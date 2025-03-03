[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu X has appointed Marcel Swain as managing director for South Africa, a strategic move to drive the agency’s expansion across the continent.

With over 20 years of experience in global marketing and innovation, Swain brings extensive expertise in brand transformation, product innovation and strategic growth.

Swain’s career includes leadership roles in major FMCG brands, where he played a pivotal role in revitalising well-loved consumer products and launching innovative offerings.

His work across multiple European markets has demonstrated a deep understanding of consumer engagement and market dynamics. Recognised for building high-performing teams across cultures, he has earned accolades at prestigious industry awards.

Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa, said: “Marcel’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for dentsu X. His passion for innovation and expertise in crafting compelling brand narratives align perfectly with our mission to redefine consumer experiences. With Marcel at the helm, we are poised to push the boundaries of engagement and deliver impactful results for brands across the region.”

Innovation and integration

Swain’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for dentsu X, following its expansion into South Africa. The agency is set to lead creator-led campaigns and experiential marketing initiatives, blending global expertise with local insights to create meaningful connections between brands and audiences.

Speaking about his new role, Swain said: “Dentsu X commitment to innovation and integration aligns perfectly with my passion for creating experiences that truly go beyond. I’m excited to join the team and fuse media, tech, data, and content to develop world class experiences that resonate.”

He added, “I’m an advocate for fostering collaboration between people and businesses, so that we can deliver breakthrough and sustainable initiatives that leave a lasting impact.”

Dentsu X is accelerating its footprint in Africa with culturally rooted campaigns and creative work. Swain’s appointment underscores the agency’s commitment to reimagining brand engagement—going beyond media, beyond expectations, and beyond borders.