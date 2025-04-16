In today’s hyperconnected world, your online presence speaks volumes about who you are – both personally and professionally.

That harmless X-post? That controversial comment? That heated exchange? In the digital world, nothing truly disappears. Screenshots, archives and cached versions ensure that your digital footprint remains long after you’ve hit ‘delete’.

“Many people don’t realise that their casual online behaviour can have serious professional consequences,” says Ernest Mulibana, external communication manager at Anglo American. “We’re seeing an alarming trend of individuals facing termination, legal action and even arrest due to irresponsible online conduct.”

Mulibana recommends embracing four pillars of digital responsibility:

Personal branding with professional awareness

Your online presence is a powerful tool for career advancement. While authenticity matters, remember that potential employers, colleagues and clients are watching.

“Before posting, ask yourself: ‘Would I be comfortable with my manager or future employer seeing this?” she says.

Taking ownership of your online behaviour

Every click, comment, and post shapes your online reputation. In recent months, we’ve seen numerous cases where momentary lapses in judgment online resulted in serious professional consequences.

The internet is full of stories about people who have lost their jobs or business deals after making derogatory comments on social media pages, or spewing racist vitriol – comments they thought were anonymous but were easily traced back, Naicker notes.

Protecting organisational reputation

Your online actions don’t just reflect on you – they can affect your organisation’s reputation as well, she says. “Remember, you’re not just representing yourself online; you’re an extension of your company’s values and principles, especially if your profile lists your employer.”

Finding balance between personal and professional

While social media platforms offer spaces for personal expression, the line between personal and professional is increasingly blurred.

“Consider using platform privacy settings effectively, being selective about connection requests, and maintaining separate accounts for strictly personal content,” says Mulibana.

When to step away from the keyboard

The internet is littered with well-intentioned posts that spiralled into professional complications. Whether it’s commenting on politically sensitive topics without considering multiple perspectives, or accepting connection requests from dodgy social media accounts, these moments call for a pause – a step back from the keyboard to reflect on potential consequences.

Digital responsibility extends beyond avoiding being scammed or fired. It can be a very intentional tool that shapes your online presence into something that’s an asset for career advancement.

Nevertheless, in an era where online identity theft, impersonation and scams are becoming more sophisticated, your vigilance also matters – to protect yourself, your loved ones and your colleagues.

By approaching your digital presence with thoughtfulness and responsibility, you protect not only your own reputation but also contribute to a safer, more respectful online community.

“Remember,” says Mulibana, “your digital reputation is an asset worth protecting – think before you click.”