This week’s BIG move: Help Lorenzo Darries’ heart keep beating

Lorenzo Darries is a sports presenter and producer in Cape Town, and he’s reaching out with a deeply personal request.

“In the coming weeks, I’ll be facing the biggest challenge of my life: I’m in need of a heart transplant and may also require a pacemaker as part of my treatment. As I prepare for this life-saving surgery, I’m being placed on the transplant list — and that means stepping away from work time to time, resting, and focusing entirely on my health.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have income protection insurance. So when I don’t work, I don’t get paid. The financial stress, in addition to the physical and emotional weight of this journey, is overwhelming. That’s why I’m creating this campaign — to ask for your help and support during this incredibly difficult time.

Your donations will go directly toward:

Covering essential living expenses while I’m unable to work (rent, groceries, utilities)

Medical costs and transportation for appointments, procedures, and recovery

Giving me peace of mind so I can focus fully on healing and staying strong

I’ve always believed in showing up for others — now I’m humbly asking for that same support in return. Whether you can give R5, R50 or simply share this campaign, every gesture makes a difference and brings me one step closer to recovery.

Click here for the Back-a-Buddy campaign.

People moves

Simmi Areff appointed group head of audio and video at Arena

Simmi Areff takes over as head of audio and video at Arena on 1 August. Areff is an integral part of the Arena team, heading the audio division and producing podcasts for the group.

“Our audience growth strategy is anchored in the creation, distribution and monetisation of audio-visual content, in line with the needs of the market we serve and the clients with who we do business,” said head of news and media, Nwabisa Makunga. “As such, Simmi will be working with the editorial and revenue teams to drive this strategy in the group.”

Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao

Colleagues, friends and loved ones gather on Friday at Arena Holdings in Parktown Johannesburg, to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao, Sowetan executive editor, who passed away last week.

Known for her unwavering professionalism, kind spirit and infectious warmth, Pearl left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working alongside her.

The memorial service is a touching tribute, filled with heartfelt stories, shared memories, and a deep sense of loss — as well as gratitude for a life that touched so many in the workplace and beyond.

Business moves

World Wide Fund for Nature appoints Hook, Line & Sinker as PR agency

PR and marketing agency Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) has been appointed as a communications partner for the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa following a competitive three-way pitch process involving some of the country’s leading agencies.

Under the new mandate, HLS will deliver an integrated communications strategy to drive awareness and public engagement in support of WWF South Africa’s critical environmental mission, for people and nature.

The agency’s in-house podcast and TV studio will also play a pivotal role in creating platform-native storytelling and owned content that brings WWF’s mission to life.

“This is more than a new client win, it’s a partnership built on shared values,” says Emma Rijkers, Deputy Managing Director of Hook, Line & Sinker. “WWF South Africa plays an important role in protecting people and nature, and we’re honoured to help shape that message and amplify it across national and global platforms.”

The appointment marks a major milestone for HLS as it continues to scale its portfolio of global and mission-driven brands, including SAP Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), DKMS Africa, and the Santa Shoebox Project.

AI EMPOWERED, Inspired by EO Cape Town Summit announces the City of Cape Town as Host City and expands line-up

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to become a real catalyst for inclusive economic growth, job creation, and long-term resilience. It’s also a moment for founders and businesses to see, firsthand, where the opportunities lie, and how to act on them.

This is the backdrop against which AI Empowered, inspired by EO Cape Town, takes centre stage.

To be hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 7–8 August 2025, the summit brings together business leaders, technologists, and creatives to unpack how AI can be used not just to compete globally, but to solve local problems. From fraud protection to youth upskilling, the conversations are grounded in possibility and driven by impact.

Invest Cape Town, alongside the City of Cape Town, have confirmed their position as official host city partners, with the IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) joining as a key supporting organisation.

The event’s line-up proudly includes some 15 women as speakers, a key driver to champion diverse voices in innovation. Joining in on the summit’s support, is FNB Women in Business.

The expanded programme now includes some of the continent’s most respected business minds, technologists, and strategists.

Kabelo Makwane, Country Director, Google.

Valter Adão, CEO, Cadena Growth Partners. Faculty, Singularity University Africa.

Steven Sidley, Professor of Practice, JBS, UJ

Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem for Africa, Google (Virtual)

Beverley Schäfer, Director of Strat Diplomacy, Advisory Board Member, SAAIA

Dillon Jearey, Facilitator, Circle Forward Global

Gaurav Devsarmah, Head of AI, Warp Development

Roshan Jelal, FNB Head of Fraud Commercial, will join Rahul Jain, Co-Founder, Peach Payments on the AI & Fraud panel, to explore how businesses can protect themselves in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Tickets are on sale now at www.aiempowered.co.za, corporate bookings packages are also available.

MultiChoice stepping into the spotlight as the Super Sponsor for FAME Week Africa 2025

As Africa’s leading entertainment platform, MultiChoice is more than just a sponsor — it’s a driving force in the evolution of the continent’s creative economy. With the relaunch of Showmax, bold co-productions, and the game-changing MultiChoice Talent Factory, this partnership embodies the power of storytelling with purpose.

“We want to meet, engage and build a future with the people and ideas shaping the continent’s cultural narrative,” said Nomsa Philiso, CEO: General Entertainment, MultiChoice Group

At FAME Week Africa 2025, MultiChoice will take centre stage — from MIP Africa to bespoke industry engagements — championing local innovation and international collaboration. Its hybrid model through DStv and Showmax is reshaping how African stories are made, shared, and celebrated worldwide.

“Their leadership in content development, talent incubation and digital innovation speaks directly to our mission,” added Martin Hiller, Portfolio Director, FAME Week Africa.

5FM to Ampli5 Comic Con 2025

South Africa’s ultimate youth radio station, 5FM, is teaming up with Comic Con Africa, the continent’s biggest pop culture and gaming event set to take over the Johannesburg Expo Centre from 28 to 31 August 2025. Back for its 6th year, Comic Con Africa, proudly Ampli5ed by 5FM, is a rich and colourful celebration – of anything from comic books, TV series, movies and games to theme and character dress-ups, Cosplay, and broader pop culture – and promises an unforgettable four-day experience where fandoms collide, passions ignite, and creativity takes centre stage. 5FM will be Ampli5ing the vibe with live broadcasts directly from Comic Con Africa

New partnership to tackle Africa’s digital skills crisis

In a move aimed at tackling Africa’s growing digital skills crisis, Swedish global telecom education provider Apis Training has announced a strategic partnership with South Africa’s NIL Africa.

The agreement names NIL Africa as Apis Training’s official reseller for the Sub-Saharan region, expanding access to critical ICT and telecom training across one of the world’s fastest-growing digital frontiers.

For South Africa and the continent, the timing is significant. As governments and industry players push for greater digital inclusion and infrastructure growth, the demand for future-fit technical skills has outpaced supply. This partnership aims to bridge that divide – and the stakes are high.

According to the World Bank and African Union, digital transformation could add billions to Africa’s GDP over the next decade, but only if skills and infrastructure keep pace. Mobile internet usage is rising fast, and sectors like finance, health, and agriculture are rapidly adopting IoT and cloud-based solutions, but the talent pool remains critically underdeveloped.

Apis Training’s curriculum spans everything from mobile network evolution and 5G deployment to cybersecurity, IoT and cloud infrastructure; areas that are increasingly vital as Africa transitions into a digitally enabled economy.

London calling: WOO 2026 Annual Congress set for UK capital

As announced in Mexico City, the 2026 World Out of Home Organization Annual Congress will be held in London from June 3rd to 5th.

Congress will begin on Wednesday June 3rd with a drinks reception followed by two full days of world-class speakers and interactive sessions.

The Annual WOO Global Awards will be presented on Thursday 4th with the prestigious personal awards presented at the Gala Dinner that evening. As always WOO will be holding its popular post-Congress celebration on the Friday evening at a location to be announced.

WOO President Tom Goddard says: “After seven years of energetic globe-trotting since the formation of WOO in 2019 it will be timely to return to one of the traditional homes of the Out of Home industry next year. Our 2025 Annual Congress in Mexico City was a massive success with some 600 delegates from 58 countries and we hope and expect that London 2026 will be another record-breaking event.”

