heidi Brauer, seasoned consultant and chief marketing officer, who has built and co-created some of South Africa’s most-loved brand campaigns across an array of categories ranging from insurance to male cancer to airlines to loyalty programmes and even forklift trucks.

Having been in the branding world for over three decades, Brauer has played witness to the ever-growing gap between the marketing department and the C-suite. “We are separated by so much – silos, jargon and technology (which should be an enabler actually),” comments Brauer. “We need to remember that it takes a village to raise a brand, and that multi-disciplinary relationships are at the heart of brand building.”

In an effort to help bridge the gap, Brauer has created a personalised programme that seeks to create a space where those who love brands, but need a little help, can learn from real-life examples, real-life expertise and a team of people in the same boat. It’s not a traditional marketing course, it’s more of an ‘un-course’ where participants will have an opportunity to learn, ask pressing questions, and workshop outcomes according to real-life brand, business and personal needs.It’s the stuff you won’t learn anywhere else.

The first eight-week course kicks off in January 2025 and is filling up fast, with the next sessions beginning in March.

To secure your spot, or that of a team member, for January or March commencement, send an email to heidibeeee@gmail.com and follow LinkedIn for regular updates.

Red Ribbon boosts B2B tech division with Tayla-Jade Coenraad

Red Ribbon Communications ushers in 2025 with the strategic appointment of Tayla-Jade Coenraad to its B2B tech division, boosting the already long list of iconic brands that have seen the value of each team member.

Tayla-Jade, or TJ, as she is more commonly known, is an experienced account manager with a wealth of expertise and a proven track record behind her name.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tayla-Jade to the Red Ribbon family,” said Ronelle Bester, founder of Red Ribbon Communications. “Her experience and dedication to excellence are invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the technology sector.”

Red Ribbon’s growth as a tech public relations agency continues with the same guiding principles that have always driven its success story: Strategically appoint top talent that is attracted through mutually beneficial flexibility and sustainable work-life balances.

“Joining the Red Ribbon Communications team is a truly exciting step in my career,” said TJ.

“I’m eager to contribute my expertise to support our clients’ goals with tailored public relations services while continuing my commitment to constant growth, and learn within this dynamic and innovative environment.”

AMASA wants you – a call for the AMASA council members

The Advertising Media Association of South Africa (AMASA) calls for passionate, committed professionals to join its AMASA Council. AMASA has been the backbone of the industry for over 40 years, and 2025 will be a year when the organisation fully functions and takes active steps to close the education gap in the industry.

This is your opportunity to give back to the industry while advancing your career and leadership potential. AMASA needs individuals willing to actively participate in shaping the industry’s future and creating a sustainable future for it.

AMASA is a registered Section 21 company, and since its inception as a professional body in 1971, it has been at the forefront of media education and training in South Africa. AMASA is where industry experts volunteer their time and passion to elevate the standards of the media advertising industry.

Submit your applications or nominations via https://www.amasa.org/amasa- council-nominations/

Applications and nominations must be submitted by the 31st of January 2025.

Hayo appoints industry veteran Paul Loveridge as its new Executive Vice President

Paul Loveridge has over 40 years of experience in the telecoms industry, most recently serving as VP of Carrier Services EMEA at IDT Global, after 26+ years at BT.

He is an expert at developing partnerships to enhance working relationships and boost business success, with widespread experience selling at board level. His appointment marks a significant step in Hayo’s mission to close the digital gap in Africa.

Hayo combines networking, technologies, telecommunications and digital solutions with extensive coverage across the African continent, as well as over 500 service provider relationships globally.

Business moves

A new view for 2025: Viu appoints Mediamark as its sales partner.

Viu, a dual advertising video on demand (AVOD) and subscriber video on demand (SVOD) over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, has appointed Mediamark as its new content sales partner in South Africa. The multi-channel integrated sales house will drive sales across Viu’s AVOD offering, providing advertisers with expanded opportunities for impactful storytelling.

Mediamark is an award-winning sales house best known for representing prominent South African audio and digital media brands. The locally-rooted company falls under the Kagiso Media umbrella, ensuring 100% ownership and BBBEE Level 1 rating.

Elouise Kelly, country manager at Viu South Africa, said the partnership with Mediamark marks an exciting new chapter for both parties.

Wayne Bischoff, CEO at Mediamark, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Viu, which is fast gaining a reputation as one of the most innovative streamers in the global OTT landscape, offering viewers the golden trifecta of premium content, flexibility and affordability.

“Together, we aim to create new opportunities for brands to engage with audiences in meaningful and impactful ways.”

Nedbank appoints DNA Brand Architects as its consumer public relations agency

Nedbank has appointed DNA Brand Architects as its new consumer public relations (PR) agency following a rigorous multi-agency pitching process. This new partnership aligns with Nedbank’s commitment to impactful communication and meaningful engagement with South African consumers, while advancing its dedication to black economic empowerment through mutually beneficial supplier partnerships.

DNA Brand Architects (DNA) is a 100% black-owned agency with a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of delivering innovative, consumer-driven campaigns.

“We were seeking a partner that could not only understand our strategic goals but also connect authentically with our diverse client base,” explained Khensani Nobanda, group executive of marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank. ‘DNA stood out for their bold ideas, exceptional media relationships, and proven success in delivering results for some of South Africa’s most iconic brands.”

The Betway SA20, a sponsorship success story powered by Mscsports

Now, in its third year, the Betway SA20, South Africa’s premier domestic T20 cricket tournament, has become one of the most sought-after sponsorship properties in the country. At the heart of this success is the role Mscsports, a full-service award-winning sponsorship agency, has played in conceptualising and executing innovative campaigns that have amplified fan engagement and delivered impressive returns for all the tournament’s stakeholders.

Mscsports has developed the iconic Catch R2 Million activation to differentiate the tournament event further from other T20 competitions around the world. This activation has captured the imagination of fans and established itself as a defining feature of the tournament.

The results speak for themselves. Between the inaugural season in 2023 and last year’s tournament, the partnership has achieved phenomenal growth. There has been a 61% increase in account registrations for Betway and a 140% surge in cricket bets during the Betway SA20 period in January and February.

“The results we have achieved to date highlight how impactful a well-executed sponsorship can be,” said Steven Mervis, head of strategy at Mscsports. “The Betway SA20 is a perfect example of how an activation like the Catch R2 Million not only enhances the fan experience but drives measurable business outcomes.”

LexisNexis South Africa highlights responsible AI integration in law

LexisNexis South Africa has noted growing concern over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal profession, following a high-profile incident likely involving AI-generated citations that were later found to not exist.

This case has reignited discussion on the critical need for accuracy, integrity, and responsible implementation of AI in legal research.

The company is calling on legal professionals to approach AI tools with caution and to prioritise robust verification processes to ensure the accuracy of their work.

By pairing innovative technology with professional oversight, LexisNexis aims to empower the legal community to navigate the integration of AI responsibly and effectively.

While AI offers immense potential to transform the legal profession, its misuse carries significant risks. AI-generated errors, such as inaccurate citations or fabricated data, can undermine the credibility of legal arguments and jeopardise court proceedings.

“At LexisNexis, we are guided by RELX’s global Responsible AI Approach,” says Desigan Naidoo, Executive Manager of Technology at LexisNexis South Africa. “RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers, underpins our commitment with robust standards and policies. These ensure our AI solutions consider real-world impacts, prevent bias, remain explainable, and provide accountability through human oversight, while respecting privacy and maintaining robust data governance.”

World Out of Home Organization partners with Japanese OOH industry for first OOH Tokyo Conference

The first OOH Tokyo Conference will be held on Thursday 20 February 2025. This has been organised by representatives of the Japanese OOH industry in association with the World Out of Home Organisation (WOO), the world’s only global out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry association. The conference will be held at Tokyo Midtown Hall and will be the first event WOO has been involved in Japan in its 60 plus years of existence.

WOO President Tom Goddard said: “Japan has one of the largest OOH advertising markets in the world. We hope that through this conference we can review the value of the Japanese market from a global perspective and discover clues to further growth.”

Making moves

Call for applications for the SAMRO Music Business Publisher Training Programme is now open

The second iteration of the SAMRO Music Business Publisher Training Programme, presented in collaboration with the Music Business Lab (MBL) and certified by the University of Pretoria, is officially open for applications. This initiative is open to all Full and Associate SAMRO members operating as emergent and aspirant publishers.

It is specifically tailored for music entrepreneurs and publishers with up to three years of experience, independent publishers managing artists, and self-published musicians who have released music on digital platforms. Building on the success of last year’s programme, which supported 30 participants, this year’s intake has been expanded to accommodate an additional 20 participants, bringing the total to 50 in 2025. This growth creates even more opportunities for participants to gain valuable insights and skills to propel their music careers forward.

Applications for the programme close on 15 February 2025 and SAMRO members who meet the criteria are encouraged to apply.

“The Music Business Lab Training Programme offers SAMRO the opportunity to cement its promise to elevate women’s voices in music entrepreneurship and publishing. The programme is open to all, and SAMRO hopes its members will join it on this uplifting, educational and empowering journey. SAMRO recognises that greater gender representation can create a more equitable and innovative industry for all,” said Lesego Maforah, SAMRO CSI manager.

Late applications will not be accepted. For more information, please contact csi@samro.org.za.

Renaldo Schwarp’s latest queer film Young, Gifted & Queer takes the stage at Joburg Film Festival

This year’s Joburg Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation as filmmaker Renaldo Schwarp’s poignant documentary, Young, Gifted & Queer, takes centre stage in the festival’s shorts programme.

According to Schwarp, the Joburg Film Festival provides a vital platform for the documentary, amplifying its critical message amid ongoing violence faced by LGBTQIA+ communities in South Africa. “The visibility this festival provides is essential to sparking conversations that lead to real change and acknowledgement of these voices and the joy that emanates from them,” Schwarp noted.

Lauded by critics and audiences alike, this film is already being hailed as a must-watch for its stunning visuals, compelling narratives, and urgent and refreshed conversations about Black queer identity in Johannesburg and beyond.

“Unfiltered. Unapologetic. Unforgettable,” says one reviewer. “This doccie is beautiful, inspiring, and 100% worth the hype!,” another fan raved.

Young, Gifted & Queer is a loud celebration of Black queer culture in South Africa, offering an unfiltered lens into the lives, artistry, and resilience of a community that has long been at the forefront of shaping the nation’s cultural landscape.

The 7th edition of the festival is set to take place from March 11 to 16, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.