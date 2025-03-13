With 37 years of experience in graphic design, I have witnessed its evolution from hand-drawn sketches to the sophisticated digital tools of today.

Graphic design has always played a vital role in branding, marketing, and communication, influencing how people perceive brands and encouraging engagement across digital and print media.

As we enter 2025, clarity and accessibility will define design trends, with bold typography and visually striking elements taking centre stage (Baker:2025).

But what truly makes graphic design the silent ambassador of a brand?

Graphic design is far more than aesthetics. It is a strategic tool that drives business success, strengthens branding, and enhances communication.

Shaping consumer perceptions

A strong logo or website can leave a lasting impression, shaping consumer perceptions before any verbal interaction occurs. According to Peep Laja, from CXL, 94% of first impressions are design-related, highlighting the importance of high-quality visuals.

Consistent design fosters trust and credibility, reinforcing a brand’s identity. Think of iconic brands like Coca-Cola, which doesn’t just sell a soft drink but an experience. Similarly, Cadbury’s signature purple or McDonald’s bold red and yellow evoke instant recognition and emotional connections.

Consistent visual presentation strengthens brand recall. The human brain favours patterns, making consistency in design a key factor in consumer memory retention. Blue Sky Graphics confirms in their article The Essential Elements of Graphic Design: Exploring the Fundamentals, that simpler designs improve memorability, underscoring the principle that “less is more.”

What defines good and bad graphic design?

Good graphic design:

Logos that are easily recognisable and legible.

Simple, clean, and effective designs.

Strong visuals, clear messaging, and a well-balanced layout.

Websites that are aesthetically pleasing and easy to navigate.

Bad graphic design

Cluttered, outdated, or unreadable logos

Websites with poor navigation, low-quality visuals, or hard-to-read fonts

Marketing materials with mismatched colours and no clear structure

Designs that neglect the user experience

Looking ahead: The future of design trends

While AI tools can speed up the design process, they cannot replicate human creativity. AI-generated designs often risk looking uniform and uninspired, decreasing artistic quality. Instead, designers must use AI as a tool to enhance, rather than replace, creative vision.

With the rise of digital marketing and social media, motion graphics have gained traction. Static images are gradually being replaced by animations, videos, and interactive media, as audiences favour dynamic content that enhances engagement.

Personalisation and data-driven design are also becoming more popular due to data analytics that enable brands to craft personalised visual experiences. Designers must understand user behaviour to create designs that foster connections with audiences.

As we move into 2025, design trends will emphasise clarity, accessibility, and user engagement. Typography will play a vital role, with a growing emphasis on bold and expressive fonts. In an increasingly visual culture, investing in professional graphic design is not just a luxury. It is a necessity for business success.

Graphic design is more than a profession. It is a powerful communication tool that builds brand recognition, creates emotional connections, and influences consumer behaviour.

By staying ahead of industry trends, using new technology, and adhering to strong design principles, businesses can ensure that their visual identity remains impactful and relevant.

Angelika Venter is a graphic designer at Edge Communications.

