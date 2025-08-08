The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: eNCA leads the Conversation with The Brief, in strategic partnership with Sunday Times

eNCA has announced the launch of The Brief on eNCA (DStv Channel 403). The premium, fast-paced current affairs programme brings together eNCA’s broadcast power and the Sunday Times’ editorial insight to deliver a bold new benchmark for Sunday morning journalism.

“At eNCA, we pride ourselves on being the country’s most trusted source for independent, impactful news,” says Norman Munzhelele, managing director of eNCA. “With The Brief, we are elevating Sunday viewing by combining our broadcast excellence with the Sunday Times’ sharp editorial lens. It’s a natural evolution in our mission to inform, engage, and lead.”

Nwabisa Makunga, managing director of news & media at Arena Holdings, added, “We are proud to bring the excellence of South Africa’s most influential Sunday read onto your screens,” says “This groundbreaking partnership with eNCA marks a significant step in our multi-platform strategy. It demonstrates our commitment to broaden our journalistic offering and to extend our trusted investigative voice.”

Designed for appointment viewing, The Brief blends real-time relevance with long-view insight. Each episode opens with rapid headline analysis – complete with live audience polling – before transitioning into deeper panel discussions between eNCA anchors and Sunday Times editors. The programme concludes with forward-looking perspectives and a weekly spotlight on high-impact South African stories.

People moves

Kaspersky partners with rugby stars to launch South African ambassador campaign

Kaspersky has kicked off an ambassador campaign in South Africa by teaming up with two respected rugby players, Pieter-Steph Du Toit and RG Snyman.

Titled Safer Together, the six-month exclusive partnership between Kaspersky and these South African rugby players aims to increase awareness to help sport lovers, at every level, to protect their systems, data and privacy from online attacks.

Kim Grobbelaar, consumer channel manager in the Middle East and Africa at Kaspersky, says the partnership feels like a natural fit. “Pieter-Steph Du Toit and RG Snyman are inspiring athletes in South Africa and world rugby. They have a strong spirit, resilience, high working capacity and courage. These are qualities that are particularly close to Kaspersky, they resonate with the company’s values,” she says.

This sponsorship is starting the kind of conversations around digital security that matter to the general public.

The Odd Number names new leadership

The Odd Number, Loeries 2024 Independent Agency of the Year and recent recipient of a globally recognised D&AD Award, has announced two major senior appointments as it continues to shape the narrative of what African creative excellence looks like – and who leads it.

Sinqobile Mjali has been appointed managing director, while Thabang ‘Tipi’ Manyelo steps into the role of executive creative director. Both leaders rise from within the agency’s own ranks, a deliberate move that reinforces The Odd Number’s long-term commitment to growing its own timber and ensuring continuity of its distinctive voice, values, and delivery standards.

“At The Odd Number, we’ve never believed in outsourcing leadership. We’ve built a culture where we grow it – deliberately, urgently, and with purpose,” said Xola Nouse, CEO. “Sinqobile and Tipi have already shaped the soul and the systems of this agency – this is a step forward, led by people who already understand what makes this agency work.”

Former SuperSport CEO Marc Jury to lead Megapro as Group CEO, taking a major equity stake Megapro, South Africa’s sports marketing agency renowned for its expertise across sport, media and entertainment, has appointed Marc Jury as group CEO, effective 1 September 2025. Jury brings over two decades of distinguished leadership in the sports, media, and broadcasting industries. With an accomplished tenure as CEO of MultiChoice South Africa and Showmax, and previously as CEO of SuperSport, Jury has been instrumental in shaping the continent’s sport broadcasting landscape and driving innovative sports business strategies. “Marc’s industry gravitas, vision, and deep connections within local and international markets position him exceptionally well to spearhead Megapro’s next chapter,” said George Rautenbach, outgoing Megapro CEO. “His proven track record of creating value in today’s evolving sports ecosystem will be invaluable as Megapro continues to expand its footprint.” In addition to his new executive role, Jury has committed to a significant equity investment in Megapro, which will culminate in him becoming the majority shareholder in due course.

Championing mental fitness and empowerment this Women’s Month

This Women’s Month, media personality and now Certified Business & Mental Fitness Coach, Liezel van der Westhuizen, is stepping into her purpose, one that’s redefining the way women show up for themselves mentally, emotionally, and professionally.

“Women are carrying so much; leadership, caregiving, entrepreneurship, societal expectations,” says Van der Westhuizen. “Mental fitness is not a luxury. It’s a skill set that every woman should have access to.”

This Women’s Month, Liezel will be hosting a series of dialogues themed Strong Minds, Strong Women, partnering with corporates and community organisations to bring mental fitness to the forefront of women’s development. Her work also highlights the importance of mental fitness for women in leadership, a space where self-doubt, imposter syndrome, and burnout are still quietly rampant.

Van der Westhuizen said, “It’s time we stop glorifying stress and start celebrating the strength that comes from a grounded, healthy mind.”

PR Worx appoints Shannon Henning as managing director

PR Worx has announced Shannon Henning as its new managing director. The move will sharpen its leadership edge as it seeks to scale into high-growth markets abroad and capture new opportunities.

Henning has been with PR Worx for 15 years, and has worked closely beside CEO and founder Madelain Roscher for much of her career. Over the past few years, she has headed up PR Worx’s crisis communications, government relations,and client portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, delivering strategic counsel to some of South Africa’s most well-known names.

Roscher, who remains CEO, will focus on strategic growth and business development, including rolling out advanced stage plans to expand PR Worx’s continental presence, with new offices outside of South Africa’s borders. “I couldn’t hand over the reins of an agency I built from the ground up to just anyone,” she says.

Roscher said, “Shannon has been my right hand for many years, and she’s more than proven that she’s ready to help lead our business into its next chapter. She’s a natural leader with the confidence and instincts that this role demands, and she’s smart, fearless, and results-driven – which is exactly what PR Worx is all about.





SABC announces Maijang Mpherwane as group executive: video entertainment

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced Maijang Mpherwane as group Executive: Video Entertainment, effective 01 August 2025. Mpherwane is a highly experienced broadcaster and executive leader with an extensive track record across both the local and international media landscape. His career spans high-impact roles in prominent organisations, combining expertise in content strategy, media investment, and public broadcasting. He previously held a number of senior positions at the SABC, including Commissioning Editor, Assistant Programmes Manager (SABC 1), Head of SABC 1, and General Manager: General Entertainment Channels. During this period, he oversaw significant achievements, including the launch of flagship productions such as Uzalo and Skeem Saam, and led SABC1’s return as South Africa’s most-watched television channel.

Beyond the SABC, Mpherwane served as Head of the Media and Audio-Visual Strategic Business Unit at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), where he managed a substantial media investment portfolio and drove the success of landmark projects such as Cape Town Film Studios and CNBC Africa.

His leadership experience also extends to the broader creative industry. He was a Council Member for the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) from 1 December 2020 to 12 August 2024, appointed by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, and served for three years on the Film Incentive Adjudication Panel, overseeing the approval of qualifying local and international productions for the Department’s rebate programme.

Business moves

Flow launches the world’s first and only shoppable audience marketplace

Flow has officially launched the world’s first and only shoppable audience marketplace – a powerful new platform where advertisers can browse, select and activate hundreds of premium first-party audiences in just a few clicks.

South Africa’s most valuable consumer audiences from audience partners like Woolworths*, Zapper, OneDayOnly, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, ProShop, Howler and many more are now available in one place – ready to activate across Meta, Google and TikTok.

“For the first time, advertisers can browse and instantly activate premium audiences they’ve never had access to before. It’s fast, simple, and exclusive – you get first pick before anyone else,” said Gil Sperling, co-founder and co-CEO at Flow.

To run effective campaigns, a brand would need to negotiate individual data-sharing agreements across multiple retailers, marketplaces, and commerce platforms — a time-consuming process few have the resources to manage.

With a subscription to the Flow Audience Marketplace, advertisers can explore and activate premium first-party audiences with the same ease as adding to an online cart.

Irvine Partners named Capitec lead creative communications agency

Irvine Partners has been named the lead creative communications agency for Capitec’s portfolio of retail and business banking, insurance and value-added services.

Reflecting a shared commitment to insight-led, culturally grounded work, Irvine Partners will support Capitec in delivering integrated communications that connect with South Africans and support its continued evolution as a trusted and people-first brand.

“This partnership brings the right mix of strategic focus, creative energy, and mutual trust,” said Rachel Irvine, CEO of Irvine Partners. “It’s the kind of collaboration that allows good work to move at pace, with purpose and clarity. We are excited to deliver work that resonates with South Africans and supports Capitec’s mission to make a meaningful difference.”

Capitec’s head of brand and communications, Asha Patel, said, “Irvine Partners brought sharp thinking, strong data-led insight, and a clear understanding of what our clients care about. Their fresh thinking and deep local perspectives made them the right partner for us.”

McCann Joburg accelerates growth with strategic health portfolio investment

McCann Joburg is redefining what it means to thrive in a disruptive era, achieving strong growth in Q2 2025 through a deliberate focus on strategic investment and portfolio diversification. Central to this performance is the agency’s growing healthcare portfolio, which will now accounts for 20% of total revenue, underscoring its role as a key contributor to the business’s overall success.

In May, McCann Joburg announced the acquisition of Cingulate, a specialised healthcare communications firm, marking a significant step in building a robust, future-fit health division. This was more than an expansion of services it was a carefully planned investment to secure the skills, expertise, and leadership team necessary to deliver impactful, specialised solutions in the complex and growing healthcare sector.

“Our investment in health reflects a clear business strategy,” says, Derek Coles, President and Managing Director of McCann Joburg. “We are assembling the right talent and capabilities to lead in this space, recognising healthcare as one of the most dynamic and opportunity-rich sectors in the economy. We see it as one of the cornerstones in our agency growth moving forward.”

This strategic move, combined with McCann Joburg’s existing healthcare portfolio, (can’t keep saying 20%) The recent bolstering, includes MSD and expanded work on Centrum, now extending beyond South Africa into French West Africa under the Haleon umbrella. These organic client growth and new business wins not only validate the agency’s deep understanding of the category but also reflect growing confidence from global healthcare brands in the agency’s ability to deliver impactful, insight-led campaigns.

OFYT secures Heineken Beverages as a new client

ollowing an extensive pitch process, Old Friends Young Talent (OFYT) has been appointed as the creative agency for Heineken Beverages South Africa’s Premium Wines portfolio.

This partnership will encompass brand and communications support, including strategy development, design and community management.

OFYT founder Paul Newman attributes the agency’s sustained success to its strong strategic, creative, and digital capabilities and adaptability in an evolving landscape.

“We are honoured that such a renowned brand has entrusted us with the exciting challenge of elevating and enhancing its premium wine brands,” said Newman.

“We look forward to working on distinguished brands such as Nederburg, Durbanville Hills, and Pongrácz, leveraging our expertise in marketing, community management, copywriting, and creative advertising to craft compelling campaigns that resonate deeply with their consumers.”

With a deep passion for the retail and liquor industry, OFYT is committed to strengthening Heineken’s Premium Wines portfolio by fostering meaningful connections with existing and prospective consumers and reinforcing the portfolio’s relevance in an ever-evolving market.

To kick off the new partnership, Newman shares that the agency has embarked on a creating a new campaign for Nederburg wines, one focused on timeless exploration, Yours to Explore

.Nederburg has never just been a wine brand. It’s been a trailblazer, with a legacy of innovation and a spirit rooted in exploration. Nederburg continues to redefine what wine can be.

Novus Media brings KICKOFF back to print…and launches KICKOFF Rugby

In a bold move that bucks the global trend of print media retreating, Novus Media has announced the return of KICKOFF magazine to print, alongside the launch of KICKOFF Rugby, a brand-new add-on dedicated to South African rugby fans.

This marks a powerful moment of resurgence for print media in South Africa, following a tough 2024 that saw the closure of several major publications. For Novus Media, this is more than nostalgia, it’s a strategic reaffirmation of the value of tactile, tangible storytelling that connects deeply with sports-loving audiences.

“When we lost the print version of KICK OFF Soccer in 2022, it was a gut-punch to the sport. The brand stayed alive digitally, but something soulful was missing,” says Clint Roper, general manager of KICKOFF. “Now, with Novus Media’s backing, we’re not just bringing it back, we’re reimagining what a sports magazine can be. And launching KICKOFF Rugby is us writing a new chapter entirely.”

Orlando Pirates FC sign in new era with Amstel Lager

Orlando Pirates Football Club has unveiled Amstel Lager as its new official beer partner, signalling a refreshing shift in taste, tone, and tradition for the game. The merging of two icons of South African culture sees Pirates raise a glass to a partner whose values mirror their own: quality, unity, and loyalty.

“This is more than a sponsorship, it’s a celebration of the people and connections that define South African football. Amstel’s focus on quality friendships and authentic fan connection aligns seamlessly with Pirates’ history, heritage, and future. This partnership reflects a new era rooted in mutual respect and a shared belief in quality over compromise,” said Sindi Khumalo-Sibisi, Orlando Pirates marketing manager.

The partnership will come to life through a series of fan-focused experiences, both in-stadium and beyond, all designed to elevate matchday into a celebration of connection, passion, and pride.

Google showcases AI’s power at second AI in Action event

The second leg of AI in Action has been hosted in Johannesburg. The event was a showcase of Google’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools’ impact on both the innovation and business landscapes within South Africa.

Under the theme AI is Now, Google used the opportunity to demonstrate how businesses, developers, and communities in South Africa can responsibly leverage AI to significantly enhance productivity, drive innovation, and effectively address real-world challenges.

“At Google, we believe in the immense potential of AI to transform businesses while uplifting the economy, and significantly improve lives across South Africa,” said Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa.

“We are dedicated to progressing AI responsibly and driving growth through partnerships and collaborations, ensuring that AI – as a transformative technology – is not only accessible, but also truly inclusive and responsible in attempting to address local and global challenges,” he added.

During the same event, IDInsight‘s ‘Ask-A-Question‘, developed in partnership with Reach Digital Health, was unveiled. This solution that benefits from Google.org’s support is a natural language chatbot that dramatically reduces barriers to critical health information for new and expectant mothers.

Kleber Group opens Africa office in Cape Town

KLEBER GROUP, an internationally established communications agency with more than three decades of expertise in integrated marketing and PR for the travel and tourism industry, is strengthening its presence in Africa. With the opening of a new office in Cape Town, the agency underscores its long-term commitment to the continent, drawing on deep experience, long-standing partnerships, and dedicated initiatives such as Voice4Africa and ReThinking Africa. Cape Town will serve as a strategic hub for supporting and engaging with markets across Africa, delivering communications services that are locally anchored, regionally attuned, and informed by decades of pan-African expertise.

“Africa’s rich tourism diversity, cultural strength, and entrepreneurial drive are key forces shaping a sustainable future – both locally and globally,” said Julia Kleber, CEO KLEBER GROUP. “Through our initiative Voice4Africa and our partnership with ReThinking Africa, we aim to further amplify African perspectives and build resilient connections to international markets. With our new office in Cape Town and Lexi Hall’s regional expertise, we are deepening this commitment – grounded in strong local presence and long-term strategic vision.”

This expansion builds on KLEBER GROUP’s extensive track record with African destinations, airlines, hotels, and tourism stakeholders. The goal is to deepen engagement across African markets through integrated, locally rooted communication strategies that highlight the region’s diversity and its growing potential in both inbound and outbound tourism. Services include brand strategy, media relations, and digital campaigns, as well as influencer engagement, sustainability communications, trade marketing, and investor relations – all delivered directly from the new Cape Town office.

The debut issue of Surfing In South Africa is now live.

This monthly publication offers a fresh perspective on everything happening within the Surfing South Africa ecosystem. Officially endorsed by Surfing South Africa, the sport’s national governing body, Surfing In South Africa aims to inform, connect, and celebrate the country’s vibrant surfing community. The first edition includes comprehensive coverage of several key SSA events:

The Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic at Muizenberg

Rip Curl GromSearch Durban

The O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers

The Ilembe Outreach Surfing Initiative in Ballito.

Making moves

Glenvista Primary School receives tablets in significant handover ceremony

In a vital initiative aimed at addressing the digital divide in South Africa, Glenvista Primary School received a donation of tablets during a handover ceremony on Thursday, 31 July 2025. The tablets, generously provided by Primedia Group, were officially presented by Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Solly Malatsi, and Honourable Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, highlighting a collaborative effort to enhance educational access in an uneven society.

The ministers highlighted the transformative potential of technology in education, emphasizing the importance of equipping students with the necessary tools to succeed in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Bongumusa Makhathini, Joint CEO of Primedia OOH and Primedia Studios, stated, “This occasion is not merely ceremonial; it reflects our collective commitment to dismantling the barriers that have historically limited access to information and technology. Each tablet represents a gateway to knowledge and opportunity for our youth. We are dedicated to ensuring that no child is left behind in this digital age.”