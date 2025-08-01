The rise of social media was quickly followed by the advent of the “influencer” – an online content creator who builds credibility within a specific niche, giving them the power to shape opinions and purchasing decisions.

This skill lies at the heart of the influencer-marketing industry, a juggernaut projected to be worth around US$32 billion this year.

On Instagram alone, which boasts more than two billion users, an estimated 50 million people identify as “creators”. Brands often send influencers products, hoping a well-placed post or story will connect with consumers on a more personal level.

But the mantle of “influencer” is not reserved for those with millions of followers. Micro-influencers, who typically have between 1,000 and 10,000 followers, rely on authenticity and personal connection rather than celebrity status. Their influence stems not from scale but rather from something far more valuable: trust.

So how do they compel followers not just to watch, but to care, trust and stick around?

Our new research suggests the answer lies in storytelling. We explored how these creators use specific narrative strategies to craft “sticky” content that fosters lasting loyalty.

Creating sticky content

To understand what makes content “sticky”, we studied the world of beauty and skincare micro-influencers on Instagram.

We began with a large-scale content analysis of 50 such creators, examining their captions, images, videos and stories. Audience reception was gauged by analysing comments, likes and shares. This was followed by in-depth interviews with 12 of the influencers.

We then conducted thematic analyses, coding the captions and interview transcripts to identify recurring patterns. Four distinct narrative styles emerged, each revealing a deliberate approach to community building.

The four flavours of sticky storytelling

Our research found that successful micro-influencers position themselves as trusted friends and guides by combining four narrative styles.

1. The educator

The first strategy involves providing genuine value through education. Instead of simply saying “buy this”, these influencers explain “why” – breaking down complex topics into accessible advice. A skincare creator, for instance, might outline the differences between active ingredients and recommend products for various skin types.

This approach builds trust and credibility, positioning the influencer as a knowledgeable ally.

One influencer we interviewed, Darla, explained her focus on

ingredient spotlights which I always find really fascinating […] Like, yes, we use all this stuff, but what do the ingredients actually do?

Elisha described how this role evolved from real-life interactions,

friends that are […], oh how do you do this? Or what is that? […] And so I started, you know, thinking of it as more like an educational thing.

2. The evaluator

The second style is that of the evaluator, where honesty is paramount. By offering balanced, real-world reviews – including the good, the bad and the ugly – these influencers create authenticity that polished campaigns cannot match.

As Betty, another creator, put it,

I think a lot of people love to just see the tea that I do spill because I’m a consumer at the end of the day.

This often involves navigating the tension of receiving free products. Grace said,

And if I’m going to rave about this $90.00 neck serum that I got from PR… you’re gonna trust me. But then you’re going to feel cheated because I got it [free] from PR.

Zara echoed the value of transparency, saying you need to share,

the good and the bad, because you come across as more transparent and honest, which is the kind of main value of my page.

3. The advisor

The third strategy resembles a friend offering helpful tips. Rather than pushing products, these influencers give specific, experience-based recommendations that create a sense of intimacy.

Tory acknowledged this dynamic when she said,

I probably am an influencer because I am influencing people in their decision of buying products or not.

But nuance matters. As Elisha explained

this is just my experience that there are other people who absolutely love this. I always think it’s worth someone trying things out for themselves.

4. The entertainer

Finally, successful influencers also entertain. To offer a moment of fun or escape, they use humour, striking visuals and creative formats that stand out in crowded feeds.

Whether it is a quick, funny “get ready with me” video or a reel set to trending music, this content is designed to stop users from scrolling past.

Rory said,

I’m hoping that I’m entertaining people because people don’t have that much time […] when they see my quick skincare video or a quick makeup transition, it’s just a bit of fun… and that’s snappy.

Creativity takes many forms. Betty described her own approach,

So, what stands out about my feed is that I really like to go outside and take nature photos and it blends my love of […] geography and the environment with skincare.

The importance of storytelling

The lesson for aspiring creators and small-business owners is clear: storytelling is their most powerful asset.

Our research shows that building a “sticky” presence is not about pushing products, but about becoming a multi-dimensional storyteller – someone who can educate with useful insights, evaluate with honesty, advise with care and entertain with flair.

By weaving these styles together, micro-influencers show that they do not need millions of followers to have real impact. They just need a good story to tell.

Shahper Richter, Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau; Alexander Richter, Professor of Information Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington, and Drew Franklin, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.