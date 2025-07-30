Tired of being sold to? You’re not alone. In a world of hype and hard sells, consumers are turning to brands that educate instead of sell.

This new wave of ‘educational marketing’ is helping consumers make better, informed, and confident purchasing decisions.

It’s also rewarding for brands that make education a strategic priority, as they nurture trusting relationships with their target market, build loyalty, and get more referrals, which pays off in the long term.

Here’s why brand and product education matter, and what to look for.

You get the facts, not the fluff

Brands that explain the “why” behind a product empower you with deeper insights, pros and cons and a range of viable alternatives, including competitor brands. This means they ensure you can have simple, honest, and authentic conversations or access to information, so you have the tools to make informed choices.

You make decisions with confidence

No more buyer’s remorse. When you understand your options, you’re more likely to choose the right product for your needs and less likely to buy products you don’t need or are not quite what you’re looking for.

You waste less money

Brands that educate provide information on various price points, rather than sell you the most expensive item or the stock they want to move off the shelf. Educational brands will guide you in selecting the best product for your specific situation. That means fewer returns, fewer regrets, and better long-term value.

You learn while you shop

Smart brands use plain language, not complicated jargon (that’s designed to confuse consumers). Brands that empower consumers will guide you through your purchase, frequently answering questions you didn’t know you had. And that knowledge sticks with you.

You spot red flags faster

If a brand consultant or advisor makes you feel rushed, confused, or pressured, put the brakes on. Brands that don’t answer questions and don’t provide enough information may be banking on your lack of information. Smart shoppers know that if the product or service they require is too hard to understand, it’s probably not worth the risk.

You reward brands doing it right

From finance to fitness, food, and healthcare products, companies that prioritise education earn deeper trust and greater loyalty. And it’s good business. HubSpot reports that consumers are 131% more likely to purchase after engaging with brand information, whether it’s on a website, via a demonstration, product comparison, or through information shared by a knowledgeable salesperson, consultant, or advisor.

You shop on your terms

When you’re informed before you buy, you stay in control. That leads to better decisions, stronger satisfaction, and a more empowered buying experience.

The bottom line. The smartest brands respect your intelligence. They don’t just sell, they inform and guide. So, next time you’re about to buy, ask, “Do I have enough information to make the best choice, or am I being rushed into closing the deal?” Because when you shop smart, you spend smarter.

Michael Gullan is CEO of G&G Advocacy.