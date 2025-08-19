The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Best of the Cape Awards, powered by Yoco, celebrates 2025 winners

The Best of the Cape Awards, powered by Yoco, has unveiled its winners for 2025, and the enthusiasm among Capetonians is at an all-time high. This year’s awards highlighted the best of the Western Cape, with over 400 000 votes cast – an impressive one-third increase from last year – showcasing the community’s dedication to supporting local businesses and celebrating local talent.

Launched on air on 1 July, the call for nominations invited Capetonians to shine a spotlight on their favourite local spots.

“Every year, the Best of the Cape Awards bring our communities together to celebrate the incredible talent and spirit of the Western Cape,” said Hennie Myburgh, station manager at Kfm 94.5. “This year’s record-breaking participation shows just how much we value our local businesses and the joy they bring to our lives. Congratulations to all the winners!”

For the first time, the 2025 edition introduced bronze and silver category winners, adding even more recognition for outstanding establishments. Among the highlights, Beluga at the V&A Waterfront won as Best Date Night Restaurant, while The Hart in Melkbosstrand took home the award for Best Breakfast Spot. Bootlegger continued its reign as the Best Coffee, marking another year of excellence. This year also saw Pizza Palazzo in Table View take the crown for Best Takeaway Spot, dethroning Butler’s Pizza after an impressive four-year reign.

Find all the winners here.

TMACC named winner at the 2025 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC) has officially been crowned Best Tourist Attraction at this year’s Kfm Best of the Cape Awards, the fourth year in a row.

This award is extra special because it’s not a panel decision; it’s the voice of the people that spoke. Thousands of listeners from across the province cast their votes.

“Winning this award means so much to us because it comes directly from the people we serve,” says Selma Hercules, executive director at TMACC.

“We’re deeply grateful for every person who took the time to vote and for trusting us to showcase the very best of the Cape and celebrate the people who make it great. It is an acknowledgement of our awesome team who do their best day in and day out to make sure everyone has a memorable experience, no matter the weather.”

5FM nominated for Best of SA Awards

5FM has been nominated for Best Local Radio Station in the 2025 Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards, with the station’s flagship breakfast show, 5 Breakfast, also up for Best Local Radio Show and 5 Mid Mornings’ Stephanie Be up for Best Local Radio Personality. The nominations come on the back of a cracker of a year for 5FM – from bringing global superstar, Tyla, to surprise a Saint Stithians learner at his matric dance and giving away a fully furnished R1 million apartment with Balwin Properties, to partnering with massive, multinational brands, to helping pack well over one million meals on Mandela Day, partnering with pop culture phenomenon Comic Con Africa and delivering a packed Zee Nation tour that took SA by storm.

“5FM is more than just a radio station, we are the central, multimedia connection and empowerment point for everything youth in Mzansi,” said Masi Mdingane, 5FM Business Manager. “From our FM frequency to our streaming platforms, social channels, and live events, we don’t just reach young South Africans, we MOVE them. Our brave and bold line-up, headlining stories and stunts, power partnerships, our epic events and these nominations reflect the passion, energy, and commitment we put into creating unforgettable moments and solid results, AMPLI5’ED.” Call for nominations for V&A Waterfront’s People’s Choice Award Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront’s Victoria Wharf shopping centre has been ranked as the best mall in South Africa out of 13 malls by the Urban Studies Shopper Index – while retail sales show that December 2024 was the V&A Waterfront’s best sales month ever for this time of year. It follows that being named as this popular neighbourhood’s top store, restaurant or small business by those who shop and eat there is a desirable accolade indeed. Members of the public are invited to nominate their favourite eating and shopping destinations in the 2025 People’s Choice Award, which forms part of the annual V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards recognising and rewarding various aspects of retail excellence. “We acknowledge the importance of our visitors’ views and we want to know what they think,’ says V&A Waterfront retail executive Alex Kabalin. ‘Through these three trophies in the People’s Choice Award, we’re giving our visitors the power to support and acknowledge the establishments that make their V&A Waterfront experience a special one.” One restaurant, one store and one small business in the precinct will each receive a People’s Choice award. There’s a window period in which members of the public may make their nominations online, ending on Thursday 21 August 2025. To nominate a store or restaurant visit: https://awards.waterfront.co.za/nominations. The voting competition winner will be drawn and announced on the V&A Waterfront’s social media channels after 17 September 2025. Eskimi introduces novel awards to celebrate impact in programmatic advertising