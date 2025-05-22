The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

People moves

FNB App Academy hits record 217 000 registrations

In a landmark moment for digital learning on the continent, over 217 000 learners have signed up for the 2025 FNB App Academy a staggering twelvefold increase from 17 000 participants in 2023.

This unprecedented uptake makes it Africa’s largest free digital skills initiative of its kind, underscoring the continent’s accelerating appetite for tech education.

Now in its third year, the FNB App Academy is a nine-week, fully online coding programme designed to democratise access to digital and coding skills. With a curriculum focused on hands-on coding, problem-solving, and user experience design, the programme offers a nationally recognised NQF Level 5 qualification and is open to anyone from complete beginners to aspiring developers.

“This overwhelming response reflects a new wave of digital ambition across Africa,” says Janis Robson, Head of Business Development at FNB. “We’re honoured to help shape this movement and support thousands of learners on their journey to becoming the tech leaders of tomorrow.

The growth we’re seeing is not just about numbers, it’s about impact. Each registration represents an individual eager to improve their future, contribute meaningfully to their communities, and participate in the digital economy. As FNB, we see it as our responsibility to not only provide access to these opportunities, but to actively invest in the infrastructure and support systems that will help learners succeed.”

To support this year’s scale, FNB has implemented a new AI-powered enrolment system, designed to streamline registration and deliver instant, automated support to learners escalating complex queries to a human helpdesk when needed. The bank has also assembled a 100-person support team and brought in 100 volunteer alumni from previous App Academy programmes to mentor, coach and assist the 2025 cohort.

Global One Club names new board chair and vice chair

The One Club for Creativity, the world’s foremost non-profit organisation whose mission is to support and celebrate the global creative community, announced new leadership to its Board of Directors.

Pum Lefebure, Co-Founder and CCO of Design Army in Washington DC, has been elected Board chairperson. Previously Vice Chair, she replaced Glenn Cole, Founder and Chairman at 72andSunny, who completed his term this month and will remain involved with the club as Chair Emeritus.

Board member Tiffany Rolfe, Chair and Global CCO at R/GA, moves up to the role of Board Vice Chair.

Lefebure and Rolfe were elected by a vote of the current Board, and will each serve three-year terms.

In her new position as Chair, Lefebure intends to lead through a NextGen future-focused lens, expanding the organization with more diverse voices than ever, while helping creatives grow within through innovative programs that spark bold thinking, visionary work, and better equip them to lead into tomorrow.

Onafriq appoints fintech veteran Simon Black as board chairperson

Onafriq, Africa’s largest digital payments network, has announced the appointment of Simon Black as an independent non-executive director on the board of directors of its holding company, Onafriq UK Holdings Limited. A highly respected leader in the global fintech ecosystem, Black brings over three decades of experience building and scaling payments and technology platforms to support Onafriq’s next phase of growth.

Black has earned industry-wide recognition for transforming high-potential fintech and software businesses into market leaders. During his tenure as CEO of PPRO from 2015 to 2023, he steered the German-based payments infrastructure provider from an emerging start-up to a formidable global player, driving revenue growth beyond €100 million while expanding the team to more than 500 professionals across many markets. Previously, as CEO of Sage Pay, Black orchestrated tenfold revenue growth, establishing the company as a leading force in SME e-commerce payments.

Bauer Media Outdoor chief Justin Cochrane joins speakers at WOO Mexico City

Justin Cochrane, the new head of Bauer Media Outdoor and former CEO of Clear Channel Europe, will speak publicly for the first time about plans and prospects for new integrated media giant Bauer Media at the World Out of Home Organization Annual Congress in Mexico City. Radio and magazine Operator Bauer Media recently bought Clear Channel Europe and Cochrane heads its new Bauer Media Outdoor division.

Further additions to the speaker line-up in Mexico City include Ocean Outdoor Chairman Tim Bleakley and Michael Provenzano, CEO and Co-founder of Vistar Media, which was recently acquired by T Mobile.

The Congress, to be held in Mexico City from June 4-6, the first time it has ventured into Latin America following a successful first foray to Asia via Hong Kong in 2024. It has also been expanded to cover two full days for the first time with four new deep-dive breakout sessions covering: Audience Measurement, AI, Hardware, and Automation.

ting Partners with Industry Veteran Govind Shahi to Drive Global Expansion

ting, a leading India-based advertising agency known for its innovative and data-driven marketing solutions, has appointed Govind Shahi as an advisor and consultant to solidify its international footprint. With a proven track record in scaling businesses globally, Govind brings strategic expertise and industry insights to elevate ting’s presence beyond the Indian market.

As the global digital landscape evolves, brands seek agile and creative marketing partners who can deliver impactful campaigns with measurable results. ting, renowned for its cutting-edge approach and creative excellence, is now set to build on its existing presence in the UK and UAE—led by Business Heads Anirudh Ramanathan and Dhawal Shah—by leveraging Govind’s experience in expanding cross-border growth and establishing strategic alliances.

“I am thrilled to join ting at this pivotal moment in its growth journey,” said Govind. “The agency’s strong foundation in creativity and performance-driven marketing presents an exciting opportunity to introduce its services to global brands. I look forward to working with the talented team at ting to craft expansion strategies that align with market needs and drive sustainable success.”

Business moves

Airtel Africa appoints Publicis Groupe Africa as integrated marketing partner across 12 markets

Following an extensive pitch process, Airtel Africa has appointed Publicis Groupe Africa as its integrated marketing partner across 12 key markets within the continent.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in African marketing, uniting two dynamic organisations with a shared ambition to deliver creative, data-driven brand experiences that resonate across diverse audiences.

The collaboration will span across Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Niger, Chad, Gabon, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi and Madagascar with a few other markets still being discussed.

“This partnership is not only a win for Publicis Groupe Africa but a testament to truly borderless, collaborative, and future-forward marketing across the continent. We deeply value Airtel’s confidence in our team and look forward to our partnership and building something truly impactful together”, said Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa.

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, operates with a clear purpose of transforming lives by connecting the unconnected, reaching the financially excluded, and bridging the digital divide across its footprint. The company’s focus on innovation, inclusion, and accessibility makes it one of Africa’s most impactful brands.

Penquin Powers Suzuki South Africa to new heights with Simola Hillclimb campaign

The 2025 Simola Hillclimb delivered yet another adrenaline-fuelled spectacle, and Penquin was once again front and centre, partnering with long-term client Suzuki South Africa for the fifth consecutive year to drive one of the event’s most dynamic brand activations.

From the roar of engines to the electric energy of the crowds, Penquin handled Suzuki’s presence from start to finish – coordinating everything from flights, shuttles, and accommodation to media hosting, on-site operations, marquee management, and vehicle branding.

Suzuki’s Gasoline Alley Activation proved a major highlight of the weekend, attracting fans with Swift-branded racing simulators, an interactive photobooth, exciting giveaways, and a full display of the latest Suzuki models. The custom-branded Suzuki vehicles were a standout both on and off the track – bold, clean, and impossible to miss.

In addition to the fan experience, Penquin also supported Expresso Morning Show’s on-site crew, managed content for the RedStar Raceway PR shoot, and kept Suzuki’s social media presence revving in real time with high-impact visuals and coverage throughout the event.

“This kind of work takes a full team effort—and our partnership with Suzuki continues to be a true collaboration built on trust, shared vision, and energy,” says Veronica Moleele, CEO of Penquin. “The Simola Hillclimb is a highlight on the motorsport calendar, and we’re proud to bring the Suzuki brand to life in such a high-touch, high-impact environment. Our goal is always to leave a lasting impression, and with this year’s activation, we believe we did just that.”

Ask Afrika rebrands to ASK AFRICA: A name that reflects global reach and African excellence

Ask Afrika, South Africa’s most respected market research consultancy, is proud to announce its rebrand to ASK AFRICA. This evolution marks the company’s 30-year anniversary and celebrates its growth from a founder-led agency into a world-ready insights leader with a bold African identity.

Founded in 1995 by executive chair Andrea Rademeyer, the company began with a fundamentally powerful belief: People matter. Wherever your brand is, it is the people you connect with. What started as a founder-led agency has grown into a trusted insights partner to governments, multinationals, and leading brands across the African continent and beyond.

“Reaching our 30-year milestone is a powerful moment of reflection and reinvention,” says Rademeyer. “Our new name captures both who we are today and where we’re going. It honours our roots while signalling our place on the global stage—with Africa at the centre.”

While the transition from “Afrika” to “Africa” may appear subtle, it is deeply intentional. For three decades, the “K” in Afrika served as a unique differentiator, echoing the spelling common in many African languages. It was once a unifying symbol. However, as ASK AFRICA’s reach expanded, that differentiation became a limitation.

Rademeyer explains: “Over the past decade, our footprint has expanded well beyond South Africa. International partners have often told us our name felt smaller than the impact we were making. The new name reflects who we already are: a globally relevant African business, standing taller, speaking louder, and delivering excellence at scale. The decision to shift from Afrika to Africa is more than just a spelling change. It signifies the company’s readiness to claim its position on the world stage, with a name that resonates more clearly with international clients while continuing to honour its African roots.”

With local stories, eVOD carves out a distinctive streaming identity

As global streaming platforms compete for audiences worldwide, a more grounded shift is unfolding in South Africa, led by a homegrown platform that is redefining what local success in digital entertainment looks like.

eVOD, the streaming arm of eMedia, has emerged as a notable player in South Africa’s media landscape. Over the past year, it has recorded a 49% increase in watch time and a 71% rise in registered users – figures that reflect not only audience growth, but a platform increasingly aligned with the demands of its market. This steady growth, rooted in a clear understanding of its audience and local market conditions, highlights the value of local focus in building a sustainable streaming model.

Yet it is not just the product design that is resonating with users. eVOD has placed local content at the centre of its programming strategy, championing South African-made films as a core part of its offering. So far this year, the platform has released four original films, with plans for four more by year-end, along with one original series scheduled for 2025.

This emphasis on South African storytelling is more than a branding exercise. It reflects a commitment to growing the local film industry and presenting narratives that reflect the lives and experiences of the platform’s viewers, something international platforms often struggle to replicate authentically.

Aleph expands partnership with Spotify to manage global advertising sales in over 80 markets

Aleph, a global network of digital experts innovating at the intersection of media and payments, and Spotify, the popular audio streaming subscription service, have announced an expanded partnership that makes Aleph Spotify’s advertising sales partner in 80+ markets , providing access to 20 000+ advertisers.

Spotify Advertising has been modernising its ad tech, strengthening its partnerships and deepening its human expertise to make it easier for advertisers to buy, create, measure, and get clear results on Spotify’s ad platform. Spotify’s efforts reflect a significant step forward in automated buying and creative innovation for the ad platform and the broader digital audio industry.

Aleph has been a trusted partner to Spotify since 2013, when the initial partnership started with four countries. The newly signed partnership brings Aleph’s comprehensive suite of services—including local media sales, payment solutions, creative support, and performance-driven automation—to effectively monetise Spotify’s advertising inventory and connect the brand with advertisers, streamlining and scaling Spotify’s ad solutions to 80+ markets.

‘Wherever we are, we are always local’ – Tourvest rebrands with purpose

Tourvest, the integrated tourism group rooted in Africa, thas unveiled a brand identity that captures travel’s infinite sense of possibility. Revealed for the first time at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025, the revitalised brand (re-)introduces Tourvest as a bold business with plans to expand its global footprint, as one Tourvest, with one unified culture, voice and way of being.

Reflecting on this, Tourvest’s group chief Executive, Luvhengo Neswiswi, said, “While we have a presence on all continents, directly and indirectly, we believed that this rebranding was needed to provide us with the boost needed to grow into a broader global brand. We also needed a reset to ensure that our growth strategy would be supported by a robust, innovation- and technology-enabled, future-fit business. We understood that we needed to show up differently.”

The ACA Launches a Podcast for the Curious and Committed

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has launched ADventures, a new podcast series that builds on the ACA’s commitment to adding real value to the industry – by creating space for open conversation, shared insight, and fresh perspective.

Hosted by Dineo Mashiane, Marketing and Project Coordinator at the ACA, ADventures brings listeners straight into engaging discussions with respected industry professionals and thought leaders. As a young voice in the industry, Dineo brings a fresh, youth-centred perspective to every episode. The aim? To explore the real issues, ideas and everyday experiences that shape our work in marketing and communications.

The launch episode features Gillian Rightford, Executive Director of the ACA and a long-time advocate for better marketing thinking and industry excellence.

Listen to the launch episode now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or view on YouTube.

New BBC research published on global media trends

The BBC has published new research exploring the impact and influence of its work internationally.

The Impact and Influence research demonstrates that, predominantly through the BBC World Service, the BBC is unmatched in driving favourable impressions of the UK.

The BBC is the country’s most recognised cultural export internationally with 76% of influential audiences around the world having heard of BBC News – higher than any other British cultural export including British sports, films and universities.

The research, which was conducted by independent research company Tapestry, also found the BBC to be the most trusted international news provider amongst all audiences and indicates that BBC users around the world are more likely to invest in the UK than non-users. In fact, 73% of BBC users intend to invest in the UK in the future compared with 51% of non-users.

Jonathan Munro, Global Director, BBC News says: “It’s clear from this research that amidst increasing polarisation, huge surges in disinformation and the drastic reduction in press freedom, audiences value the BBC World Service and our trusted news offer. The BBC World Service has a vital role in delivering for audiences globally, particularly in light of the outcomes from China and Russia’s heavy media investment, but we cannot take our position for granted which is why we’re ambitious for what more we can do in this uncertain, unstable global landscape.”

My Glass sponsorship a clear win for VW motorsport series

My Glass, a digitally enabled glass fitment group with mobile service units across South Africa, is the official windscreen sponsor for the 2025 VW South Africa Motorsport Rookie Cup Series and the 2025 VW Polo Cup Series for the second year running.

The Rookie Cup Series is open to young racer drivers between 14 and 16 years old with a valid MSA licence, and the VW Polo Cup Series is a seven-round season, with races at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, East London Grand Prix Circuit, Zwartkops Raceway, and Aldo Scribante Raceway.

As the official windscreen sponsor, My Glass replaces any windscreens damaged during races, installing top quality Original Equipment Equivalent (OEE) glass to keep them on track.

Gary Stieger, founder and MD of My Glass, says the sponsorship aligns the values of VW and its motorsport series, and My Glass: “VW is a world-renowned brand, known for being part of the South African market and for their forward thinking approach. Being a racing series, it also lends itself to speed and mobility. This aligns with My Glass’s brand values and mission of speed, mobility, trust, quality and ongoing development.”

INMA launches new Advertising Initiative aimed at demystifying opaque digital ecosystem



The INMA board of directors has approved an Advertising Initiative aimed at equipping media leaders with practical guidance on first-party data activation for advertising, premium ad products, revenue diversification strategies, measurement and attribution, AI, navigating brand safety, and evolved selling approaches.

Former New York Times advertising executive Gabriel Dorosz will lead the INMA Advertising Initiative. Dorosz is the former executive strategy director, advertising, and head of audience strategy & insights at The New York Times. He previously served in strategy roles at WPP, FCB, Cramer-Krasselt, Blast Radius, CTG/Morpheus Media, and more.

The Advertising Initiative will use practical research, case studies, and implementation guides to give CEOs and chief revenue officers the tools to build sustainable advertising revenue. Key deliverables for INMA members will include blogs, newsletters, Webinars, master classes, seminars, a Slack channel, reports, and Ask Me Anything sessions with members.

“We want to simplify and demystify what is often opaque or overly complex about the digital advertising ecosystem for media leaders,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. “We want to focus on realistic implementation rather than theory. We want to bridge the gap between the cutting-edge possibility and business realities.”

VSA Partners launches Design for Better

VSA Partners, a leading strategy and creative agency, has launched Design4Better, a new initiative that reimagines creative brand designs not just for clients or pitches, but for the pure joy of design. It’s a creative space—built by designers for designers—where visitors can see what happens when top talent is given the space to design and create with no boundaries.

The site features speculative logo redesigns of classic brands and experiences such as Delta Air Lines, SoccerBible and Dick’s Sporting Goods—each one created without a brief. The goal is to continually explore and rethink what branding could be if designers follow their instincts rather than a brief.

“For most creatives, design is a lifestyle,” says Curt Schreiber, Chief Creative Officer at VSA Partners. “We’re constantly thinking of how branding could be clearer, smarter, more intentional. Design4Better just puts that natural instinct on display.”

Design4Better is more than a creative exploration. It’s also a program where designers can develop their chops by thinking through the process of reimagining iconic brands.

Making moves

Connect with fresh talent at the Red & Yellow Career Fair

The Red & Yellow Career Fair is a chance to discover standout talent, showcase your brand, and connect with the future of the creative industry, all in one vibrant, energised space.

You’re invited to apply for our next Career Fair at our Salt River campus and activate your business in a way that matters. Whether you’re hiring for internships, looking for part-time support, or offering real-world work-place learning, you’ll find fresh thinking and bold perspectives at every turn.

When: Thursday, 24 July, 10am – 3pm

Where: Red & Yellow, 2nd Floor 97 Durham Avenue, Salt River, Cape Town

This year you can expect a dynamic day filled with colour-coded connections, creative conversations, and a direct line to some of the best up-and-coming marketers, designers, strategists and content creators. And best of all? Your R5 000 registration fee goes entirely towards supporting student bursaries.

Want to participate? Click below to apply and click here for your guide to the 2025 Red & Yellow Career Fair, how to get your business on R&Y Connect today, and more.

Beneficiaries selected for the 2025 Algoa Cares Charity Golf Days

Non-profit organisations supporting both young and old have been selected for the annual Algoa FM Charity Golf Days held in George, Gqeberha and East London.

The Association for Dementia and Alzheimer’s of South Africa (ADASA), will be able to expand the support it provides to people suffering from dementia and their families through funds that will be raised at the annual Algoa FM Charity Golf Day in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday, June 12, at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club.

Next, the hills around George and surrounds will come alive with more music through the selection of ‘Song vir Nonna’ as the beneficiary of the Algoa FM Charity Golf Day to be hosted at the George Golf Club on Thursday, August 14.

Funds raised at the golf day will go towards purchasing recording equipment to capture the songs penned by youngsters aged eight to 18, as well as a public address system for the concerts presented by the students, according to founder Regard Grobler.

In East London, funds will be raised for the Berea Gardens Retirement Foundation at the East London Golf Club on Friday, July 25.

“All three organisations do amazing work in the communities they serve and we call on businesses and golfers in their regions to provide as much support as possible,” says Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer.

“Plus the Algoa FM Charity Golf days are renowned for the element of fun the station adds to them. This year the theme is ‘safari’ – which allows everyone at the golf day to go wild,” she says.

2025 Talents Durban lineup showcases Africa’s boldest new voices in film

The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) announces the lineup of projects and participants for the 18th edition of Talents Durban, taking place during the Durban FilmMart (DFM) in Durban from 18 – 21 July 2025. As the African satellite programme of the Berlin International Film Festival and Berlinale Talents, Talents Durban holds a significant position within the DFMI’s programming portfolio.

“The calibre and diversity of applications this year reflect the growing vibrancy of African storytelling,” says DFMI Director, Magdalene Reddy. She adds, “This year’s cohort demonstrates remarkable innovation in form and content, with projects that naturally embody our theme of building bridges. Throughout the intensive four-day in person programme and the 2-month online programme, these emerging talents will not only develop their technical skills but also forge lasting connections with industry professionals and fellow creators from across the continent – connections that will sustain African cinema’s growth for years to come.”

This edition of Talents Durban is distinguished by its inclusion of participants from 18 African countries, who collectively reflect the continent’s diversity of emerging film professionals. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 500 applications resulting in the choice of 26 distinctive projects and 5 film critics, each bringing a fresh perspective to features, documentaries, shorts, series, animation, and film criticism.

Mediatech Africa Expo 2026 to moves to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre

Following the recent announcement of Mediatech Africa’s long-awaited return in 2026, organisers have confirmed an important venue and date change. After close consultation with key industry stakeholders, the expo will now take place at the at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg from 1–3 July 2026.

Mediatech Africa is the continent’s largest and most established trade show dedicated to professional audiovisual, broadcast, media, and live event technology. The show brings together industry professionals, technology providers, creatives, and decision-makers for three days of hands-on demos, networking, and innovation.

Simon Robinson, co-owner of Mediatech Africa, shared his thoughts on the decision: “We’re excited about moving Mediatech to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. The venue is not only impressive in its infrastructure, but it’s ideally positioned to welcome our local and international community. It also provides us with the flexibility to effectively highlight different technology sectors in dedicated spaces. This move reinforces our commitment to delivering an event that truly reflects the standards of our exhibitors and visitors.”

Africa’s Future Takes Centre Stage at Singularity South Africa Summit 2025

SingularityU South Africa has confirmed that its flagship summit will return to the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 October 2025.

Marking the seventh time the summit will be hosted on local soil, the 2025 edition builds on the strong momentum of last year’s event, which saw sold out attendance both in person and in the metaverse.

This year’s summit is presented in collaboration with headline sponsor Old Mutual, event partner South African Tourism and metaverse partner UBU. With the theme Igniting Africa’s Future, the event will bring together global thought leaders, entrepreneurs and decision-makers to leverage the critical role of exponential technologies in shaping the continent’s trajectory.

With artificial intelligence continuing to evolve at speed, including its application in physical form through robotics, this year’s stage content will explore the growing embodiment of AI. The programme will examine how these advances can be used to address the global challenges and future-proof societies.

South Africa’s furniture all-stars join forces at 100% Design Africa’s New Reflections

Introducing New Reflections, the 100% Design Local Pavilion at Decorex Cape Town 2025, a curated celebration of local talent at the forefront of South Africa’s design future.

Running at the CTICC from 5 to 8 June, this bold and beautiful pavilion put together by Decorex Africa’s Creative Directors Garreth van Niekerk and Alan Hayward will feature a host of unmissable product launches, limited-edition pieces and exciting collaborations.

New Reflections features South African all-stars who approach their practice through fresh design lenses. Get ready to explore new work from Mash.T Design Studio, Ananta Design Studio, Greg Marshall Design, Stuart Graham Fabrics, African Jacquard, Curación Collection, UNI FORM, The Mood Collectives, House of Harhaz, The Urbanative, Vitalli., Clout/SA and Indigenus.

Taking Care of Business (TCB) celebrates 15 years of innovation and poverty eradication

In a global economy increasingly defined by waste, inequality and joblessness, a South African social enterprise is proving that collaboration between competitors can be a force for good — and for growth.

This month, that internationally award-winning organisation Taking Care of Business (TCB) – celebrates 15 years of creating impact and unlocking economic access for South Africa’s most vulnerable. It marks a remarkable achievement, as over R559 million in profits have been generated by 7 800 informal entrepreneurs, powered by dead stock donations from 17 of South Africa’s leading retailers. Their secret? Turning retail waste into income — and competitors into collaborators.

Tracey Chambers, CEO and co-founder of TCB, says, “TCB’s enterprise development model is an international benchmark for win-win competitive partnerships. Our 17 retail partners collaborate to donate excess inventory and dead stock (clothing, homeware, personal care and appliances) that would have been sent to landfill, to TCB’s circular economy programmes.

“The donated stock is sorted, debranded, repaired if needed, repurposed and resold by unemployed South Africans in the informal sector who are participating in TCB’s enterprise development programmes. TCB’s model has been used in local and international case studies as an example of what incredible impact can happen when competitors collaborate for the greater good.”