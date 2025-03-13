The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: The Up&Up Group welcomes new leaders

The Up&Up Group has identified attracting and retaining the best talent as one of its strategic objectives as it serves some of the continent’s most iconic brands.

The Up&Up Group, previously The M&C Saatchi Group South Africa before a management buyout in 2024, comprises M&C Saatchi Abel, Connect, Levergy, Razor, Dalmatian and Black & White. While fully locally owned, The Up&Up Group is the African affiliate of M&C Saatchi Group globally.

At the start of February, The Up&Up Group appointed Deborah Whitlock to the position of marketing director, across the group. Whitlock says The Up&Up Group’s African orientation provides an exciting opportunity for marketing professionals.

At the same time, the group’s PR agency Razor announced that advertising and communications industry leader Sharleen James had been appointed as MD, also effective from the start of February. Former MD and co-founder, Dustin Chick, takes on the role of Chief Executive. James, formerly group MD at Accenture Song, says that she was attracted to Razor because of its future-oriented vision for PR and communications.

People moves

Sowetan has a new editor

Sibongakonke Shoba is the new editor of the Sowetan newspaper.

Shoba brings 19 years of experience in the industry, having started his career at the SA Press Association in 2006. He later joined Business Day in 2007 before moving to the Sunday Times in 2012, where he played a key role in political coverage. In 2016, he was appointed Political Editor, a position he held for an impressive nine years.

He holds a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Media Studies from Wits University and a National Diploma in Journalism from Durban University of Technology.

His deep understanding of the media landscape, leadership skills, and commitment to quality journalism make him a valuable addition to our editorial team.

With his expertise and vision, he will drive a digital-first approach and elevate all Sowetan’s platforms to the next level.

USAASA announces appointment of new executive leadership to drive strategic renewal

The Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) is pleased to announce the appointment of three permanent executives to strengthen its leadership team. This marks a significant milestone in restoring stability and advancing the Agency’s mandate to deliver universal access to Information Communication Technology (ICT) services for all South Africans.

Nakisani Matamela has been appointed as the chief financial officer, effective 3 February 2025. Lerato Petlele joins as executive manager: corporate services, and Thabiso Thukane as executive manager: research, strategy, and performance monitoring, both effective 1 March 2025.

These appointments follow a prolonged period during which USAASA operated without permanent executives due to challenges linked to its Disestablishment process, which created uncertainty and hindered operational continuity. The Agency acknowledges the resilience of its staff and stakeholders during this transitional phase.

Lucky Du Plessis joins Jacaranda FM’s Weekend Line-Up

Jacaranda FM has announced that the charismatic and much-loved radio personality, Lucky Du Plessis, has joined the station’s lineup to host Weekends with Lucky every Saturday and Sunday from 09:00 to 12:00.

These shows will focus on uplifting music and feel-good stories for a laugh or two, bringing listeners even closer to the station’s promise of More Music You Love.

Du Plessis’ vibrant energy and storytelling mastery have made him a household name in South African media. Now, for the first time, he steps onto the commercial radio stage with Jacaranda FM, ready to connect with the station’s diverse audience.

Business moves

Penquin celebrates its creative DNA with bold new culture reel

Penquin, a brand and communications agency known for its innovative and dynamic approach, has launched its latest culture reel. Designed as a cheeky, irreverent, and self-aware sequel to its previous edition, the new reel encapsulates Penquin’s bold creativity and its unwavering commitment to not taking itself too seriously. With a clear focus on fostering a collaborative and fun working environment, the reel perfectly mirrors the agency’s mantra of “Inspiring Awesome Together.”

Video production specialist Justin Beachcroft-Shaw not only oversaw the production of the reel but also stars in it, sharing a brief history of the agency and offering viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Penquin’s world. “Our new culture reel was inspired by the success of our previous version,” Beachcroft-Shaw explains. “We wanted to create a sequel that was just as irreverent and tongue-in-cheek—an inside joke for those who enjoyed our first reel. It’s a celebration of 24 years of awesome, and our new look is a true reflection of our evolution as an agency.”

Corona Cero teams up with World Surf League

Corona Cero, the award-winning no-alcohol beer brand, has announced a new four-year partnership with the World Surf League (WSL). This marks the league’s first-ever global partnership with a no-alcohol beer brand, building on its previous eight-year partnership with Corona. Together, Corona Cero and WSL will bring more choice for athletes and fans while embracing the laid-back spirit that defines both surfing and the Corona brand ethos.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the World Surf League through Corona Cero as the official beer sponsor,” said Melanie Nicholson, head of brand: Corona South Africa.

Uppe Marketing celebrates 40 years of excellence in South Africa

Uppe Marketing, a pioneering women-owned and led marketing agency, is celebrating 40 years of business success. Founded in 1985 by entrepreneur and author Milanie Vosloo, Uppe Marketing has evolved from a modest one-woman operation, into a dynamic and innovative agency, leading the way in strategic marketing and digital transformation.

Vosloo started her business with minimal resources – a wooden cable reel as a desk, a 1956 typewriter, and just R36.80 in savings. At the time, the state of the world, and most especially of South Africa, had the odds of the woman-led and owned business making it out the starting gates at near zero.

From its early days, Uppe Marketing differentiated itself with in-depth consumer research, innovative strategies, and pioneering approaches in the agricultural sector. The agency expanded into events, exhibitions, and later digital marketing, becoming a strategic partner for major clients such as Medihelp, Landbank, Yara Animal Feeds, Monsanto, BASF, Bayer, and CIMA.

Over the years, Uppe Marketing has earned prestigious industry accolades, including a Silver Assegai Award, a Gold Loerie Award, and recognition for its work on the groundbreaking Afrikaans.com project.

Sanari Capital redefines its brand identity for a bold new future

Sanari Capital, a private equity firm focused on Africa’s medium-sized and mid-market growth companies, has launched its refreshed brand identity, marking a milestone in the company’s growth over the past 12 years. The rebrand reflects Sanari’s continued commitment to unlocking Africa’s vast potential, enhancing future value, and fostering meaningful partnerships that leave lasting legacies.

“At Sanari Capital, we don’t just invest; we build future prosperity,” said Samantha Pokroy, CEO of Sanari Capital. “Our brand refresh has been a labour of love and the culmination of a year of dedicated effort. It represents a visual transformation and a reaffirmation of our purpose-led approach to private equity – one that is bold, progressive, and deeply collaborative.”

Making moves

Good Hope FM: Want to be on radio or work behind the scenes? THIS is the masterclass for you.

Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s Original, has announced its exclusive Radio Masterclass, designed to nurture and inspire the next generation of broadcasters and involving all your favourite Good Hope FM presenters.

Taking place on Saturday, 26 April 2025, from 10am to 5pm at the SABC Sea Point Auditorium, this event offers aspiring broadcasters, and those who wish to work behind the scenes, an invaluable opportunity to gain hands-on experience and industry insights from a super cool, A-team panel of pros.

The Good Hope FM Radio Masterclass will cover a range of key topics crucial to success in the broadcasting world, including presenting, voice overs, producing, music compiling, public relations and media, followed by an exclusive behind-the-scenes studio tour. This masterclass is not only a learning experience but also a chance for attendees to interact and network with industry professionals and get a firsthand look at the day-to-day operations of Cape Town’s Original radio station.

In addition, the event also offers an exciting sponsorship opportunity for brands to engage with an active and engaged audience of aspiring media professionals.

Tickets are available via Fixr at R200 per person, which includes snacks and refreshments. Spaces are very limited, so attendees are encouraged to secure their spot as soon as they can.

The Slow Life unveils Soul Therapy

The Slow Life is proud to present Soul Therapy, an opulent experience that celebrates timeless elegance, refined nostalgia, and the enchanting allure of 90’s house music.

Soul Therapy, a bespoke lifestyle experience curated for connoisseurs of luxury, is designed for those who cherish the pinnacle of sophistication.

“Luxury is no longer about excess; it’s about essence,” says Bonnke Shipalana, Group Chief Executive Officer of The Allure Group, the distinguished event agency behind this groundbreaking concept. “Our clients seek experiences that stir the soul—whether it’s the warmth of a childhood memory, the joy of a shared moment, or the comfort of a familiar melody. Soul Therapy is about crafting events that speak to the heart, not just the senses.”

Set against the backdrop of Bryanston, Johannesburg, on April 12, 2025, from 13:00 to 21:00, Soul Therapy will be guided through a musical odyssey by legendary DJs who defined the 90’s house music movement. Icons such as Glen Lewis, Ganyani, Fistaz Mixwell, Choice, and Lali Spirit will curate a symphony of soulful deep house grooves, rekindling the rhythm and elegance of an era that shaped a generation.

From the welcome bite to the final dessert, each dish is a testament to gourmet artistry, paired with signature cocktails and premium beverages by Hennessy XO and Moët & Chandon.

Call for applications: SAMRO Music Business Masterclass 2025 in collaboration with Academy of Sound Engineering

SAMRO, in partnership with Academy of Sound Engineering, is pleased to announce the second iteration of the Music Business Masterclass for the 2025 intake. This program is a career development opportunity for SAMRO Full and Associate members in Gauteng and the Western Cape, offering 30 fully funded bursaries – a 50% increase compared to 2024. Building on the success of the inaugural intake, this flagship initiative continues to grow, equipping music professionals with essential business skills to thrive in the industry. The MBM course has become an integral component of SAMRO’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) mission, curated to empower music professionals with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in South Africa’s competitive music industry.

“Academy of Sound Engineering supports musicians in three key areas: refining their artistic talents, familiarising them with state-of-the-art studio equipment, and most importantly, providing comprehensive music industry knowledge such as the MBM. This ensures that those who graduate from the programme are well-rounded creatives, poised to either achieve stardom or become valuable contributors in the music industry,” Nick Matzukis, Director of Academy of Sound Engineering, said.

Programme Start Date: 31 April 2025

Applications Open: 5 March 2025

Application Deadline: 24 March 2025

Eligibility:

Applicants must be Full or Associate members of SAMRO

Applicants should not have received any CSI support over the past 3 years.

The application details are emailed directly to SAMRO Full and Associate members

Bursaries:

A total of 30 fully funded bursaries are available