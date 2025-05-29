The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Media24 unveils unified advertising and content team

Media24 has launched its new Advertising & Content Marketing team, bringing together three of its commercial divisions – New Media, Adspace24 and Media24’s magazine sales team – into a single strategic offering.

“This team combines Media24’s commercial media powerhouses under one banner,” says Nerisa Coetzee, chief revenue officer: Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing, which forms part of the Media24 Media division under CEO Minette Ferreira. “We will work closely with media agencies and brand partners to deliver solutions that meet shared commercial goals.

“The media landscape has changed. Audiences are fragmented, attention is scarce, and brands and their agencies need more than just reach. They want measurable results, real engagement and creative strategies that connect with the right people at the right time.”

The formation of this team is Media24’s response to those demands. It brings together advertising performance, editorial storytelling and technical innovation into one client-focused unit that delivers clear commercial outcomes.

People moves

Tractor Outdoor strengthens national sales team with two key appointments

Independent outdoor media owner Tractor Outdoor has announced two new appointments to its growing national sales team: Andile Qokweni, who joins as senior sales manager, and Tessa McGillivray, who steps into the role of sales executive.

These appointments come at a time of continued growth for Tractor, which has been expanding its footprint and offering to meet increasing demand for dynamic, data-led out of home (OOH) solutions across the country.

Qokweni, who is based in Johannesburg, brings with him over 17 years of media agency experience, having held leadership positions at some of South Africa’s most prominent networks, including Dentsu, Omnicom Media Group, The MediaShop and Publicis.

In his new role at Tractor, Qokweni will be responsible for nurturing and expanding strategic relationships with key media agencies, with a focus on The MediaShop and PHD Media.

McGillivray, who is based in Cape Town, has built a successful sales career in the industry, with experience across well-known names such as Primedia Unlimited’s TLC division, MOOD Media, and Relativ Media.

Sunshinegun Awards UX/UI Design Scholarship to Masego Matlotleng

Independent brand design agency Sunshinegun has awarded its Creative Futures Scholarship to Masego Matlotleng, who is currently studying UX/UI Design at Open Window Institute. The scholarship provides full tuition support, a computer, mentorship, and in-agency work experience throughout the course of the student’s degree.

Now in its seventh year, the Sunshinegun scholarship – run in partnership with Loeries Creative Futures -aims to support and develop emerging creative talent from across South Africa.

“Receiving this scholarship has boosted my confidence, reduced financial pressure, and allowed me to fully focus on developing my skills in design,” says Matlotleng. “Knowing I have the support of an agency like Sunshinegun makes me even more motivated to succeed.”

Masego discovered UX/UI through her love of problem-solving and visual storytelling. In high school, she studied Visual Arts and developed a growing interest in multimedia design, which led her to explore how people interact with digital spaces.

Her portfolio and motivational letter stood out to the Sunshinegun team, says Katinka Pretorius, managing director of Sunshinegun.

“Masego showed a strong creative voice and a clear commitment to growing as a designer. We support transformation in our industry and believe that diverse perspectives lead to stronger, more relevant creative work. Our scholarship programme allows us to invest in individuals like Masego, who not only have potential, but are also deeply driven to make a difference.”

Dora Bouchoucha, Roger Ross Williams & Ramadan Suleman headline Durban FilmMart 2025

The 16th Durban FilmMart (DFM), scheduled from 18 – 21 July 2025 in Durban, is set to deliver a programme under the theme “Bridges Not Borders: Stories that Unite”. A standout element of the DFM 2025 Industry Programme is the In Conversation series, designed to enrich the film community through in-depth and specialised sessions with professionals who have significantly impacted both global and African cinema.

Participating in the 2025 Conversation Series is trailblazing Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha, founder of Nomadis Images and a pivotal figure in North African cinema. Veteran South African filmmaker, Ramadan Suleman, brings decades of experience as director and producer of seminal works in post-apartheid South African cinema. He is co-founder of Natives at Large.

Academy Award-winning director and producer Roger Ross Williams joins the conversation series, Roger Ross Williams is an Oscar, Emmy, Peabody, and NAACP Image award-winning director, producer, and writer –and the first African American director to win an Academy Award.

INMA elects eight top media executives to Board of Directors

Members of the International News Media Association (INMA) today elected eight news executives to its governing Board of Directors during the non-profit organisation’s annual business meeting.

Executives elected to new board terms are:

Marcelo Benez, executive commercial director, Folha de S.Paulo, Brazil

Sinead Boucher, executive chair, Stuff, New Zealand

Pia Kalsta, CEO, Sanoma Media, Finland

Debby Krenek, publisher, Newsday, United States

Maria Eugenia Ferre Rangel, chairwoman of the board, GFR Media, Puerto Rico

Andrew Saunders, CEO, The Globe and Mail, Canada

Executives elected to new officer terms are:

Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, president, international, The New York Times, United Kingdom, as Second Vice President

Pam Siddall, co-president, Advance Local, United States, as Treasurer

Business moves

Cell C appoints PHD South Africa to deepen customer connections

Cell C has appointed of PHD South Africa as its official media agency partner, effective 1 July 2025. This strategic partnership marks an exciting new chapter in Cell C’s journey to deepen engagement with customers and bring its purpose, to empower South Africans through accessible, human-centred connectivity, to life.

As Cell C continues to drive its business transformation and momentum following its brand revitalisation, the choice of PHD was driven by a shared commitment to customer insights, innovation, and leveraging technology for impact. PHD’s globally recognised approach to audience intelligence, media strategy, and behavioural planning will play a key role in helping Cell C connect with South Africans in more meaningful, personalised, and relevant ways.

“We are proud and inspired to partner with Cell C, a brand that shares our own ethos and challenger spirit, along with a relentless focus on people,” said Anne Dearnaley, PHD South Africa CEO.

Provantage leads the way in community empowerment with SocioTech partnership

In a show of support that reinforces its leadership in sustainability and social impact, Provantage has announced a collective partnership with SocioTech, an organisation renowned for uplifting South African communities through innovative, grassroots-driven programmes.

SocioTech has transformed lives across South Africa by empowering individuals to harness local resources and develop income-generating opportunities. Over the past year, SocioTech has achieved remarkable milestones, including 15 000+ contact sessions, engagement across 200+ villages, and empowering over 9 600 participants. These efforts have supported 2 400 agricultural producers and enabled 1 300 individuals to trade, fostering grassroots economic growth.

The partnership aligns seamlessly with Leap’s mission to drive initiatives that empower individuals and strengthen communities as well as integrate sustainability into Provantage’s operations.

Jacques du Preez, CEO of Provantage, remarked, “True success is measured by the change we leave behind. Through Leap, our partnership with SocioTech amplifies grassroots development, setting a foundation for sustainable growth in South Africa.”

Caroline McCann, Co-Leader of SocioTech, added, “Our mission goes beyond economic activity—it’s about restoring hope and resilience. Partnering with Provantage enables us to extend our vision to even more communities and showcase what we do.”

WPP Media launches as fully integrated, AI-powered media company

WPP has strengthened its position as the leading marketing services business for the intelligent era with the launch of its AI-driven media company, WPP Media. Reflecting growing demand from marketers for fully integrated capabilities, WPP Media replaces GroupM as the name of WPP’s global media company. WPP Media manages more than $60 billion in annual media investment and works with more than 75% of the world’s leading advertisers in over 80 markets. Mindshare, Wavemaker and EssenceMediacom will continue to provide clients with dedicated teams as brands within WPP Media, leveraging common capabilities, technology and support functions. WPP Media is seamlessly connected with WPP’s wider global agency networks and capabilities through WPP Open – WPP’s AI-enabled marketing system – creating the industry’s most advanced platform for scaled and integrated creative, production, data, commerce and personalised media delivery services. WPP Open is backed by £300m of investment each year and partnerships with the leading AI companies

M+C Saatchi Middle East acquires DUNE | 23

Globally renowned and award-winning M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment announced its strategic acquisition of leading Middle East-based marketing, communication and commercial experts DUNE | 23.

The acquisition will mark a significant leap in M+C Saatchi Middle East’s growth journey. The agency already offers one of the most comprehensive and competitive capability suites in the region, spanning marketing and communications, media and sponsorship, talent management, global and social issues, PR, social media, growth strategy and consulting, and production.

APO Group celebrates Africa Day with a bold reminder

The APO Group doesn’t just “show up” for Africa Day. It’s been here, every day, for almost two decades, amplifying African stories, building brands and reputations, and connecting the continent to the world.

APO Group has helped thousands of African CEOs land global coverage, launch pan-African unicorns, and turn local brands into international headlines.

At a time when global PR firms headquartered in the US are announcing their new Africa-focused teams — complete with four pins on a map and a flurry of buzzwords — APO Group is celebrating the one thing no one can copy overnight: authentic, home-grown, on-the-ground experience.

“Africa Day is a reminder of what makes this continent extraordinary – its people, its voices and its unstoppable momentum,” said Rania El Rafie, vice president of public relations and strategic communications at APO Group. “Africa is more than a continent to us — it’s our home, our expertise, and our commitment.” “While others are hiring team members for Africa, our people are already embedded in the culture, language, and industries that drive the continent forward.”

Making moves

Save the Date: Digital Media Africa 2025 – Nairobi, 16–18 September

Digital Media Africa returns to Nairobi from 16 to 18 September 2025. This year’s edition will once again be held in partnership with Aga Khan Universityand the Eastern Africa Editors’ Society (EAES). The event is a WAN-IFRA initiative, organised in collaboration with our Women in News (WIN) division.

🌍 Digital Media Africa is where independent publishers, newsroom leaders, innovators and technology partners come together to tackle the most pressing issues facing African media — and to share strategies for digital growth, sustainability and trust.

🔗 Save the date and explore the event details here:

👉 wan-ifra.org/events/digital-media-africa-2025

International design takes centre stage at Decorex Africa 2025

The design world is coming to South Africa and Decorex Africa, organised by RX, is paving the way. The continent’s biggest and most respected platform for showcasing decor and design is gearing up for its most ambitious edition yet.

This year’s Decorex Cape Town (5-8 June) and Decorex Joburg (24-27 July) see exciting interactive activations, international guest speakers on the Future Talks programme, the debut of an International Spotlight exhibition, and a Pan-African pavilion and market, alongside a host of top local exhibitors.

These additions to both shows are curated by Executive Creative Directors Garreth van Niekerk and Alan Hayward, in close collaboration with leading global brands and design minds.

‘For this year’s Decorex Cape Town, we’re thrilled to introduce the International Spotlight pavilion,’ says Hayward. ‘After many years of working with the world’s leading brands, we’re excited to present a selection of what we think are some of the most exciting and iconic international design pieces.

‘Many of your favourite brands, many of our favourite brands, many of the country’s favourite brands will be on show. The likes of Ligne Roset, Créma Design, Nosso and Sofa Company supported by Stuart Graham Fabrics, will paint a picture of where the world is looking for inspiration and what we think will become the defining furniture trends of the next decade. We’re so excited for audiences to experience the space and share with us their favourite pieces.’