The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Fourteen award nominations for Sisanda Henna Films at FAME Shorts Film Festival

Two powerful short films from Sisanda Henna Films’ acclaimed Little Africa series will be screened at the FAME Shorts Film Festival, taking place at The Labia Theatre from 4-6 September 2025. The selected films, Rearview and Belinda, have garnered significant recognition with nominations across 14 categories for the FAME Shorts Film Awards. The winners will be announced on 3 September at the opening of the FAME Shorts Film Festival.

The Little Africa series comprises 10 short films that were developed through the Youth Filmmaker Project, a one year writer-directors incubation project that results in short films that directors can use as their calling cards. The incubator is supported by SABC, the NFVF, and KZN Film & Tourism. The Little Africa series prompted creatives to consider what it was like to live as a foreigner in South Africa and the films respond across horror, comedy and drama titles to make up a definitely African body of work.

Sisanda Henna, celebrated actor/director and owner of Sisanda Henna Films, shared that he’s looking forward to seeing audiences enjoying the films at FAME Shorts Film Festival. “We’re also going to be showcasing the Little Africa Anthology at MIP Africa (the film and television trade show that is part of FAME Week Africa).

See film details and trailers for Rearview here and for Belinda here. Tickets for the FAME Shorts Film Festival are purchased for a block of four short films each. A ticket for a single block is R50. Tickets can be bought via https://fameshortsfilmfestival.com

Newzroom Afrika the only news channel recognised at the Bookmarks Awards

For its campaign, Celebrating Five Years Of News From A – Z, Newzroom Afrika celebrated two Bookmarks Awards:

Social Media Content & Campaigns – Silver

Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns – Bronze

A trip down memory lane concept built on the channel’s 5th birthday celebration, focused on the power of storytelling theme commemorating five years of Newzroom Afrika, from A – Z.

This was a full-circle campaign with touchpoints in impactful areas nationwide. With the assistance of strategic creative partner, The Odd Number, the campaign capitalised on key moments from Newzroom Afrika’s history, such as ground breaking reports, notable interviews, and the covering of major news events.

The campaign was crafted to demonstrate Newzroom Afrika’s journey to becoming a trusted destination for reliable and credible news. The idea was centred around capturing the breadth and scale of our news by reflecting on our journey over the last five years.

IITPSA Opens Nominations for 2025 President’s Awards, Celebrating Excellence in an AI-Driven World

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) has opened nominations for the prestigious 2025 IITPSA President’s Awards, which will celebrate “Excellence in an AI-Driven World”.

The IITPSA President’s Awards recognise outstanding contributions to the South African ICT sector, honouring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation, and leadership in their fields. The awards recognise the champions shaping the future of the profession in an era where artificial intelligence is redefining industries, work, and society.

In addition to the established awards, the IITPSA Women in IT Chapter (WIIT) has introduced a new category: the Woman in IT Excellence Award. This award honours professional excellence, ethical leadership, mentorship, and a commitment to transforming the ICT sector, particularly in promoting the visibility and participation of women.

Pearl Pasi, President of the IITPSA, said: “Technology, and in particular AI is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, creating new opportunities, challenges, and ethical considerations. The IITPSA President’s Awards honour those who not only excel technically, but also lead with integrity and purpose in navigating this landscape.”

The awards are open to individuals who have made significant contributions to the ICT profession in South Africa through leadership, innovation, teaching, research, or community engagement.

Nominate deserving candidates today. Full criteria and nomination forms are available on the IITPSA website https://www.iitpsa.org.za/annual-presidents-awards-criteria-nominations/

The closing date for nominations is Friday 19 September 2025at 17h00.The winners will be announced at the prestigious IITPSA President’s Awards breakfast in November 2025 in Johannesburg.

Lenovo celebrates channel excellence and growth in Southern Africa

Lenovo has once again celebrated the achievements of its channel partners in Southern Africa at its annual Channel Awards, reinforcing its commitment to a 100% channel-led strategy. The event recognised the vital role partners play in driving digital transformation across South Africa and the broader SADC region, through Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group (IDG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Services and Solutions Group (SSG) and International Sales Organisation (ISO).

This year’s awards spotlighted standout distributors, resellers, and solution providers who have gone above and beyond in delivering innovation, customer value, and business impact. Their efforts have helped Lenovo expand its presence and deepen relationships across key markets in the region.

Yugen Naidoo, general manager for Lenovo Southern Africa, shared his appreciation: “Our partners have shown incredible resilience and agility, especially in navigating the evolving needs of hybrid work and digital infrastructure. They’re not just collaborators—they’re an extension of the Lenovo team. Their success is our success, and we’re proud to celebrate their contributions.”

NACA 2025: Honouring the Artists Shaping the Future of South African Art

The stage was alive with pride, artistry, and celebration as the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) hosted the National Arts & Culture Awards (NACA) 2025 at Sun City, Super Bowl. Recorded live to broadcast on SABC 1, the ceremony shone a national spotlight on the extraordinary storytellers, performers, and visionaries who continue to shape South Africa’s cultural identity.

The evening brought together icons, innovators, and emerging voices across the creative industries. From theatre and dance to literature, film, design, and heritage, The National and culture Awards reaffirmed that South Africa’s greatest resource is the imagination and resilience of its people.

HERITAGE CATEGORY

Outstanding Cultural Landscape Award: Freedom Park Heritage Site Museum

Outstanding Museum Award: William Humphreys Art Gallery

LITERATURE CATEGORY

Outstanding Book, Fiction Award: The Comrade’s Wife (by Barbara Boswell)

Outstanding Book, Non-Fiction Award: 100 Years of Dispossession (by Lebogang Seale)

Outstanding Children’s Fiction Book: Sanda Makes Some Money (by Yamkela Tywakadi)

Outstanding Publisher Award: Vhakololo Press (Tshifhiwa Given Mukwevho)

DESIGN CATEGORY

Outstanding Architecture/Interior Designer: Asher Zachary Marcus

Outstanding Fashion/Textile Designer: Mzukisi Mbane

VISUAL ARTS CATEGORY

Outstanding Crafter Award: Majolandile Samuel Dyalvane

Outstanding Curator Award: Nontobeko Ntombela

Outstanding Visual Artist Award: Malebogo Naticia Molokoane

PERFORMING ARTS CATEGORY

Outstanding Musician Award: Mphumelelo Dlamini

Outstanding Actor in Theatre: Tshireletso Nkoane

Outstanding Theatre Production: A Street Taxi Named Desire (by Obett Motaung)

Outstanding Dance Production: INGOMA (by Moeketsi Koena)

Outstanding Poet Performance: Napo Masheane

AUDIO VISUAL CATEGORY

Outstanding Documentary Film: London Recruits (by Jacintha de Nobrega)

Outstanding Documentary Series: Free At Last (by Xoliswa Sithole)

Outstanding Film Fiction Award: Old Righteous Blues (by Catharina Weinek)

MINISTERIAL AWARDS:

Internationally Recognised Award: Jonathan Butler

Lifetime Achievement Award: Helen Sibidi

Artist Living With Disability Award: Babsy Mlangeni

TCL dominates with five EISA Awards

TCL, a leader in consumer electronics and the world’s No.1 Mini LED and Ultra-largeTV brand, has cemented its industry leadership by clinching five prestigious EISA awards Europe’s top honour for audio-visual innovation.

Dominating both the Home Theatre Display & Video and Home Theatre Audio categories, TCL’s triumph highlights its relentless push for groundbreaking advancements in large-screen brilliance and QD-Mini LED precision.