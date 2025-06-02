[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu Creative South Africa is proud to announce Lebogang Moerane as head of social & influence, effective June 2025.

She will co-lead Dentsu Influence, the agency’s engine for influencer marketing and social storytelling alongside Vicki Steenkamp, who has helped position it as a performance-led solution for South Africa’s leading brands.

A passionate advocate for the power of tech to spark human connection, Lebogang brings sharp digital instincts, cultural fluency, and a creator-first approach to the team.

“Dentsu Influence is already an incredible force in the industry. What I hope to bring is a sharp focus on building desire through social—creating native, culturally fluent work that earns attention and drives results. My goal is to amplify what’s already working and help shape a capability that doesn’t just keep pace with culture but leads it” said Lebogang.

Bold evolution

Her arrival marks a bold evolution for Dentsu Influence: one focused on platform-native content, innovation, and measurable business impact.

“Genuine human connection has always been the foundation of Dentsu Influence,” says Vicki Steenkamp, client director: influence. “With Lebo on board, we’re evolving that mission to meet the demands of a digital-first, results-driven landscape. Her energy and perspective mark an exciting new chapter for our team and our clients.”

Natalie Wilson, managing director at Dentsu Creative South Africa, adds: “This is more than a leadership update, it’s a statement of intent. We’re elevating Dentsu Influence into a premium, culturally attuned force within our digital ecosystem. With Vicki and Lebo steering the ship, we’re confident in our ability to shape what’s next in influence.”

This appointment reaffirms Dentsu Creative South Africa’s commitment to bold talent and meaningful innovation, where influence is not just responsive to culture but actively shaping it.

