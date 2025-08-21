The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Rogerwilco launches Township Marketing Podcast

The Township Market Podcast explores the innovative spirit, entrepreneurial energy and untold stories driving South Africa’s dynamic townships.

Businesses large and small are waking up to the staggering potential of the township economy, thanks in no small part to the annual Township CX Report. Now, after four years of exploring the customer preferences, shopping and financial habits, challenges and opportunities for brands to be found in the thriving kasi economies across the country, Rogerwilco is launching the Township Marketing Podcast, going live on https://www.townshipcx.co.za/podcasts.

Hosted by Mongezi Mtati, the podcast delves into what makes these thriving communities tick. Each episode does a deep dive on a particular topic, from street culture and spaza shops to fashion brands and the rise of the premium kasi shopper, with insights from market experts, entrepreneurs, influencers and more.

It’s an essential listen for brand marketers and business owners wishing to break into this R900-billion economy, as well as anyone who wants to better understand the cultural and business landscape of these communities where most of South Africa’s citizens live.

The first episode, in conversation with Brian Makwaiba, managing director, Vuleka Platform and Garth Fraser, route-to-market manager of Tiger Brands, takes a look at the importance of brands getting feedback from spazas and other small stores on customer preferences and digital verification methods to ensure the authenticity of products. That’s followed by a conversation with Freddy Mahhumane, CEO at KasiD and Blake Raubenheimer, group omnichannel executive at Spar, about collaboration opportunities for brands to expand delivery services in townships.

Business moves

Time Out is coming to the City of Gold with the launch of Time Out Johannesburg

Time Out, the global brand dedicated to inspiring and enabling people to experience the best of the city, has launched in Johannesburg. In a franchise partnership with Kagiso Media Radio (KMR), Time Out Johannesburg becomes the second South African city to join the brand’s international media portfolio under the Time Out South Africa banner, following the successful introduction of Time Out Cape Town in January 2025.

At its core, Time Out’s strength lies in its global team of local expert editors and journalists. In a world saturated with information, Time Out Johannesburg’s dedicated team of local experts will provide a tailored and authoritative perspective on what’s truly worth experiencing in the vibrant metropolis. The platform will serve as the go-to resource for discovering everything from hidden gems to the city’s most talked-about events and venues.

“Time Out Johannesburg is officially here! As a franchise partner of Time Out, Kagiso Media Radio is excited to be launching the Johannesburg version of this iconic and trusted brand. We’re looking forward to sharing the beautiful, edgy, and authentic experiences this metropolis has to offer with locals and all its visitors,” said Anthea Carstens, general manager at Time Out South Africa.

“Time Out Johannesburg will be amplifying those special stories that make up the vibrant culture that abounds in this city. We want everyone to know Johannesburg is not just a stopover on their journey, but rather an exciting destination, and we can’t wait for everyone to join us on this journey of discovery.”

Time Out’s mission is to make Time Out South Africa the go-to destination to discover the best cultural, culinary, and travel experiences for both locals and tourists.

Through the partnership with KMR, advertising opportunities will be taken to market by Kagiso Media-owned Mediamark, an award-winning Audio and Digital Solutions company that specialises in connecting advertisers with audiences through innovative solutions.

S3 to sponsor AI in Film: Empowering African Filmmakers Conference

S3 is the official media partner for the upcoming AI in Film: Empowering African Filmmakers Conference, taking place on 5 September at the IDC Auditorium in Sandton.

This partnership reflects S3’s commitment to support innovation, inclusion and the evolution of storytelling in South Africa and across the continent.

The conference will be hosted by media personalities Penny Lebyane and Masechaba Mposwa, who will be joined by speakers from the film industry, digital, marketing, broadcasting, tech and creative industries such as renowned filmmaker and actor Tumisho Masha, SABC Video Entertainment marketing manager Dichaba Phalatse, filmmaker and producer BusaBuntu and SCI-Thagorus Digital ‘s Lwazi Sithole and other captains of the industry.

Under the theme AI’s Role in African Storytelling’s Future, the conference brings together leading voices from film, technology, media and policy to explore how AI is transforming storytelling in Africa, while protecting its cultural roots and creative integrity.

“This conversation is long overdue for African creatives and media institutions. We must lead the dialogue, not follow, if we are to shape a future where innovation uplifts our voices and values,” said Mfundo Ntsibande, creative director of the AI in Film Conference.

African women leading the screen: FAME Week Africa celebrates bold voices

Gathering some of the most powerful people in film, television, fashion and music in Africa, FAME Week Africa spotlights the high prevalence of women shaping the industry; from concept to investment, production to distribution. Women in Africa are in the director’s chair and the executive boardroom, building an industry that is, in parallel, building a strong African cultural narrative.

Throughout the three-day conference programme, 87 of the 179 confirmed speakers are women from across the sector — with more speakers to be added in the lead-up to the opening. They’ll take the podium and lead conversations on a line-up that includes:

Nomsa Philiso, CEO General Entertainment, MultiChoice Group

Hellen Fissihaie, CEO of F3 Global LLC

Caroline Mbindyo–Koroso, head of Kenya & Nigeria for TransPerfect Media

Adetutu Laditan, creative director at Woof Studios Africa

Kudi Maradzika, the award-winning Zimbabwean-born showrunner and executive producer

Lala Tuku, head of content at SABC

Ladun Awobokun, chief content officer at Filmhouse

Wendy Parkies, C-Suite leader in OTT and FAST content distribution

Marie Lora-Mungai, publisher of Hustle & Flow

Crystal Birch, founder of The Hat Factory

Tumi Mogape, head of Publishing Acori Music Group

Kim Jayde, founder of creative of KJ Productions and Kickin’ it with Kim Jayde

Flavia Motsisi, a Forbes Africa–recognised storytelling powerhouse

Get Real with Dialogue

Dialogue has launched Get Real with Dialogue, a new series that’s not another podcast, panel or webinar. It’s an open invitation to join the conversations the industry is often too scared to have, the ones that matter most.

Led by founder and MD Tracy Jones and powered by her Dialogue team, Get Real with Dialogue strips away the polish and dives into the messy, meaningful realities of building brands, businesses and people.

“In a world where professional conversations often feel overly polished or performative, we felt something was missing: a space for honest, grounded dialogue about what really shapes our industry – the messy, meaningful and sometimes uncomfortable realities of building brands, businesses and people,” said Jones.

“That’s why we launched Get Real with Dialogue, a short-form, insight-rich content series designed to unpack the issues that matter in communications, leadership and agency culture today. It’s not a platform for puff pieces or panel platitudes. It’s a conversation space built around candour, curiosity and capability, with the people who are actively reshaping the future of work from the inside out.”

Slikour OnLife launches SOL Distro

Slikour OnLife, a trailblazer in African music culture and innovation, has launched SOL Distro, a ground-breaking full-service music platform designed to give artists the tools, resources and opportunities they need to build and grow their careers while keeping 100% of their royalties.

SOL Distro is an artist-first ecosystem that combines global music distribution with access to professional-grade creative services, brand partnerships and data analytics — all from one platform.

Since its inception, long before streaming dominated the industry, Slikour OnLife has led the way in music innovation, attracting over 160 000 registered artists and enabling more than 15 million song downloads. The launch of SOL Distro marks the next chapter in that journey: a holistic platform that empowers African artists from the ground up.

On the SOL Distro platform, artists can distribute music to over 33 global platforms while retaining full ownership and royalties, access world-class resources including recording studios, music video production, PR campaigns, streaming subscriptions and editorial coverage on influential music blogs. They can also leverage a locally based client service team for personalised support, ensuring a human connection at every stage of their career.

New Hilux campaign pays homage to brand’s community

When it comes to pairing lifestyle and utility, no “bakkie” in South Africa has done it for longer than the Toyota Hilux. After 55 years of accolades and off-road adventures, the legacy of Hilux continues with the launch of the new Hilux Legend 55.

The new advertising campaign for the Hilux Legend 55 by Toyota and Studio One (a division of Publicis Groupe) not only shows off the new car, but also pays homage to the community that Hilux has built over decades in our country. And this new Legend 55 campaign is clearly about celebrating the legacy of the Hilux.

Rethabile Bopape, senior manager for marketing and advertising for Toyota South Africa Motors, said, “The Hilux is more than a vehicle, it’s an integral part of South African life. The importance of the Legend 55 goes beyond its distinctive styling, it stands as a tribute to 55 years of Hilux heritage in our country – a celebration of quality, durability and resilience.”

“The campaign launches with a TV commercial set in a quintessential, charming South African town, where some locals exchange knowing glances of quiet acknowledgement. The two things that all these people have in common is that they own a Hilux and that they all have one very faded right sleeve on their shirts. As the ad unfolds, it’s revealed that these two things are intrinsically linked, but let’s not spoil the punchline of the ad for you. Rather watch the full-length version of the ad here.”

Making moves

Brand strategist Ulli Appelbaum releases The Science of Brand Associations: Win Minds, Win Markets

Why do some brands stick in our minds and wallets while others fade into irrelevance? According to internationally recognised brand strategist Ulli Appelbaum, the answer lies in a secret hiding in plain sight and one of marketing’s most overlooked yet most essential concepts: brand associations.

In his groundbreaking new book, The Science of Brand Associations: Win Minds, Win Markets, Appelbaum draws on cutting-edge neuroscience, cognitive psychology, and decades of evidence-based marketing research to reveal the hidden operating system that drives brand growth — and why mastering it is no longer optional in today’s crowded marketplace.

While most branding advice remains opinion-based or driven by fads, Appelbaum’s approach is refreshingly rigorous—and practical. The book distills decades of research into a hands-on playbook for marketers, brand strategists, and agency leaders who want to audit, build, and strengthen their brand association networks.

“While researching this book, I deliberately avoided opinion-based frameworks or philosophies in favor of those supported by rigorous data and research. The former typically just confuse and don’t provide any clarity or direction,” says Appelbaum.

Robots and real voices at upcoming Singularity Summit

As the Singularity South Africa Summit 2025 draws nearer, the programme continues to expand with the addition of new speakers and a strong focus on robotics, automation and women at the forefront of AI. Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 22 and 23 October 2025, the summit will unpack how exponential technologies are shifting the boundaries of work, creativity and society, and what this means for Africa.

Presented in partnership with headline sponsor Old Mutual and metaverse partner UBU, the event will feature local and global thinkers at the forefront of AI, robotics, leadership and ethics. In a programme designed to provoke, inspire and equip, the latest speaker additions reflect the depth and diversity of ideas that have the potential to future proof Africa.

The 2025 summit will feature keynote sessions, immersive workshops, a curated expo and structured networking opportunities. Delegates can also engage with the event virtually through UBU’s metaverse platform. For updates and registration, visit www.singularitysouthafricasummit.org.