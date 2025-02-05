The late filmmaker David Lynch’s unique approach to storytelling, with TV and films like Twin Peaks (1990-2017), Blue Velvet (1986) and Mulholland Drive (2001), combined dreamlike imagery with unsettling narratives.

But his creative reach didn’t stop at the cinema. Over the years, he became a pioneering figure in advertising, bringing his signature style to commercial campaigns for some of the world’s top brands. This blurred the lines between art and commerce, changing the way brands tell stories.

Lynch once denounced product placement, but, while he admitted to making commercials as a means of income, he also acknowledged their value as a platform for creative growth. Advertising, he noted, taught him the art of efficient storytelling and allowed him to experiment with new technologies.

My research looks into the aesthetics of advertising, and for me these five standout campaigns showcase Lynch’s unparalleled artistic touch in the world of commercials.

1. ‘Obsession’ for Calvin Klein

Lynch’s first foray into advertising in 1988 came with a series of four ads for Calvin Klein’s fragrance. These commercials are more than just traditional perfume ads; they are a masterclass in blending high art with commercial appeal.

Drawing inspiration from literary figures like Ernest Hemingway, Gustave Flaubert and D.H. Lawrence, the ads feature excerpts from their works, imbuing the campaign with intellectual depth and sophistication.

The director infused the ads with a surreal, otherworldly atmosphere, heightened by a haunting soundtrack. The result was a series of visually striking ads that transcended the usual boundaries of beauty and luxury. In true Lynchian fashion, the campaign left audiences questioning the nature of desire, seduction and the very idea of beauty.

2. ‘Who Is Gio?’ for Giorgio Armani

When Giorgio Armani approached Lynch to direct a campaign for his new fragrance, the 1992 result was a striking blend of mystery and style. The campaign offered Lynch a rare opportunity for complete creative freedom. Its narrative, with its noir-inspired atmosphere, exudes Lynch’s signature dreamlike quality, capturing the essence of the fragrance through a sequence of fragmented, poetic visuals.

The film takes viewers into a world of intrigue, with imagery that doesn’t just showcase the product but also evokes the mood and identity of the scent. The ethereal and enigmatic tone mirrors Lynch’s cinematic style, drawing the viewer into a space where reality and fantasy blur.

3. Clearblue Easy Home Pregnancy Test

In 1997, Lynch directed a surprisingly poignant commercial for Clearblue Easy, a home pregnancy test. The black-and-white ad delves into the psychological tension of a woman anxiously awaiting the results of her test.

The stark, minimalist visuals highlight Lynch’s ability to find psychological depth in the most mundane of situations. As Lynch explained, he was drawn to the campaign because of the psychological complexity it offered. The ad’s spare yet intense approach elevates a simple commercial into something deeply human and emotionally resonant.

4. ‘The Third Place’ for Sony PlayStation

In 2000, Lynch directed a commercial for Sony’s PlayStation 2, titled Welcome to the Third Place. The ad sought to introduce viewers to the surreal and immersive worlds they could access through gaming. True to form, Lynch crafted a fragmented narrative where the boundaries between reality and the virtual world were blurred.

The commercial features a series of bizarre characters and dreamlike sequences, including a floating head and a fiery woman. Lynch’s surrealistic storytelling, devoid of a traditional plot structure, conveyed the immersive experience of gaming. His vision reframed the gaming experience as something akin to a hallucinatory journey into the unknown — exactly the kind of atmosphere that defines much of his cinematic work.

5. ‘Gucci by Gucci’ for Gucci

In 2008, Lynch directed a commercial for Gucci’s new fragrance, Gucci by Gucci. The ad featured models Raquel Zimmerman, Natasha Poly and Freja Beha Erichsen, dancing in Gucci gowns to Blondie’s Heart of Glass. The result was an ethereal ad that captured the essence of Gucci’s brand — luxurious, mysterious and undeniably chic – and Lynch’s cinematic approach brought artistic depth to fashion advertising.

Lynch’s legacy in advertising

Lynch’s contributions stand as a testament to the power of creativity and vision in commercial storytelling. His work elevated advertising to the level of fine art, proving that even in the world of branding and consumerism, there is room for depth, mystery and profound artistic expression.

Lynch’s legacy is one of authenticity, as he never compromised his unique vision for the sake of commerce. He remained true to himself, and in so doing he brought a new dimension to the world of advertising.

As Lynch’s longtime collaborator Kyle MacLachlan said in an Instagram post after his death, Lynch was “the most authentically alive person I’d ever met”, reflecting his deep connection with the universe and his boundless imagination.

Perhaps this is the greatest lesson for advertisers: to remain true to their own vision and creativity. For the industry, Lynch’s example is a powerful reminder that creativity should never be sacrificed in the pursuit of commercial success. Instead, advertising should be seen as an art form.

Jonatan Sodergren, Lecturer in Marketing, Bristol University Business School, University of Bristol

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.