The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Heed’s Michelle Randall leaving to head-up new venture

After more than a decade of shaping strategy, creativity and media effectiveness at Heed, Michelle Randall has officially announced her departure from the business.

A founding team member and the architect behind Heed’s marketing and strategic positioning, Randall’s impact has been instrumental in establishing the company as a leader in mobile gaming media and attention-based advertising in South Africa.

A former MOST Awards winner, Randall says her new company will be focused on upskilling, training, and strategic consulting — rooted in the same driving principles that Heed has always championed: evidence-based, effective, and impactful media practice.

Randall, Heed and parent company, Nfinity, still plan to work together.

“This isn’t a goodbye — it’s a reshape,” said Randall. “While I’m stepping away from the day-to-day, the partnership with Heed and Nfinity remains strong. We’re exploring new forms of collaboration that continue to serve the needs of the industry we all care so deeply about.”

Randall says the move reflects a broader shift in the media and marketing landscape to help address the industry’s skills gap by equipping brands and agencies with the tools, insight, and strategic thinking needed to grow in the modern media environment.

“Michelle has been part of Heed’s DNA since day one,” said Andrew Kramer, CEO of Heed. “Her contribution to our growth, positioning, and culture has been immense. And while her day-to-day involvement is ending, we remain closely aligned and excited about future ways to collaborate.”

She will now focus on launching a new independent venture, with more details to be announced in the coming months.

People moves

Kfm 94.5 adds to line-up and welcomes Grandmaster Ready D

Kfm 94.5 has announced the arrival of a true legend on its airwaves: the one and only Grandmaster Ready D!

Renowned for his incredible turntable skills and his monumental influence on the South African hip hop scene, Ready D is set to bring a fresh wave of energy and rhythm to the station lineup.

Starting this Friday, Ready D will take over the airwaves with a weekly mix during The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. He continues to keep the beats rolling with an hour-long set on Saturdays, and a special show on Sunday evenings.

From PR powerhouse to creative force: MSCSPORTS appoints Rob Garden

Rob Garden has joined MSCSPORTS in a move that reflects not just a key appointment, but a statement of intent. As the full-service sponsorship agency sharpens its creative edge and accelerates its campaign-led offering, Garden brings a rare mix of creative instinct, communication craft, and hard-won credibility to the team.

With more than a decade of experience at top agencies including M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment (both locally and in the UK), Playmakers, and Levergy, Garden has conceptualised and driven award-winning campaigns for brands like Nedbank, New Balance, Telkom, Castle Lager and the International Cricket Council.

He shaped his early career in PR and, over the years, has built an industry-leading portfolio that blends strategic thinking with creative execution, backed by a deep understanding of how brands forge genuine connections with their consumers.

“This is not just about adding creative capacity. It is about backing ourselves to build something distinctive,” says Carrie Delaney, managing director at MSCSPORTS. “Rob brings a rare ability to translate ideas into work that resonates. Work that is strategically sharp, conceptually strong, and culturally aware.”

Business moves

Red Bull and 5FM partner for SA first with Red Bull Half Court

Red Bull Half Court – the world’s fastest streetball tournament – is hitting South African courts for the very first time this July, as the global 3-on-3 basketball phenomenon brings its high-octane energy, electrifying format, and signature scoring twist to local players and fans. With over 8 000 participants expected worldwide, the tournament will bounce through more than 20 countries before landing in Dubai for the world finals in November 2025 – and now, South Africa is in the game.

From inner-city courts to iconic urban arenas, Red Bull Half Court champions the raw, expressive power of streetball culture. This year marks a major milestone for South African streetballers, with regional qualifiers set to take place in three major cities:

Cape Town – 12 July 2025

Durban – 26 July 2025

Pretoria – 23 August 2025

The top teams from each region will face off at the South African National Final on 13 September 2025, hosted at Wits University in Johannesburg. The national champions – one men’s team and one women’s team – will go on to represent South Africa at the Red Bull Half Court World Final in Dubai this November, competing against the globe’s toughest and most creative streetball squads.

Havas Red wins consumer PR account for Philip Morris South Africa

Havas Red has been appointed as the consumer public relations agency for Philip Morris South Africa, a subsidiary of Philip Morris International (PMI), an international consumer goods company committed to delivering a smoke-free future.

Nabiella De Beer, head of Havas Red, added: “This win is significant for our team. At Havas Red, we believe in work that sparks conversation and challenges the status quo. Authenticity matters. We are in the era of changemakers, where consumers drive the conversation.”

The appointment will see Havas Red support the strategic communications and brand activation efforts for PMI’s evolving portfolio of smoke-free products – including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch, and e-vapor offerings – with a specific focus on consumer-facing brands such as ZYN.

The partnership is already in motion, with activations such as ULTRA South Africa demonstrating the brand’s intent to engage consumers through meaningful, high-impact experiences.

Freddy Hirsch renews and expands SA Rugby partnership

SA Rugby announced on Tuesday that its partnership with the Freddy Hirsch Group (FHG) has been renewed for four more years, while the agreement has been expanded to include all of South Africa’s national rugby teams.

This partnership, which was first formed in 2023, is reinforcing FHG’s commitment to build national pride at every level of the game.

Part of the motivation for renewing and widening the deal is the overwhelming demand for the ever-popular Oom Freddy’s range, which has become a true household staple across South Africa.

In addition to continuing its support of the Springboks, Freddy Hirsch will extend its partnership to include the Springbok Women, Blitzboks, Springbok Women’s Sevens, and the junior national teams (youth and U20 sides) for men and women.

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, welcomed the renewal: “Braai is an integral part of the South African rugby experience, and Freddy Hirsch has already proven to be an outstanding partner for the Springboks.”

New in-house studio puts Cape Town agency ahead in digital content race

Award-winning PR and marketing agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS), has unveiled HLS Studios, the agency’s in-house TV and podcast production facility, designed to strengthen its digital services and integrated capabilities. The strategic expansion provides high-quality audio and visual content as HLS continues to grow and diversify offerings in the digital PR space.

Located in Woodstock, Cape Town, the 50 square-metre studio offers three versatile sets: a formal news desk for interviews and reporting, a casual two-armchair setup for relaxed conversations, and a five-seater table ideal for group or panel discussions.

Heading-up the studio, HLS has appointed Chloe Kiley as digital content lead. Kiley will oversee the full content lifecycle including bookings, creative concepts, production and post editing, all tailored for clients’ unique production needs. Kiley’s role as Digital Content Lead will also include managing the HLS social media division, to ensure optimal content curation and distribution across all channels and platforms.

With more than 60% of PR budgets now allocated to digital content creation, influencer engagement and online media, HLS Studios is a natural extension of the agency’s offering. “Public relations is no longer confined to just a press release,” says Adam Hunter, Managing Director at Hook, Line & Sinker. “PR now lives across all digital platforms. HLS Studios elevates our service offering, adds further value to our campaigns, and strategically connects the communications-dots for our clients.”

To book HLS Studios or to find out more, email: chloe@hooklinesinker.biz

Luna.dgtl joins the Mark1 family

Luna.dgtl, a new in market B2B-focused digital agency known for its disruptive organic strategies and deep understanding of local markets, is proud to announce its strategic alignment with Mark1, a globally recognised media and digital powerhouse.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for us at luna.dgtl, combining Mark1’s global media capabilities with Luna.dgtl’s nimble, innovation-driven approach to digital marketing on the African continent.

“This is more than a partnership, it’s a growth opportunity for scaling impact, reshaping the way brands show up in African markets, and delivering deeper, more connected digital solutions to our clients. We are very fortunate to have the guidance of Mark1 to help us serve our clients better and the resource pool and their new full measurement solution coming this year, to drive scale,” said Apinda Ximbi, founder and CEO of Luna.dgtl.

RSG expands audio horizons with Bekbasaar

RSG is once again pushing boundaries with a brand-new digital audio offering, Bekbasaar (mouth / chatter bazaar). This custom-made audio landscape launched online on Thursday, 03 July 2025. Through a series of unique podcasts, RSG reinforces its commitment to providing diverse and captivating content to its listeners.

Bekbasaar offers more entertainment, information, and stimulating discussions that will interest both young and old. In addition to the conversations and programs heard on air, listeners will now also find this offering exclusively on RSG’s digital platforms.

This includes discussions specially created for digital platforms that will delve into topics in-depth without the limitations of airtime.

Hosted by Elsje van Jaarsveld, the first Bekbasaar is available from 3 July 2025 on Spotify, YouTube, and rsg.co.za.

The Street Store Sustainable Disclaimer ad campaign delivers a powerful message : It’s time to shop responsibly

The Street Store, the world’s first open-source, pop-up, premises-free, free clothing store for those in need, which has clothed more than a million people around the world, has ‘hijacked’ a familiar media convention to land a powerful, resonant message with South African consumers – the disclaimer. This is essentially a response to the crisis of overconsumption in fashion.

The Street Store’s ‘Sustainable Disclaimer’ advertising campaign created by the The Up&Up Group’s integrated creative agency M+C Saatchi Abel, delivers a powerful message: Fast Fashion needs a disclaimer, and there’s something you can do about it.

Fast fashion has a bigger impact on the planet than aviation and shipping combined. Because it is so affordable, people just buy clothes and then discard them after wearing them only a few times. In the UK alone, 300 000 tonnes of clothes end up in landfills every year. We urgently need to raise awareness about the gravity of the situation.

The Up&Up Group’s integrated creative agency M+C Saatchi Abel wanted to make a real impact on this. By placing these campaign pieces immediately after traditional ads for popular fashion brands on radio, in print, and on TV, they disguised them as real disclaimers. The work piggybacked on these existing media spaces, slipping in right where people usually stop paying attention. It’s only halfway through that the audience / viewer realises: this isn’t about alcohol or gambling, it’s about how we shop.

Fashion overconsumption has a human cost. It’s time to shop responsibly.

City of Cape Town welcomes new digital visa schemes for film and events industries

The announcement by the Department of Home Affairs on the launch of two digital visa categories aimed at events and film production companies is a major step forward for economic growth.

The first initiative, called STAGES – short for Screen Talent and Global Entertainment Scheme – will use digitisation to simplify visa access for film production companies. This will be a game-changer for Cape Town and South Africa’s film industry, opening the door to more productions, investment, and, importantly, job opportunities.

The second programme is the Meetings, Events, Exhibitions and Tourism Scheme (MEETS), which will enable international attendees at conferences, exhibitions, and global events to apply for visas entirely online. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber further confirmed that the process will offer rapid turnaround times.

This announcement comes at the perfect time for Cape Town, which is fast becoming a premier hub for global meetings, conferences, and events. In the 2024/25 financial year alone, the Cape Town & Western Cape Convention Bureau – powered by Wesgro and supported by the City – secured 36 new bids. These are projected to generate an economic impact of R745 million and attract around 27 230 delegates to the city through to 2028.

Spéos and AFP renew their photojournalism training partnership

Following a first year marked by student commitment, high-quality teaching, and outstanding projects, AFP and Spéos, the international photography school, are pleased to announce the extension of their partnership for the 2025–2026 academic year. Launched in September 2024, this pioneering course enabled a cohort of students from around the world to train at the highest level of photojournalism, alongside AFP teams and Spéos instructors. With a curriculum combining journalistic rigour, intensive practice and real-world immersion, the programme has lived up to expectations. Its success confirms the relevance of a partnership born from both institutions’ shared ambition to prepare the next generation of photojournalists for the challenges of contemporary news. Building on this success, Spéos and AFP are continuing the initiative with a second intake starting in September 2025. The structure of the programme remains unchanged: an intensive 10-month course taught in English, with four days of classes at Spéos and one immersion day per week within AFP’s newsroom.

AI’s role in the future of film

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionise creative industries globally, the film industry is no exception. While it offers the potential to democratize access to innovative tools and reduce production costs (including those that assist in scriptwriting, editing, visual effects, and distribution), it also raises urgent questions about ownership, job displacement, loss of artistic originality, authenticity, and cultural preservation. This is why South Africa’s film sector is preparing to engage in this critical conversation about the implications of this shift. Hosted on 8 August 2025 at the Protea Hotel in Midrand from 09h30 to 16h30, the AI in Film: Empowering African Filmmakers Conference brings together voices from across the creative and technology sectors to explore both the opportunities and challenges of AI in African storytelling. Under the theme AI’s Role in African Storytelling’s Future, the one-day convention will examine how AI is transforming the way stories are created, visualized, and shared, while addressing ethical, cultural, and economic considerations that come with technological disruption. Speakers include actor Tumusho Masha, actor, film and television producer who applies AI in groundbreaking content; Johan Steyn formerly of PwC now an AI expert in business consulting, Penny Lebyane and Masechaba Phoswa as MC’s and facilitating discussions among actors’ associations, technology companies, creative industry bodies, and government about the advantages and potential impacts of AI on the sector. Registration link: Computicket BoxOffice

Trialogue Business in Society Handbook 2025 in production

Production is underway for the Trialogue Business in Society Handbook 2025. Our valued partners are invited to participate in what will be the 28thedition of the industry’s leading research and insights publication, to be released in December 2025.

This is your chance to showcase your organisation’s CSI initiatives, key lessons in development, challenges and notable achievements with our many readers from the private sector, civil society, government, academia, and more. You can feature your CSI work through a case study, an existing or newly-designed advertisement, or an advertorial.

The deadline for material submissions is 30 September 2025, so don’t miss out. For more information email lerato@trialogue.co.za.

Making moves

SAMPRA and FAME Week Africa partner to power performer rights

The South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) has joined forces with FAME Week Africa’s Muziki Africa programme to champion performer rights and promote a more sustainable, rights-respecting future for African music.

Taking place from 1–6 September 2025 in Cape Town, Muziki Africa will feature SAMPRA as a key partner in its programme of conversations, workshops and showcases.

The partnership comes at a time when Africa’s music scene is surging onto global charts—but behind the streams and headlines, many musicians still face challenges around compensation, licensing, and creative control. This collaboration places the rights of performers at the centre of industry discussions and helps build awareness around intellectual property, royalties, and long-term economic value for creators.

“We are thrilled to partner with FAME Week Africa to celebrate, elevate and advocate for the incredible talent that defines the African music industry,” says Tiyani Maluleke, head of SAMPRA Development Fund. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with SAMPRA’s mission to protect and promote the rights of our members while creating opportunities for growth, networking, and recognition on a global stage. Together, we’re amplifying the voice of African music and shaping the future of creative excellence on the continent.”

DLO African Women in Leadership summit returns

In celebration of Women’s Month, DLO Energy Resources Group has announced the return of the 3rd Annual DLO African Women in Leadership (AWIL) Summit and Brunch, taking place this August in Johannesburg.

Since its inception, the AWIL platform has been steadfast in its mission to move beyond dialogue to real `action, with a sharp focus on unlocking leadership pathways, expanding access to capital, and amplifying the voices of African women across sectors. This year’s events build on a powerful legacy of advocacy, inclusion, and implementation.

Held on 5 August 2025, the Summit will convene a dynamic cross-section of leaders from business, government, technology, finance, and civil society under the theme: “Connecting Capital to Opportunity.”

According to Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder of DLO Energy Resources Group and creator of the AWIL Summit, this year’s programme takes direct aim at the barriers preventing women from scaling their ventures and influence, specifically access to funding, market opportunities, and decision-making spaces. AWIL 2025 aims to present practical, policy-driven solutions that support women to lead, invest, and grow at scale.

Nalesa Media calls for Mandela Day donations for Orlando Children’s Home

Nalesa Media will be hosting a pre-Mandela Day event with the Neo Mangwana Foundation, an NPO that serves the community of Soweto. Nalesa’s Palesa Mabuse is a director of the organisation. On Wednesday 16 July, the company we’ll be entertaining the children from the Orlando Children’s Home and helping them with some of their needs.

Please contact patrick@nalesamedia.co.za for information on drop-offs.