The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: ACA welcomes new board and leadership team for 2025/26

The 78th Annual General Meeting of the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) took place on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, where the new board of directors and executive committee (Exco) for the 2025/26 fiscal year was confirmed.

The incoming Exco will be led by Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa, who assumes the role of chairperson. He is joined by Kagiso Musi, group managing director of Meta Media, as vice chairperson. The Exco also includes Mpume Ngobese of Joe Public, Jarred Cinman, CEO of VML South Africa, and Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA.

This dynamic leadership team brings together diverse experience and complementary skillsets to ensure a forward-focused, delivery-driven approach to the ACA’s mission.

The full Board of Directors for the new term is as follows:.

BOARD MEMBER AGENCY DESIGNATION Luca Gallarelli: Chair TBWA/South Africa Group Chief Executive Officer Kagiso Musi: Vice Chair Meta Media Group Managing Director Mpume Ngobese: Exco Joe Public Co-Managing Director Jarred Cinman: Exco VML SA Chief Executive Officer Gillian Rightford: Exco Association for Communication and Advertising Executive Director Adeshia Singh Singh & Sons Managing Director Alison Deeb MetropolitanRepublic Group Chief Executive Officer Andrew Brand Ninety9cents Chief Executive Officer Brenda Khumalo Lobengula Advertising Founder and Managing Director Derek Coles McCann Joburg President Gareth Leck Joe Public Group Chief Executive Officer James Moffat Promise Brand Specialists Chief Executive Officer Jason Harrison The Up and Up Group Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer Founding Partner Karabo Denalane TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Chief Executive Officer Koo Govender Publicis Groupe Africa Chief Executive Officer Pete Case Ogilvy South Africa CEO & Creative Chairman Preetesh Sewraj The Loeries Chief Executive Officer Roxana Ravjee Dentsu South Africa Chief Executive Officer Sarah Dexter MullenLowe South Africa Chief Executive Officer Sharleen James Razor Managing Director Sibuyiel Mabena Duma Collective Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Sinqobile Mjali The Odd Number Managing Director Vicki Buys Ogilvy South Africa Managing Director Wayne Naidoo DUKE Group Group CEO Xola Nouse The Odd Number Chief Executive Officer Sharon Bergmann-Stanley Association for Communication and Advertising Finance Manager

ACA executive director Gillian Rightford welcomed the incoming Board and praised the work of the previous leadership team, noting the shift in 2024/25 from “promise to performance.”

People moves

Rain announces leadership transition Brandon Leigh, founder and CEO, has stepped away from his executive position and moved into a strategic advisory role on the Board. Conrad Leigh, previously the chief operating officer, has been appointed as rain’s new CEO. As the founder, Leigh has been the driving force of the company, growing it from a startup to the multi-billion-dollar company it is today. Under his leadership, rain built the first standalone 5G network outside of China, and their approach to 5G FWA has become a case study for global best practice. This success has been built through a consistent strategic vision and a culture of agility and innovation. In his role as Board member and strategic advisor, Brandon will continue to shape rain’s long-term direction. Leigh will take on the role of CEO at rainx, a global technology company, where he’ll focus on product design and driving international expansion. This transition underscores rain’s ongoing commitment to growth, innovation and strategic leadership.

Cepacol unveils new voice of the brand

Cepacol has announced the winner of its national Voice Search competition, unveiling Mduduzi Sibeko as the new official voice of the brand in South Africa. The announcement took place at a media event held in Johannesburg, where the top 10 finalists of the competition gathered with invited media and company representatives for the grand reveal. This event marked the successful conclusion of a campaign that put the power of brand voice selection directly in the hands of the public.

For the first time, Cepacol invited consumers to help choose who would become the Voice of Cepacol. The campaign, launched in June 2025, encouraged aspiring voiceover artists nationwide to audition, after which a panel selected ten finalists.

Their voice clips were uploaded to a dedicated microsite for public voting. South Africans eagerly participated in the voting process, casting scores of votes for their favourite voice to democratise the selection. This innovative approach ensured that the winning voice was truly the people’s choice, aligning with the campaign’s objectives to build consumer engagement, modernise the brand’s voice, and reinforce relevance among South African consumers.

Mduduzi emerged as the competition winner after securing the most votes from the public.

Business moves

ByDesign and KRIS formalise strategic partnership to deepen investor relations offering

ByDesign Communications and Keyter Rech Investor Solutions (KRIS) have formalised a strategic partnership to provide both listed and unlisted companies with integrated, efficient investor relations solutions. This partnership between the two firms in their respective fields builds on a longstanding collaboration, and is aimed at deepening their services to existing clients and expanding their collective reach across South Africa’s corporate landscape.

With more than two decades of industry expertise between its two founding members, ByDesign brings a highly specialised skillset to the partnership – that of a full-service communications and public relations firm with a track record of partnering with businesses on critical issues and packaging complex messaging into actionable, impactful communications strategies.

With the same degree of combined high-level experience, KRIS has an established reputation for guiding companies through the complexities of investor relations, shareholder engagement, market perception, as well as compliance with various legislation. With its deep understanding of the JSE-listed environment, the firm is known for providing independent investor relations and strategic investor communication services.

The formalised partnership will focus on delivering end-to-end strategic investor communications services, including:

ESG gap analysis and reporting.

Investment case development.

Annual General Meeting positioning and Integrated Report writing.

Shareholder analysis, targeting, and engagement.

Strategic messaging creation and measurement.

5FM partners with DJ Zinhle’s Zee Nation

5FM has announced its official partnership with Zee Nation Fest 2025, a celebration of women, music, fashion, and empowerment taking place on 9 August 2025 at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Brainchild of the emphatic DJ Zinhle, Zee Nation Fest is more than just a music and lifestyle event – it’s a bold statement and a powerful movement, taking place on International Women’s Day, shining the spotlight on female artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of South African entertainment and business. Those attending Zee Nation Fest 2025 can expect high-energy live performances, sizzling hot fashion experiences, wellness zones, and a serious celebration of Afro-urban identity. 5FM will be there to Ampli5 all the action, with the electrifying DJ Tshepi broadcasting her Saturday Show, Piano Plug on 5, live from the festival grounds and queen of the radiowaves and mic, Zanele Potelwa, also in on the action as MC. 5FM’s 5 Drive will also be giving away tickets to what promises to be an EPIC event. 5FM is thrilled to partner with an event that mirrors our values and celebrates the power of women. Through this partnership, 5FM aims to amplify the festival’s message of inclusion, empowerment and progressive change.

SA Chart Pulse, the first cross-platform music vibe check

In a world where a song can go viral on TikTok, dominate Spotify playlists, trend on YouTube, and still miss traditional radio charts, South Africa’s music scene has long needed a better way to measure cultural impact.

Enter SA Chart Pulse, Mzansi’s first unified ranking system, powered by a Pulse Score that aggregates performance from key platforms every week, offering a clear snapshot of who’s shaping the music conversation.

“The way people engage with music has changed, the charts haven’t,” says Davin Phillips, executive director and partner at CSA Global. “Today’s fan might Shazam a track in a club, add it to their Spotify playlist, watch the video on YouTube the next day, and hear it again on the radio on their way home. SA Chart Pulse captures that entire journey and also highlights emerging trends. It’s the clearest snapshot of cultural influence in South Africa right now.”

Every Friday, SA Chart Pulse assigns each track a Pulse Score, based on audience engagement across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Shazam, Deezer, South African radio and more. Updated weekly, the chart reveals which artists are truly connecting across platforms, not just topping a single list. The chart is publicly available across CSA Global’s platforms.

Built for labels, marketers, talent agents, media, creators and music lovers, SA Chart Pulse does more than rank, it highlights emerging trends, breakout artists, and songs gaining real momentum across all platforms.

“It’s not just a top 10. It’s a culture barometer, built to track who’s shaping the sound of now’” adds Davin Phillips.

Regenesys and Access Bank Launch School of Entrepreneurship and the 2025 Womenpreneur Pitch & Match to Transform Africa’s Business Landscape

Regenesys Education, in strategic partnership with Access Bank South Africa, has announced the official launch of the Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship, a game-changing platform dedicated to building practical, scalable and investable African businesses.

This launch will be marked by the Access Bank Womenpreneur investment event, a dynamic pitch and match experience taking place on Thursday at the Regenesys Sandton Campus.

“We’re not just launching a school; we’re igniting a platform for transformation,” said Dr. Reabetswe Kgoroeadira, CEO of the Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship. “African women possess incredible ideas, unwavering resilience, and immense drive. Through this initiative, and with visionary partners like Access Bank, we are committed to backing them with the capital and credibility they truly deserve.”

Women entrepreneurs from across Africa are invited to apply to participate in the Womenpreneur Pitch & Match session. Finalists will be selected based on their innovation, growth potential, and social impact.

· Apply now: https://rse.regenesys.net/

· Application Deadline: 10 August 2025

Hayo launches local operations in Botswana, Liberia and Malawi

Hayo, a global innovator in digital solutions, has expanded its African footprint with new offices in Gaborone (Botswana), Monrovia (Liberia) and Lilongwe (Malawi). The strategic expansion is part of Hayo’s continued investment in emerging markets to support local digital economies with digital solutions, telecoms services and on-the-ground expertise.

“Local presence plays a key role in supporting businesses, enabling digital innovation and having an impact on day-to-day life across African markets. It’s the only way to work effectively and closely align with unique dynamics across countries,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “Our offices in Botswana, Liberia and Malawi are not just operational hubs, they’re a long-term investment in local people, partnerships and digital progress.”

The contribution of Africa’s digital economy to the continent’s GDP has increased from 1.1% in 2012 to 4.5% in 2020, and is projected to reach 5.2% by 2025 and 8.5% by 2050. Hayo’s local offices will support a range of region-specific solutions, spanning GovTech, IoT, voice, messaging, cloud communications and more.

SA firm takes global lead as certified authority for AES

In a groundbreaking achievement for digital trust and identity management, South African-based Impression Signatures has officially been accredited as a Certified Authority (CA) — one of fewer than 100 globally, and the only known local company, with the ability to issue Advanced Electronic Signatures (AES) independently. This milestone places the company among a rare group of global leaders and sets a powerful precedent for secure digital transactions both in South Africa and beyond.

This global CA accreditation was awarded following a rigorous WebTrust audit, a standard of international credibility for certificate authorities. Remarkably, this milestone was achieved without the backing of an external partner. The company now stands as an autonomous Certified Authority, managing its own infrastructure, policies, and security practices.

Samsung EEIP Calls for Eligible ICT Enterprises to Apply for the ED Programme

Samsung, in collaboration with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), has opened its third call, inviting all suitable, black-owned ICT and Service Centre SMMEs to apply for participation in this year’s Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) for Enterprise Development (ED).

Samsung’s R280-million worth EEIP, which was launched in 2019, has managed to demonstrate considerable success since its inception. In its six years of sustained success, this year represents the 3rd edition of the programme and seeks to continue making a measurable difference to the socio-economic development of black South Africans.

Nicky Beukes, Samsung EEIP project manager said: “This programme has in the last few years seen great success and has also had a positive impact in the lives of entrepreneurs in the ICT space. As part of our transformation objectives, our EEIP programme continues to contribute to the sustainable development goals of the National Development Plan (NDP).”

For more information on how to respond to the call and apply, please see link.

What South Africans crave: Unlocking the R190 billion fast food economy

South Africa’s fast-food and quick-service restaurant (QSR) market is moving fast, and smart marketers know they need more than sales data to stay ahead. Behind every combo, click, and customer choice lies a powerful signal: what people search for, how they talk about brands online, and what really drives mass market buying behaviour.

Join Rogerwilco, YOUKNOW Technologies and MoyaApp at no cost on Tuesday, 30 July at 10:00am for the launch of the Fast Food and QSR Digital and Mass Market Trends Report.

It’s a first-of-its-kind deep dive into the behavioural data shaping one of South Africa’s most competitive consumer sectors.

This free webinar is a must-attend for:

Brand and marketing managers looking to drive relevance and reach

Advertisers and media strategists focused on performance and visibility

QSR leaders who want to understand how digital signals are shaping loyalty, spend, and growth

Featured speakers are:

Mongezi Mtati: Brand Strategist, Rogerwilco

Jessica Wheeler: Marketing Director: South Africa, Nando’s

Shaun Pearson: Product Owner & Insights Analyst, YOUKNOW Technologies

Donald Mokgale: Managing Director, MoyaApp

http://jo.my/li-ff-sa It takes place on 30 July at 10am. Join the stream on LinkedIn here:

Making moves

Jacaranda FM and The Do More FoundationrRaise R1.7 Million for climate-resilient Early Childhood Development Centres

In celebration of Mandela Day 2025, Jacaranda FM, building on 20 years of its Good Morning Angels initiative, has joined forces with the Do More Foundation to raise an incredible R1.7 million in support of upgrading Early Childhood Development centres across South Africa, giving young children in vulnerable communities the safe, climate-resilient spaces they need to thrive.

This year’s Mandela Month campaign set out with a bold but simple goal: raise R20 000 per centre to fully upgrade as many ECD centres as possible, benefitting an average of 50 children per centre in regions including Boksburg, Rustenburg, and Nkomazi.

Jacaranda FM called on listeners to donate via its website toward full “centre packs,” a comprehensive upgrade kit designed to create safer, smarter environments for learning and play. Each centre pack includes shade and fruit trees for natural cooling and food security, emergency rain cover and weatherproof materials, child-friendly water harvesting solutions, safe outdoor play kits and resources that enable indoor and outdoor learning year-round.

This Mandela Day, Jacaranda FM raised an incredible R877 000 in cash donations (including incredible contributions of R308 000 from ABSA and R200 000 from Spar). The Good Morning Angels Fund added an additional R123 000 to round up the donation to R1 000 000, enabling the Do More Foundation to upgrade 50 ECDs, creating a lasting impact on the lives of approximately 2 500 children.

Significant contributions from corporate sponsors also amounted to R700 000 in additional assistance for the Do More Foundation. Spar, in addition to their cash donation, generously donated blankets to the various ECDs, valued at R300,000. Knittex supplied 1 000 metres of shade-netting, valued at R100 000, and Tupperware Africa donated 2 000 Tupperware baby bottles and 1 000 replacement teats, worth R300 000. In total, R1.7 million in assistance was donated to the Do More Foundation this Mandela Day.

Tuks FM celebrates 45 years of excellence with the launch of #TuksFM45 campaign

Tuks FM, the University of Pretoria’s campus radio station, officially launched its #TuksFM45 campaign, marking 45 years of broadcasting, innovation and community building. The campaign honours the station’s remarkable legacy and outlines a bold vision for the future.

Founded on 9 February 1981, Tuks FM was one of the first community broadcasters in South Africa to be granted an FM broadcasting licence. Since then, the station has transformed itself into a dynamic multimedia platform with a growing digital footprint, while continuing to serve as a powerful voice for students and young South Africans.

“The #TuksFM45 campaign has been in the works for over a year, and we are incredibly proud to finally share it with our listeners and stakeholders,” said Lwazi Mpofu, station manager at Tuks FM. “This is more than a celebration, it’s a moment of reflection, of honouring the many volunteers, partners, and alumni who have helped build this institution. Tuks FM has always been more than just a radio station, it’s a family, a training ground, and a space where South Africa’s next generation of storytellers is shaped.”

As part of the campaign, the station is producing the #TuksFM45 Documentary Series, a multi-part visual project filmed at GIBS and across the Hatfield campus. The series features interviews with former volunteers, station managers, and alumni, bringing to life the rich history of the station and showcasing rare archival material from the University of Pretoria archives.

The final count is in: 5FM and Good Hope FM help pack over 1.4 million meals on Mandela Day

On Thursday 18 July, 5FM and Good Hope FM’s on-air teams and staff joined thousands of volunteers across Mzansi to honour Madiba’s legacy through action – with over 1.4 million meals packed nationwide as part of Rise Against Hunger’s annual Mandela Day initiative.

As media partners, 5FM and Good Hope FM joined the massive humanitarian effort, contributing their reach, influence, and physical, healthy meal packing support to the cause. 5FM’s 5 Mid Mornings also broadcasted live from the Sandton Convention Centre, while Good Hope FM supported the Cape Town activation, broadcasting The Morning Show live from GrandWest.

Across these two venues alone, a combined 918 216 meals were packed, thanks to the efforts of 3 546 volunteers in Sandton and 1 225 volunteers in Cape Town. Nationally, the campaign reached an outstanding milestone of 1 457 688 meals packed across four major sites – a volume that will help feed 6337 children, 5 meals a week for an entire year whilst attending their ECD facility.

5FM and Good Hope FM Business Manager, Masi Mdingane, says: “5FM and Good Hope FM are about much more than playing banging tunes and bringing you the hottest news and interviews – we’re about recognising the most vulnerable people in the audiences where we operate and doing something practical, possibly even life-saving, to help. Partnering with Rise Against Hunger for Mandela Day is more than just giving back, it is about standing together for real impact. As Good Hope FM and 5FM, our reach is powerful, but our purpose is even greater when we use it to help feed hope, dignity, and change into our communities throughout South Africa.”