The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Primedia Instore joins Shop!SA as founding member

Primedia Instore, a division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd has announced its strategic partnership with Shop!SA joining the organisation as a founding member. This collaboration signifies Primedia Instore’s unwavering commitment to elevating the South African shopper marketing industry and fostering a collaborative environment for brands and retailers alike.

Shop!SA, a non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences, provides a vital platform for showcasing excellence within the shopper marketing landscape.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Shop!SA as a founding member,” said Des O’Connor, Primedia Instore chief revenue officer. “This partnership presents a unique opportunity to actively shape the future of retail marketing in South Africa. We firmly believe in the transformative power of collaborative innovation and Shop!SA provides the perfect platform to drive industry standards and best practices. By working closely with other industry leaders, we can collectively create more engaging and impactful retail environments that benefit both businesses and consumers.”

A highlight of the Shop!SA calendar is the prestigious Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA), a platform designed to recognise and celebrate excellence in the field.

People moves

Weber Shandwick appoints Larry Khumalo-MacArthur as market lead

Weber Shandwick has announced the appointment of Larry Khumalo-MacArthur as managing director and market lead for its Africa region. Based in Johannesburg, Khumalo-MacArthur will lead the agency’s operations across the continent’s footprint of offices, affiliates and partners covering more than 30 countries, driving business growth, strengthening multi-market client relationships, and elevating the firm’s strategic communications offering.

Before stepping into this role, Khumalo-MacArthur served as executive vice president, client growth: Africa, at Weber Shandwick, where he played a pivotal role in driving business growth and enhancing client partnerships across the region.

With over a decade of industry experience, Khumalo-MacArthur brings a sharp understanding of Africa’s complex and dynamic media and business landscape. His expertise is anchored in storytelling craft, strategy, issues and crisis management, public affairs, content, and strategic media, making him well-positioned to shape the firm’s next phase of impact in the region. His extensive experience, covering industries such as travel and tourism, development finance, social impact, technology, health, automotive, energy, and the public sector, provides clients with insights-driven communications strategies that resonate across borders and cultures.

Hook, Line & Sinker strengthens leadership team

PR and marketing agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) has promoted two key team members: Emma Rijkers to deputy managing director and Crystal Slingers to senior account director, in recognition of their leadership and contributions to the agency’s ongoing success.

These promotions come as HLS marks six years of strong growth, new client wins, and a continued focus on delivering creative, digital-first solutions.

Rijkers steps up from her role as business unit director. With over 13 years in PR, she has been instrumental in shaping HLS’s strategic direction and operational excellence.

Crystal Slingers moves into the role of senior account director, reflecting her dedication and significant contributions to HLS’s client success. Slingers demonstrated exceptional skill in managing client relationships and delivering impactful campaigns.

Since launching in 2019, HLS has grown exponentially, expanding its team to 14 full-time staff and working with over 25 clients across South Africa, Africa, the UAE, USA, and Europe.

HLS managing director Adam Hunter said, “One of the most rewarding parts of my role is seeing our staff upskill and grow. Emma and Crystal are not only key members of our team but also a big part of what makes HLS special.”

Mohammed Vachiat appointed chief commercial officer of Konica Minolta South Africa

Konica Minolta South Africa (KMSA) has promoted Mohammed Vachiat to chief commercial officer. This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in Vachiat’s impressive 23-year journey with KMSA, characterised by his unwavering dedication, innovation, and leadership.

Vachiat began his career at Konica Minolta South Africa in 2002 as a software engineer.

“I am excited to embrace this new role and continue working alongside the incredibly talented team at Konica Minolta South Africa. Over the course of my career, I’ve witnessed firsthand how innovation and technology can drive business success. I look forward to advancing the commercial growth of Konica Minolta South Africa and ensuring that we consistently exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Vachiat.

In his new role as CCO, Vachiat will continue to lead Konica Minolta South Africa’s sales strategy, overseeing dealers, branches, and the development of programs that drive growth, market share, and sales performance.

Business moves

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and Yellowwood unveils 2025 Edges report which advocates for authentic cultural engagement

Backslash, TBWA’s global cultural intelligence unit, has released its 2025 Edges report, presenting 39 significant cultural shifts poised to reshape the global landscape.

Edges is a deep dive into the cultural forces shaping our world, uncovering meaningful shifts that go beyond fleeting fads motivated by virality, to define the future of society, business, and human behaviour.

This year’s report emphasises the urgency for brands to transcend superficial trends and contribute more meaningfully to culture, addressing the growing concern around cultural rot, characterised by an overload of repetitive and banal content.

While most brands today chase cultural relevance, few truly shape it. Instead of adding value, brands mimic fleeting trends – desperately latching onto fleeting buzzwords, aesthetics, and viral moments.

For brands in 2025, the challenge is clear: stop following the algorithm and start creating meaning, says TBWA\South Africa’s CEO Luca Gallarelli.

“The future belongs to those who build for impact, not trends, shaping culture rather than just reacting to it. The reality is that most marketers and journalists tracking ‘culture’ are actually just following fleeting micro-trends; it’s more about virality than values. Cultural movements have shrunk into brief, recycled moments, endlessly reposted but rarely practised in real life. This fixation on digital relevance has left society overstimulated yet disconnected, proving that the attention economy has reached a breaking point.”

Tribeca and GirlCode partnership to uplift the voices of girls and women in technology

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) has announced a partnership with GirlCode, a female-led non-profit organisation dedicated to equipping girls and women across Africa with technology skills. Through this partnership, Tribeca will support GirlCode by raising awareness of its incredible work and driving conversations about the importance of increasing female representation in the tech industry.

Founded by Zandile Mkwanazi in 2014, GirlCode began as a women-only hackathon to address the shortage of qualified female professionals in the technology industry. It has since expanded into an educational organisation offering online boot camps, hackathons and skills development programmes, focusing on in-demand digital skills such as coding. With a goal of empowering 10 million women and girls by 2030, GirlCode is committed to preparing the next generation for careers in the digital economy.

“As a company that values empowerment, growth and giving back, we are really looking forward to supporting GirlCode in its work to create a more inclusive technology industry,” said Davina Malan, managing partner at Tribeca. “Encouraging young women to pursue careers in technology is essential for the future of the industry and we are committed to helping build opportunities that support this.”

Zandile Mkwanazi, CEO and founder of GirlCode, welcomed the partnership: “We are grateful to have Tribeca’s support in amplifying our efforts. The need for diversity in the technology sector is critical, and with the right resources and opportunities, more young women can gain the skills needed to succeed in the field.”

DGSA launches to champion creative directors’ rights in South Africa

South Africa’s film, television and commercial production sectors now have a dedicated champion with the official launch of the Directors Guild of South Africa (DGSA). Established to advocate for the country’s creative directors, the DGSA is setting new industry standards, safeguarding economic and creative rights, and fostering greater collaboration within the profession.

Founded in 2024 and representing all directors within the profession ranging from directors of photography, assistant directors, creative directors, and directors’ assistants, the DGSA already boasts a membership of over 40 of South Africa’s most influential directors.

“Directors are the heart and soul of South African storytelling, yet our contributions often go under appreciated in industry negotiations and policy discussions,” said Andile Sinqoto, director and DGSA executive committee member. “Our mission is to provide a unified voice for all creative directors, ensuring they are supported, protected and given the opportunities they deserve to thrive in their careers.”

A key focus of DGSA is fostering industry connections and creating opportunities for its members. The organisation has established ties with heavy hitting international institutions like the Directors Guild of America, the New York Film Academy, and ARRI Academy.

DGSA also has a partnership with Stage 32, a global networking platform for creatives, connecting South African directors with an international community.

DUO Marketing + Communications launches Global Studio

Award-winning agency, DUO Marketing + Communications, has launched a new specialist division, the DUO Global Studio. The new division will provide tech agencies and brands worldwide with outsourced content, design and digital campaigns.

DUO Global Studio was created to address the growing need for experienced technology writers, designers and digital specialists by its partner network across the world. The Studio offers specialised technology digital marketing and PR content at competitive ZAR pricing, providing high-quality content, design and digital solutions for tech agencies and brands who are struggling to source top talent.

DUO CEO Judith Middleton, said: “There is no substitute for authentic, expertly written, designed and edited content. But one of the biggest challenges agencies and tech businesses face in their content efforts is the difficulty of sourcing experienced resources to deliver tier-one content that is affordable.

“Our award-winning tech journalists are able to translate clients’ technology value into tangible business results, and our strengths-based approach, which assigns projects based on best-fit skills, rather than capacity, ensures clients always get the best of DUO’s collective skills and 21-year track record.”

SamJane Communications and Captive Conversations celebrate delicious new client win

SamJane Communications, a fast-growing PR and communications agency and Captive Conversations, an agency specialising in social media management, influencer marketing, and paid media for SMEs in the B2C space, have announced their newest client win: DarioPro, a South African manufacturer of high-quality snacks and treats. The new partnership kicks off with the launch of DarioPro’s latest product, Yummy Cakes, starting what promises to be an innovative collaboration in the world of snack communications.

“We are over the moon to welcome DarioPro to our portfolio,” said Samantha Robinson, owner of SamJane Communications. “Not only have we won a new client that holds tremendous promise in the South African snack landscape, but we also collaborated with Captive Conversations to ensure that we could offer a comprehensive range of services that complement each other to get DarioPro the most exposure and share of voice in the market. It has been an exciting journey so far, and this is just the beginning.”

Samantha Curley-Young, owner of Captive Conversations, agrees. “When the opportunity arose for a collaboration, I couldn’t have been more excited. It’s great to be able to come together and use our collective strengths to tell the story of DarioPro’s commitment to quality and innovation in the snack industry across all platforms. Our combined PR and social media strengths will ensure a comprehensive and captivating campaign for Yummy Cakes and beyond, positioning DarioPro as a leading snack and confectionery brand.”

SAFA announces HONOR as Bafana Bafana’s official technology devices sponsor

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has announced global technology brand, HONOR, as the exclusive technology devices sponsor of the South African men’s senior national team, Bafana Bafana.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the convergence of cutting-edge technology and sports, ushering in a new era of innovation for South African football.

The partnership underscores HONOR’s commitment to integrating advanced technology into everyday life, enhancing performance, and bringing fans closer to the game. With a remarkable 180% growth rate in 2024 and the milestone achievement of over one million units sold in South Africa, HONOR continues to revolutionise the smart device industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with SAFA and Bafana Bafana at such an exciting time for both technology and sports,” says Fred Zhou, CEO at HONOR South Africa. “At HONOR, we believe that innovation should empower athletes, coaches, and fans alike. This partnership is a testament to the power of smart technology in optimising performance, recovery, and engagement both on and off the field.”

As part of this collaboration, HONOR will leverage its expertise in AI, smart wearables, and data-driven insights to support Bafana Bafana’s journey to excellence.

Making moves

Cape Town and Comic Con: A perfect synergy

Comic Con Cape Town, hosted by the City of Cape Town, has been fully embraced by the city. Whether long term fans or newbies to the Con, Capetonians from all walks of life are gearing up to show their love for this unique event as tickets sell out fast. There’s no denying that Cape Town has fully embraced Geek Culture, and the third annual edition of Comic Con Cape Town is one of the most exciting and unique events in the city’s calendar.

As the home of comics, movies, gaming, cosplay, and anime, Comic Con is a celebration of the creative arts. Panels held at the con will focus on Cape Town’s epic film locations, and discuss thought-provoking topics such as understanding AI in creative industries.

Says show director Carla Massmann, “Cape Town and Comic Con have a connection. As the first African city to be designated a UNESCO Creative City of Design, the people of Cape Town share the same love of the arts that is the backbone of any Comic Con”.

In 2025 the con is showcasing an amazing line-up of content. Fans of comic book artistry are in for a treat, as international award-winning comic artist Adam Kubert and internationally acclaimed artists Laura Braga and Stephanie Lavaud will be showcasing their incredible work. This is not to mention the 120 local and international comic creators featured in Artist Alley who can’t wait to meet their fans in person.

Comic Con Cape Town 2025 will be held at the CTICC 2 from 1 to 4 May. Doors are open from 10am to 7pm. Tickets are available now, starting from R220, through Howler: comiccon.howler.co.za.