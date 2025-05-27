Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington last Wednesday (May 21, 2025), many South Africans remain deeply concerned about the future of US/South Africa relations.

This apprehension is not merely political; it stems from a profound awareness of how these ties directly impact our economy.

Indeed, since Trump’s initial rise to power, the perception of the United States in South Africa has demonstrably deteriorated, with opinions about Trump himself being largely negative.

All of these elements cast a long shadow over vital economic partnerships and a shared sense of diplomatic respect.

A survey by infoQuest in March 2025 highlight the magnitude of some of these concerns.