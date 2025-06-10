South Africa’s digital ecosystem has increased momentum in social media engagement, with platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok shaping brand perception.

As brands navigate an increasingly competitive market, they are embracing employee advocacy to build trust and humanise their brands.

The shift from user generated content (UGC) to employer generated content (EGC) is on the rise and fast becoming the new “social proof.”

Consumers have become increasingly sceptical of Influencer marketing tactics, prompting a shift to employee endorsement as an authentic voice to engage audiences and heighten brand awareness on social media.

Employees as brand ambassadors

Brands should empower employees to become ambassadors to drive the company’s brand and culture through their personal social media channels.

Employees aligned with the company’s vision and purpose will effortlessly create content that resonate, feel authentic and credible to audiences – a game-changer in content marketing strategies.

Experience has shown that when employees endorse their employer, their words carry greater trust and more influence than traditional corporate messaging, fostering stronger brand loyalty, engagement and organic growth. This enables brands to break through the noise of oversaturated digital communication.

Research also indicates that when employees are empowered to share brand stories in their own voice, the message extends beyond anticipated audiences, enhancing its reach and impact.

Authentic advocacy

In an era where consumers prioritise transparency and purpose, employee-shared content evokes a more meaningful connection. Therefore, alongside a paid social media campaign, brands should leverage their employees’ networks to amplify messages.

This approach not only reduces costs but also delivers higher engagement than traditional paid advertising.

Employee advocacy is a powerful driver of employer branding, directly influencing how potential candidates perceive a company. Job seekers actively evaluate how current employees affirm their workplace. A company with engaged employees who openly share their experiences becomes more appealing to skilled professionals.

Employee voices are viewed as a stabilising force. Instead of relying solely on corporate press releases, brands with active employee advocates can act with agility address concerns albeit in or outside the organisation.

Key considerations for brands looking to harness the power of employee advocacy

Establish clear guidelines: Develop social media policies that empower employees to share content while ensuring professionalism and consistency with the brand’s voice. Offer training & resources: Provide workshops, toolkits, and/or best practice guides to help employees navigate social media engagement confidently and responsibly. Recognise and reward engagement: Encourage participation by implementing recognition programmes, incentives or internal challenges that encourage employee’s involvement. Lead by example: Senior leaders and executives should actively engage in employee advocacy, setting the tone for broader involvement across the organisation.

As more South African brands embrace this approach, employee advocacy is set to become a fundamental pillar of digital strategies. Companies that successfully integrate this strategy will not only gain a competitive edge but also build stronger relationships with their customers and employees alike.

In a world where authenticity and trust are paramount, brands that empower their employees to be vocal, engaged, and proud brand ambassadors will ultimately thrive in the social media era.

The question is: will your company be one of them?

Bonita Bachmann is managing director of The MediaShop, Cape Town. Winner of the 2023 Industry Legend Award, she is a respected leader who cultivates solid relationships with her clients, associates and media partners. In addition, The MediaShop Cape Town was acknowledged Winning Agency at 2023 MOST Awards. These accolades typically honour and demonstrate outstanding leadership.

