I have to share some stats from our Million & Change promotion, where we are giving one winner R1 million and an additional R125 000 to a registered charity of their choice.

Entries are via Jacaranda FM (94.2)and East Coast Radio‘s digital channels with promotion on air.

This isn’t just a big on-air giveaway; its a real-time campaign tracker where we are demonstrating how audiences engage with our platforms. PLUS, and this is the GOLD, entrants just have to answer questions about their likes, habits, lifestyle to earn an entry.

We launched on Monday 10 March and the campaign ends on the 28th, so as I write this, we are only 10 days into it, and here’s SOME of what we’re learning…

1. Response is HUGE

Well over 130 000 individuals (cell number based) have entered, each of them answering an average of 12 questions. That’s a total number of 1 500 000 answers to our questions, and thus over 1.5 million discrete entries that we are working with. This is staggering.

2. Insights are ROBUST

Imagine a sample size of 130 000 people giving their honest thoughts to your most salient issues. Its more than you could achieve via any research company; the insights we will get from these answers will keep us busy for months!

3. People are LISTENING

Through a system that matches our spot logs to web traffic, we are seeing massive spikes in traffic on our digital platforms since launch, even over weekends, and these keep getting BIGGER. That’s because we are updating listeners periodically on when they can answer more questions online.

To give you an idea – total visits to ECR.co.za and Jacarandafm.com grew week on week by 800 000 and 900 000 respectively. Social sharing of the entry system means listeners are being drawn from outside our normal core listenership too.

Therefore, any advertiser on our stations right now is getting an audience reach ‘boom’ that can only benefit their campaigns.

4. People are FAST

People are responding to our radio ads, and engage with our digital channels generally within 7 minutes! We can see this via our attribution software. General traffic is spiking, but within 7 minutes of every advert, we see response.

5. People like their radio DAILY

84% of people listen to the radio daily, showing this is a habitual medium, woven into the lifestyles of our communities. I love this stat.

These are just some of my out-takes. Our data teams are churning out deeper and better-looking stats. This is the biggest cash giveaway we’ve ever done, but what it says about our medium, our stations, our listeners and our advertising partners is even more noteworthy.

Please get in touch if you’d like to know more; we have live analytics available to trade partners and stakeholders, and will be releasing regular updates during and post the campaign.

Oh, and enter here: https://lnkd.in/gtZMsrzE

Nick Grubb is the CEO of Kagiso Media Radio.