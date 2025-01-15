With 2024 ending in chaos — marked by Donald Trump’s winning the US elections, conflicts in the Middle East, discussions around polarising figures like Elon Musk and the ongoing debate over fake news and woke culture — we find ourselves entering 2025 in a whirlwind of conflicting issues.

(As an aside, I’m particularly interested in the impending case studies on the media campaigns of Kamala Harris and Trump, which I believe will showcase the rise of propaganda and the decline of influencer credibility.)

In an age where social media platforms such as Musk’s X can skew narratives and where public sentiment can shift dramatically — such as the concept of “Trump Remorse” — it’s crucial to recognise the influence of social media and AI and what is called the propaganda model.

Public relations efforts are adapting to this landscape, but navigating it effectively often requires substantial media budgets.

With the pressure on PR specialists to secure difficult editorial placements, particularly in an environment where traditional PR skills are waning, many are turning to advertorials as a viable option.

Recently, there has been a rise in the advertorial space, adopting the pay-to-play models, which has led to more guaranteed placement of ‘editorial’ content. The lines between advertising and editorial have become intertwined. Many publications are negotiable, especially when it comes to engaging content that serves as ‘clickbait’.

Advertorials as a shortcut for propaganda are increasingly common in today’s media landscape, especially when pitching non-news stories. While advertorials serve their purpose of promoting content, they blur the lines of transparency that were once foundational in the PR industry.

Advertorial a viable option

This shift reflects a growing trend where promotional content is more readily accepted, raising questions about the integrity of media and the standards of authentic journalism.

As a digital native proud of my Gen X PR heritage, I recognise how the digital landscape has transformed into a propagandist’s dream channel. Traditionally, news platforms served as reliable sources of information, often undergoing essential fact-checking processes (some still do).

My PR approach continues to prioritise honest and open discussions with editors, and I feel privileged to have built these genuine relationships.

I embrace direct pitching and would never rely on tools such as bulk sending press releases, which still play a crucial role in the PR playbook. This commitment to authentic communication fosters trust and ensures that messaging remains effective in a rapidly changing media environment.

Fake news

Initially, I viewed the term “fake news” as a passing woke trend, but my research uncovered that it dates back over centuries and carries serious implications, including misinformation, disinformation and propaganda.

It’s an alarming situation as the persistent threat of disinformation presents significant challenges to our ability to discern truth from falsehood.

In conclusion, the 2020s so far at the 50% mark have so far seen an escalation in the use of propaganda, fuelled by technological advancements and sociopolitical changes.

To combat this, media literacy and critical thinking skills are becoming increasingly essential. Engaging with a diverse range of sources and verifying information is essential in order navigate the complex media landscape.

*All content was thoroughly researched and contains no misinformation. While ChatGPT assisted in shaping my thoughts, I am the one who authored this article.

Sasha Kupritz is an experienced creative B2B specialist. She has worked with big and small agencies across the board on too many brands to remember, but some last forever in her mind and for the South African advertising industry.