The emerging market streaming playbook should be centred on access, adaptability and relevance.

As global streaming subscription growth slows, Africa is emerging as a key growth market. With a young, mobile-first population and rising demand for digital content, the continent is fast becoming a strategic focus for streamers.

In South Africa alone, over 8.4 million people now have access to paid or subscription-based on-demand streaming services, according to the latest MAPS™ dataset (July 2023 to June 2024). Separately, industry projections estimate that the local streaming market could grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 8% by 2028 – underscoring the strong growth potential of the sector.

But platforms that rely on global playbooks risk missing the mark. Africa needs a different approach – one built on access, adaptability and deep local relevance.

The first and most critical point: Africa is not a single market. Each country comes with its own infrastructure challenges, linguistic diversity, cultural dynamics and economic realities. In South Africa specifically, users toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data, prefer short-term subscriptions and expect content in their home languages. A one-size-fits-all strategy simply doesn’t work.

It is important to tailor every part of the experience – from content and pricing to language and partnerships – to the rhythms of real life. On a continent where the average consumer is young, price-sensitive and digitally savvy, streaming services must be flexible, affordable and relevant.

Affordability and access shape user behaviour

In many African markets, affordability remains a key barrier. Consumers here are practical and value-conscious. They’re not just looking for entertainment – they’re weighing every rand. Hybrid models that combine free, ad-supported content with the option to pay for added benefits are striking the right balance.

Free platforms often serve as the first point of entry, especially in lower-income or unbanked segments. But retention hinges on value: users expect content depth, a seamless experience, and payment flexibility like daily or weekly subscriptions.

This flexibility mirrors how streaming fits into people’s lives. Users dip in and out based on affordability, content preference or life circumstances. There’s no guaranteed stickiness – and that’s okay. The challenge is keeping the door open and the value clear.

Data costs are another major factor. Even in relatively mature markets like South Africa, data is expensive. This is where telco partnerships matter. Bundled offers, data-inclusive streaming and zero-rated content can make the difference between reaching new users – or not.

Viu South Africa, for example, has partnered with local mobile networks to offer data-inclusive bundles and low-cost daily subscriptions, helping reduce the friction of streaming for price-sensitive users. For many, access depends on affordability – and we understand that as a platform, we need to meet them halfway.

Ad-supported streaming is more than a model – it’s a growth engine

Ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) isn’t a fallback. It’s a smart, scalable model for growth in Africa. It opens the door to new users while creating opportunities for advertisers to connect with a highly engaged, mobile-first audience.

And as advertisers look to connect more meaningfully, innovative ad formats – like interactive or mobile-first placements – are gaining traction, helping brands deliver richer, more engaging experiences in these markets.

What’s often overlooked is how brand-conscious and aspirational these audiences are. While they may not fall into high-income brackets, they’re deliberate in their choices and responsive to messaging that reflects their values. This isn’t a passive viewer base – it’s one that responds to local languages, cultural cues and real relevance.

Advertisers, too, need to shift their thinking. These audiences aren’t a downgrade from higher-income subscribers. They’re the future: young, digitally native, fast-growing and smart in their ability to stretch their rands far. Platforms that offer them compelling content and frictionless access will win, and so will the brands that show up meaningfully within those spaces.

At Viu, we’ve seen across emerging markets that AVOD – particularly when paired with subscriber video on demand (SVOD) as part of a hybrid model – works, if it’s supported by content people care about, flexible pricing and intuitive, mobile-first experiences. It’s not about retrofitting premium SVOD strategies for budget-conscious markets. It’s about building smarter, more inclusive ones from the ground up.

Africa’s stories, Africa’s pace, Africa’s rules

Africa’s streaming audience is ready. Infrastructure is improving, smartphone penetration is high, and cultural pride is growing. What’s missing is more investment in African stories – told by African voices, in African languages, across genres that reflect everyday life.

With artists like Wizkid (Nigeria), Angélique Kidjo (Benin) and Tyla (South Africa) gaining global recognition, music has shown that Africa’s creative industries can travel. Video is next. But we need more than one-off productions. We need ecosystem commitment: writers, editors, dubbing artists, translators, marketers. This isn’t just content – it’s jobs, growth and influence.

Africa isn’t “catching up.” It’s following a streaming blueprint show to resonate in emerging markets: mobile-first, culturally grounded and powered by flexibility.

Elouise Kelly is country manager for Viu South Africa. Kelly’s perspective is based on her personal experience and analysis and should not be construed as official endorsement or policy.