Back in November 2024, South African Breweries (SAB) won an effective nine gongs at the Effies South Africa awards ceremony.

Among the golds, silvers and bronzes were two Grand Effie Contenders, Carling Black Label’s Carling Cup 2023 – Fak’UGesi, and Castle Lager’s Bread of the Nation campaign, an initiative that uses a by-product of the brewing process, spent grain, to make bread.

At the time, Vaughn Croeser, vice president of marketing at SAB, said, “We aim to create campaigns that put people first and use creativity to solve consumer and societal challenges.”

We caught up with him to find out how SAB maintains its longevity as a cultural powerhouse in South Africa.

The media and marketing industry is often about the next big shiny thing. Yet SAB has remained on point for decades in terms of its advertising. What is the secret to this longevity?

The secret lies in our relentless focus on relevance, consistency and innovation. This is not just in storytelling, but in how we serve and show up for consumers. While some brands and industries chase the next trend, we invest in building culturally resonant narratives rooted in deep insight.

That’s why our brands, from Castle Lager to Stella Artois, remain top of mind with consumers throughout the years. Our longevity also comes from our commitment to high-quality products that people trust and are proud to share in moments that matter, whether it’s at a braai, sporting event or a music festival. When you pair world-class quality with meaningful connection, you don’t just win attention, you earn lasting brand love.

South Africa’s wonderful diversity can be a challenge for advertisers. There have been some truly awful bloopses. How has SAB navigated this without losing authenticity?

We see South Africa’s diversity not as a challenge, but a responsibility and opportunity. Our approach is grounded in data, empathy and nuance. Our campaigns are insight-led and built to reflect the lived experiences of the communities we serve.

We craft our stories around mass relevance and not one-size-fits-all messages. It’s why a campaign like Carling Black Label’s #NoExcuse worked. It tackled a serious issue like GBV in a way that was bold, honest and respectful. We also prioritise responsible marketing across our portfolio, making sure every brand speaks in a way that’s empowering, inclusive and socially aware.

What do you believe is at the core of SAB’s marketing strategy?

At the core of our strategy is a belief that brand love is earned through relevance, responsibility, innovation and resonance. We innovate not only in the way we communicate, but also in the solutions and experiences we bring to market.

From developing Castle Free and Corona Cero to launching immersive fan experiences like Castle Lite Unlocks or the Corona Sunset Festivals, we continually create products and mega platforms that reflect evolving consumer needs.

Simultaneously, we market them with purpose, whether it’s championing moderation or uplifting communities, to show that great brands can lead boldly and responsibly.

How do you differentiate between your various brands while maintaining that golden core?

We start with clarity of purpose. Each brand in our stable has a distinct voice, personality and audience, but they all share a foundation of quality, authenticity, and innovation. For example, Castle Lager stands as a unifying symbol of the country’s pride and progress. Brutal Fruit celebrates femininity, self-expression, and empowerment.

Stella Artois delivers timeless elegance, offering elevated, premium experiences for modern consumers. While Black Crown is rooted in modern African royalty, it encourages South Africans to embrace their boldness, celebrate their journeys, and live with unapologetic authenticity.

Our brands may speak in different voices, but they all reflect the same golden thread of quality, cultural relevance, responsible marketing, and an unwavering commitment to innovating for local and global consumers.

The next big shiny thing is, of course, artificial intelligence. Has SAB begun to navigate its uses in marketing?

Yes, and we’re using AI in ways that enhance how we innovate, not replace our creativity. From predictive modelling and sentiment tracking, AI helps us sharpen our storytelling and consumer responsiveness.

While we look to AI to help us create smarter campaigns, faster iterations, and more relevant engagement, the magic in our marketing still lies in human creativity, intuition and experiences. This is how we have remained relevant for the last 130 years as a business, and it is how we will remain relevant for the next 130 years to come.

What did winning the Effie Top Marketer award mean to the business and to you personally?

It was deeply affirming. For SAB, it proved that insight-driven creativity (both data and human-led), grounded in business results, is the gold standard. For me, it was a celebration of an incredible team that combines commercial acumen with creative bravery.

Our entire portfolio, from Castle Lager being named SA’s top brand to Carling Black Label, Brutal Fruit and SAB itself ranking in the top 15, reflects a system that prizes measurable impact, high-quality execution, and meaningful storytelling. It also reinforced that bold ideas win when they’re backed by strong strategies and a clear sense of purpose.

Have you ever got it wrong?

Yes, and I would be concerned if we hadn’t. Innovation comes with risk, and cultural relevance requires humility. But we believe in learning fast, owning our gaps, and evolving. Whether it is refining a campaign that did not land or adjusting brand messaging to stay ahead of cultural shifts, we listen, adapt and move forward. It is part of why our brands have such longevity.

We don’t pretend to be perfect, but we strive to be purposeful, responsible and responsive in everything we do. That’s the real test of brand leadership.