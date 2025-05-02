The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

Kantar’s Media Reactions 2025 – share your opinion on the challenges and opportunities facing marketers today

Kantar’s Media Reactions study combines consumer perceptions of media channels and brands along with marketer’s views to provide a comprehensive view of the media landscape. We are calling all marketers, advertisers and media owners to complete this 10-minute survey to fuel the 2025 edition. Those who do gain early access to data and insights from the results.

Click here to take the survey.

This week’s BIG move: Brave Group buyout signals industry transformation

In a landmark transaction for South Africa’s marketing and communications industry, Brave Group has announced the successful exit of its founding shareholders – Andrew Shuttleworth, Vanessa Pearson and Rob van Rooyen. Their shares have been acquired by existing shareholders Musa Kalenga, group CEO, and chairperson Andile Khumalo, marking the agency’s transition to a 100% black-owned business.

This transaction was made possible through capital raised from Sanlam Alternative Investments, alongside ongoing strategic support from Midas Ventures. The move represents a breakthrough moment in an industry that has long been criticised for its slow pace of transformation and positions Brave Group as one of the few large-scale Black-owned, tech-forward agencies in the country.

“This moment is deeply personal and profoundly symbolic,” said Kalenga, CEO of Brave Group. “We are reshaping the future of this industry. We’ve always believed in building an agency that mirrors the diversity, ambition and potential of South Africa. Becoming 100% black-owned is a critical milestone, but it’s also just the beginning. We are building a business that’s driven by creativity, powered by technology and rooted in a vision of inclusive excellence.”

Andile Khumalo, Chairperson of Brave Group, emphasised the wider significance of the transaction: “This is a shift in what power and progress look like in advertising. For too long, ownership in this sector has remained concentrated and unrepresentative of our broader society. Today, we change that, and we hope it signals to others that transformation is not just necessary, but possible, sustainable, and good for business.”

The buyout also comes on the heels of Forge, Brave Group’s proprietary AI platform, launched in late 2024.

People moves

Mandla Yengeni appointed Good Hope FM marketing manager

Good Hope FM has announced the appointment of Mandla Yengeni as its new marketing manager. A seasoned marketing and media professional with a dynamic track record and a deep love for the Mother City, Yengeni steps into the role at a pivotal time for the station as it drives forward into an exciting new chapter.

Yengeni brings over a decade of experience across both government and commercial sectors, including a standout tenure at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), where he led media strategy and 360° campaigns for powerhouse brands like Castle Milk Stout, Wonga.com, and Old Mutual. Most recently, he spearheaded major public events such as the Gauteng Sports Awards and the Nelson Mandela Remembrance Walk, expertly managing both marketing and stakeholder engagement.

Originally from Gugulethu and living in Cape Town, Yengeni embodies the Good Hope FM ethos – rooted in the Mother City, delivering a world-class product. A passionate soccer and Formula 1 fan, his energy and strategic mindset are set to supercharge Good Hope FM’s presence in the market.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mandla to the Good Hope FM family,” said Masi Mdingane, Good Hope FM and 5FM’s business manager. “Mandla’s personality, experience and vision are a perfect match for where we’re headed as a brand. He gets Cape Town. He gets our audience. And he brings a refreshing, well-rounded approach to growing the station’s footprint both creatively and commercially.”

World Out of Home Organization announces speakers for Sustainability Session at Mexico City Global Congress

Katrin Robertson, CEO of blowUP media and Stephanie Helen Scheller, managing partner Sustainable Solutions, Omnicom Group, are the latest speakers lined up for the World Out of Home Organization’s Global Congress in Mexico City from 4-6 June.

Robertson and Scheller will provide a guide to sustainability in (D)OOH, exploring the environmental impact of media and revealing why the (D)OOH channel is greener than many people think. They will also outline the latest EU regulations and look at how sustainable best practice can transform the advertising industry and make a positive difference to the planet.

WOO CMO Richard Saturley says: “The World Out of Home Organization is fully engaged in helping its members deliver against their sustainability objectives and Katrin and Stephanie, as acknowledged experts in this field, will provide a range of insights and ideas to help the industry move forward in this area.”

Click here to register for the Congress

Business moves

Alexforbes partners with WildEarth to Broaden Access to South Africa’s Wildlife

In a significant move that reflects its ongoing commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship, Alexforbes has announced its sponsorship of WildEarth — the renowned media platform that showcases the wonders of African wildlife to a global audience.

Starting Thursday, 1 May 2025, Alexforbes will sponsor SafariLive Sunset, WildEarth’s flagship three-hour live broadcast. This daily show immerses viewers in the heart of the African bushveld. It is available on multiple platforms including DStv Channel 183, Freeview Channel 91, OpenView Channel 115, WildEarth’s YouTube channel and its network of global FAST channels and apps.

Dawie de Villiers, CEO of Alexforbes, shared the vision behind this partnership: “For 90 years, Alexforbes has been guided by the principle of inclusivity, empowering South Africans from all walks of life to invest in their future. This sponsorship is a natural extension of that ethos. While the privilege of a live safari has traditionally been limited to a few, our partnership with WildEarth aims to democratise access to South Africa’s extraordinary natural heritage. We are proud to help bring the thrill and beauty of our wildlife into homes and devices across the country.”

Andre Crawford-Brunt, Chairman of WildEarth, said “We are delighted to welcome Alexforbes to the WildEarth family as we continue our mission to connect people with nature. In an era where the health of our planet is paramount, support from organisations like Alexforbes is invaluable.”

ICASA must stop the abuse of mobile numbers

ISPA, South Africa’s official internet industry representative body has again requested the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to take firm action to prevent the unlawful use of mobile numbers by call centres operating from fixed premises.

This is in clear contravention of the Numbering Plan Regulations 2016 and also constitutes unfair competition.

With spammers realising that voice calls from mobile numbers are more likely to be answered, ISPA is advocating for the legitimate use of assigned geographic numbers by call centres.

“Firm action must be taken to prevent the unlawful use of mobile number ranges, particularly of the older 082, 083, 072 and 073 number ranges that appear more credible,” said Dominic Cull, ISPA regulatory advisor.

“As cold calls from certain number ranges go unanswered, the unlawful use of mobile numbers by call centres seeking higher levels of engagement skyrockets,” added Cull.

ICASA’s regulations on the use of numbers prohibit the use of mobile numbers from a fixed location. Like spectrum, numbers are a precious national resource and the integrity of the national numbering plan must be protected by its custodian.

Other outbound call centres appear to be using prepaid mobile SIMs with unlimited calling bundles. Once a SIM is flagged for exceeding the mobile operator’s Fair Usage Policy, it is quickly replaced — allowing mass calling operations to continue with minimal cost or disruption.

The Durban FilmMart Institute announces official projects

The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) has announced the official projects for the Pitch and Finance Forum of the 2025 Durban FilmMart (DFM), Africa’s leading co-production and film finance market.

Taking place from 18 – 21 July 2025, the 16th edition of DFM, under the banner Bridges Not Borders: Stories that Unite, will host a dynamic four-day event in Durban, South Africa.

This year, 31 compelling projects in development from 15 countries, will participate in the DFM Pitch and Finance Forum, a pivotal platform where filmmakers convene to network with global broadcasters, financiers, streamers, sales agents, festival programmers, and producers. This interaction is crucial for acquiring the necessary support to transition projects from development to production, ultimately bringing diverse African narratives to both regional and international audiences.

Magdalene Reddy, director of the DFMI, commented on the selection of projects: “This year’s selection continues our proud tradition of championing authentic African narratives and voices from across the continent. The projects selected for DFM 2025 demonstrate exceptional storytelling that bridges cultures while remaining deeply rooted in their unique contexts.

“Given the remarkable success of our DFM alumni in recent years—with projects premiering at major international festivals and securing global distribution—I’m confident this cohort will follow a similar trajectory of recognition and impact. These stories not only connect different regions of Africa but also reach out to our diaspora and Global South communities, embodying our theme of building bridges through cinema.”

Sip for a Cause Coffee Campaign Brews a Greener Future

Over 5 250 cups of coffee served at hotels across Marriott International’s South African portfolio in March are helping to fuel a greener future. Through its Sip for a Cause campaign tied to Earth Hour, Marriott raised funds to plant 500 trees and support environmental education in schools and communities.

Thirteen hotels from various brands in the Marriott portfolio – including Protea Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Hotels, and Westin Hotels —participated in the campaign, donating R10 per coffee sold to Generation Earth, a youth-led environmental organisation. Guests and hotels each contributed R5 per cup, with coffee suppliers Ciro, Aquaspresso, and Brew Coffee offering generous rebates.

“Earth Hour reminds us that small actions can lead to big impacts, but we wanted to go beyond just turning off lights for one hour,” said Johann Nortje, chairperson of Marriott’s Southern Africa Business Council. “By turning a daily habit like coffee into a force for good, this month-long campaign allowed us to unite guests, hotel teams, and suppliers to create lasting environmental change.”

Trees will be planted in under-greened schools and communities across provinces, including Limpopo, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape, helping to support biodiversity and create healthier, more shaded spaces for learners and communities. Funds will also support Generation Earth’s educational programmes, which engage learners in sustainable practices, promote green career paths, and encourage young people to take ownership of the planet’s future. Tree planting will roll out over the next few months.

Making moves

Good Hope FM builds future radio legends, draws capacity crowd with Radio Masterclass

Good Hope FM’s first-ever Radio Masterclass, held on Saturday, 26 April at the SABC Sea Point Auditorium, was a sold-out event that brought together aspiring broadcasters, students, and young professionals eager to dive into the world of radio.

The full-day experience offered an immersive, behind-the-scenes look at the broadcasting industry, with interactive sessions led by Good Hope FM’s own award- winning presenters and producers, as well as other industry experts.

Attendees were treated to in-depth workshops by the likes of Celest Anthony, Danilo Acquisto, DJ Eazy, Gerard Muller, Grant Lesch, Delucia Daniels, Altus Venables, Carissa Cupido, Kyeezi and Rinaldo Felaar, covering key areas such as presenting, producing, music programming, and media relations. The sessions provided practical insights into storytelling, voice control, show development, playlist curation, and personal branding.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Masi Mdingane, Business Manager for Good Hope FM and 5FM, said, “The energy in the room was electric. Seeing so many passionate individuals eager to learn and engage reaffirmed our commitment to nurturing the next generation of radio talent. This masterclass wasn’t just about imparting knowledge; it was about igniting a spark. Good Hope FM is proud to play a role in shaping the future voices of South African radio.”

The masterclass underscores Good Hope FM’s dedication to community development and its role as a catalyst for emerging talent in the broadcasting arena.

Students from across globe compete in Siemens’ first Immersive Design Challenge

Siemens Digital Industries Software, in collaboration with Sony, has held the first Immersive Design Challenge with the aim of empowering today’s students with the tools and skill set needed for their role in the workforce of tomorrow. The challenge saw 900 participants, representing 230+ universities from 38 countries, to create impactful ideas, develop their digital mindset and digital skill set – and to learn more about how sustainable design principles can be combined with immersive engineering technology to imagine the future.

“We’ve had an incredible global response to our first immersive design challenge,” said Dora Smith, senior director, Future Workforce and Academic Strategy, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Students from around the world leveraged our microcredentials to master new domains.

“They brought creativity and critical thinking to develop sustainable solutions, addressing wicked challenges in food scarcity, healthcare and battery lifecycle management. The experience the teams have gained during the challenge helps prepare them to be real-world ready in the future workforce.”