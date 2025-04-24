The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Hot 102.7FM crowned fastest-growing media company in South Africa

Hot 102.7FM has taken the number one spot as South Africa’s fastest-growing media company and secured a coveted place among the top five fastest-growing companies in the country. That’s according to the South Africa’s Growth Champions 2025 report by News24 and global research firm Statista – firmly recognising the station as one of the most exciting business success stories in the country right now.

“Consistency, perseverance, hard work, long hours and a clear vision have been key to our success as a station,” said Hot 102.7FM founder and managing director, Lloyd Madurai. “We have a passionate team who believe in the brand and its direction. We are also strong in our corporate social investment effort, especially focusing on sustainable projects, and we believe in making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.”

Hot 102.7FM reached profitability in its very first year on air. Since then, its momentum has only continued to build. Between 2023 and 2025 alone, the station has nearly doubled its listenership – growing from 316 000 to an astounding 680 000 weekly listeners, according to WhyFive’s BrandMapp independent audience research, proving that radio, when done right, still holds a powerful appeal in today’s media landscape.

The report identifies 50 companies that achieved the highest verified revenue growth between 2020 and 2023. Statista’s analysts conducted an extensive review, validating all figures against tax records and audited financials. To be eligible, businesses needed to report a minimum turnover of US$100,000 (R1.65 million) in 2020 and grow that to at least US$1.5 million (R27.68 million) by 2023 – mostly through organic, independent expansion.

Only companies with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) above 10% made the list.

People moves

Sarah Griffiths joins Red & Yellow as new head of marketing

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (Red & Yellow) has announced the appointment of Sarah Griffiths as its new head of marketing. With a proven record in marketing, operations, strategy, and content production, Griffiths brings a clear understanding of the creative economy and a vision to help uphold the South African creative and academic institution as a launchpad for globally relevant, industry-ready talent.

Her appointment comes at an important time as Red & Yellow celebrates over three decades of nurturing some of the continent’s top creative minds. As the institution focuses on the next wave of registered students, Griffiths steps in to help shape this chapter. Her approach is to elevate the brand and strengthen its position as a launchpad for real-world success in business, advertising, and marketing.

“We’re pleased to welcome Sarah into our family,” said Verusha Maharaj, managing director at Red & Yellow. “She brings an extensive background that spans everything from fintech to agency life, and we believe her strategic focus and curiosity will make a meaningful contribution to our next chapter.”

William Horne now heading up content and market insights at Red Ribbon

Red Ribbon Communications has announced the permanent appointment of William Horne as its content strategist, as well as the newly established division head of its insights arm – a move that further entrenches the agency’s focus on data-led, thought leadership-driven tech PR.

An award-winning former financial journalist and economist, Horne joined Red Ribbon to help elevate its already strong positioning in B2B public relations. His analytical eye, passion for storytelling, and flair for uncovering business-defining insights are a hallmark of his results.

Now, as the agency builds out its in-house market research capabilities under the new Insights division, he is playing a central role in shaping what the future of data-driven PR strategy looks like – with substance, measurability and relevance at the forefront.

The move forms part of Red Ribbon’s continued investment in the sectors and clients where expert-driven narratives matter most – and where media relations, content marketing, and African PR can go beyond awareness and into real influence.

CMC Networks announces leadership transition

CMC Networks, a global service provider headquartered in South Africa, specialising in delivering networking solutions across Africa and the Middle East, has announced a leadership change.

CEO Marisa Trisolino will be stepping down from her role, effective 9 May 2025.

“We are deeply grateful to Marisa for her vision and dedication to CMC Networks over the years,” said Fahad AlHajeri, chairman of CMC Networks. “Her impact on the company’s culture, strategy, and overall success has been pivotal. While we will miss her day-to-day leadership, we’re pleased that she will continue to provide guidance as a board advisor.”

Business moves

Polygon unlocks elite travel audiences with luxury hotel screen integration

Polygon, Africa’s largest aggregated programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) publisher network, has announced the integration of The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts’ digital screen network into its publisher inventory. This is the first time a South African hotel group has been connected programmatically.

The partnership provides advertisers with a valuable new touchpoint to reach a highly affluent audience: guests who frequent Capital’s 4- and 5-star hotels, many of whom are business travellers, luxury consumers or high-net-worth individuals (HNWI).

Remi du Preez, managing director at Polygon, says the integration is an important milestone for the business. “This integration will allow brands to engage with an audience that not only has significant disposable income, but that is more likely to be in a positive, receptive frame of mind – the ideal conditions for brand messaging.”

Mastercard brings UEFA Champions League to life across key African markets

Mastercard is bringing Africa closer to the UEFA Champions League like never before with the launch of its 2025 Africa football campaign, running from February to May 2025. As a proud and long-standing sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, Mastercard is delivering a powerful campaign that connects millions of fans to the thrill of world-class football through uniquely curated, Priceless experiences—deeply rooted in African culture, tourism, and connection.

Cardholders across South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Morocco, and Ghana have the opportunity to win exclusive UEFA Champions League viewing experiences—designed to resonate with local audiences and elevate their passion for the game. The campaign brings unique experiences to life, from a chance to win luxurious, all-expenses-paid trips to iconic African destinations, to football-themed mall activations with instant rewards. It captures Africa’s energy and love for football while celebrating the continent’s rich beauty and diversity.

“At Mastercard, we understand that the connection to football goes far beyond the pitch for millions of fans across Africa —it’s a shared language that unites communities and ignites passions across the continent. The 2025 Africa football campaign is our commitment to fuelling this bond by connecting communities to the UEFA Champions League with unforgettable experiences that blend football, culture, and the spirit of African tourism. This initiative is an example of how we bring our global assets to life in a way that is meaningful locally,” said Ahmed Abdel-Karim Hussein, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Mastercard EEMEA.

UNDP timbuktoo Creatives Lab launches to power innovation in SA cultural and creative industries

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has teamed up with the Craft and Design Institute (CDI) to launch the timbuktoo Creatives Lab in South Africa – a dynamic innovation and acceleration programme aimed at unlocking the growth potential of the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs).

Set to support 15 creative businesses in 2025, the initiative will provide tailored mentorship, access to enabling technologies, and investment-readiness support to drive job creation, business scalability and sustainable development. Applications are now open until 07 May 2025.

As part of the global UNDP timbuktoo initiative, the Creatives Lab is an acceleration programme which forms part of the soon-to-be-launched timbuktoo Creatives Hub in District Six, which will provide a physical space for entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate and create.

The timbuktoo Creatives Lab acceleration programme is designed to respond to the needs of each creative enterprise, offering targeted interventions that strengthen operational capacity and drive innovation. The support is a combination of non-financial (vital business growth skills and knowledge for example) and financial (bespoke grants according to a designed growth intervention plan).

To join the timbuktoo Creatives Lab – apply here www.thecdi.org.za/timbuktoo by 7 May 2025.

Local firm’s approach to AI in contact centres helps agents move away from the mundane

Grapevine Interactive’s three-tiered approach to AI-based client service automation (CSA) is injecting new meaning into the working lives of South Africa’s call centre workers.

“By effectively combining AI agent development with service automation workflows and unified agent inboxes, Grapevine Interactive is helping free up human contact centre workers to concentrate on the more complex and the less routine,” said Jody Mitchell, chief operating officer (COO) of Grapevine Interactive.

WhatsApp is a powerful engine for customer engagement and satisfaction and AI agents enable companies to deliver instant, personalised support 24/7.

From initial contact to resolution, automated workflows define how AI agents interact with human customers as they intelligently route, assign and escalate service requests over WhatsApp.

PayJustNow and Finchoice reveal brand refreshes as they continue to drive greater financial access

PayJustNow and Finchoice, two of South Africa’s digital financial services providers, have launched their new brand identities. Largely visual in nature, the refreshed brands were developed to better appeal to their fast-growing customer bases, to highlight their shared commitment to greater financial access, and to cement their synergies as brands within JSE-listed HiL’s Weaver Fintech group.

PayJustNow and Finchoice, making up the Weaver Fintech ecosystem, have been redefining how consumers engage with digital financial products, including buy-now-pay-later (BNPL), retail credit, unsecured lending solutions and insurance.

“Our refreshed identity has been designed to reflect the innovation in our offering, and to ensure we remain resonant to our digitally savvy customer,” said Colin Campbell, director of marketing and operations at Finchoice.

ISUZU and Rally to Read drive literacy development in Nelson Mandela Bay

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) is continuing its partnership with Rally to Read, launching the programme for a second consecutive year in primary schools across Nelson Mandela Bay. This initiative reaffirms IMSAf’s long-term commitment to improving the quality of education by raising literacy levels and nurturing a lifelong love for reading among children.

” The Rally to Read initiative has enabled us to realise our aspiration of positive social impact and investing in meaningful and sustainable education outcomes in communities,” said Celestin Ndhlovu, vice president of planning, marketing and corporate affairs. “The transformation we’re witnessing in these schools affirms the power of collaboration, community, and the consistent investment in youth development.”

Since its inception in 2024, IMSAf has positively impacted over 600 learners, with an ambitious goal of reaching 4 000 by 2030.

MotiMoves enters five-year sponsorship agreement with the Gauteng Touch Association

As Gauteng Touch Association (GTA) celebrates its 30th anniversary milestone, it has secured a five-year exclusive sponsorship from MotiMoves, valued at around R1 million. The sponsorship, officially announced at the GTA AGM and kit handover Ceremony at Parktown High School for Girls on Saturday, 19 April.

With 253 players across 14 teams set to benefit, the sponsorship will alleviate significant financial pressure on players and the association, allowing the GTA to focus on coaching, training, and expanding competition opportunities.

Spring boost for World Out of Home Organization as 14 new members sign up

The World Out of Home Organization has gained an influx of 14 new members from different industry sectors and areas of the world.

Eight of the new members are national media owners, three are OOH service providers/suppliers and there is one international media owner, one national media agency and one national OOH association.

WOO now has more than 270 members from around the world.

The new members are:

Revolution 360 — national media owner, Australia

Defernciarte — national media owner, Mexico

Korea OOH Advertising Center — national media owner, Republic of Korea

Blue Label Media — national media owner, South Africa

London City Airport — national media owner, UK

Infinity Outdoor Ltd — national media owner, UK

Al Arabia — national media owner, Saudi Arabia

Ballyhoo Media Services — national media owner, USA

BM Outdoor Media — international media owner, USA

Ability — national media agency, Saudi Arabia

Nickelytics — OOH service provider, USA

Grupo Publimovil — OOH service provider/supplier, El Salvador

Shenzhen Liantronics Co, Ltd — OOH service provider/supplier, China

Verband Out of Home Austria OOHA — national OOH association, Austria

Making moves

Mediatech Africa returns in 2026

After six years off the calendar, Mediatech Africa is back. The original and largest trade show for AV, broadcast and live event tech on the continent returns from 3 – 5 June 2026 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec), and it’s bringing the industry back together to mark 25 years since the first show in 2001.

Mediatech Africa has been a cornerstone of the continent’s AV and broadcast industry since day one. It’s a space for the industry to connect, share ideas, and stay in step with the latest tech. Its legacy is built on collaboration, community, and innovation — drawing top brands, global suppliers, and the passionate people who keep the industry moving forward.

Simon Robinson, co-owner of Mediatech, still remembers how it all started: “Our first show was in 2001 at the Sandton Convention Centre. It was small, focused mostly on broadcast. We never imagined our little show at the southern tip of Africa would become something the industry talks about globally. That’s what makes this return so exciting.”

SAIMC training at AATF 2025 empowers engineers to register, comply, and advance

With organisations across Africa adopting smarter systems and digital transformation, the demand for skilled and registered professionals is more critical than ever. The Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics, and Computer Engineering (SAIMC) will deliver a powerful series of training sessions and technical workshops during the Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) 2025, providing engineers, technologists, and technicians with the tools they need to professionally register, stay compliant, and lead industrial innovation.

Led by SAIMC CEO and industry veteran Johan Maartens, this session will guide attendees through the process of completing their ECSA (Engineering Council of South Africa) registration forms — an essential step for professionals in automation, instrumentation, and related fields. With decades of experience in the petrochemical and manufacturing sectors, Maartens understands the challenges facing engineers on the ground.

Register now at https://aatf2025.showhub.live/ to secure your place at these vital SAIMC sessions.