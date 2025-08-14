The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Globally renowned DJ and producer Uncle Waffles signs partnership deal with adidas South Africa

adidas South Africa has announced multi-platinum international DJ-producer Uncle Waffles as the latest partner to sign to their Lifestyle portfolio. To celebrate the partnership, she features in the global Superstar: The Original campaign joining a multi-generational cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Missy Elliott, JENNIE, Anthony Edwards, Mark Gonzales and GloRilla, to name a few.

At the heart of adidas’ partnership with Uncle Waffles is the recognition of working with impactful icons that continue to shape music, fashion and culture not only locally, but on a global scale too.

Superstar: The Original brings together an unprecedented roster of cultural trailblazers who exemplify what it means to be an Original Icon. The newly released campaign with Uncle Waffles spotlights the groundbreaking artist rocking her superstars in a series of bold, black and white shots – an ode to the Superstar’s original colorway.

Uncle Waffles defines what it means to be an Original Icon through her authenticity and innovation. Dubbed the Princess of Amapiano, she has been monumental in bringing the South African genre to the mainstream. In 2023, Uncle Waffles made history as the first Amapiano DJ to play on a main stage at the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

People moves

Photographer Austin Malema cracks Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans list

Austin Malema, a South African photographer and creative entrepreneur, has been selected in the Film & Media category of the 2025 Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans list.

At just 34-years-old, Malema’s work is inspired by authentic storytelling and striking visual composition has gained international recognition. A graduate of AFDA, his portfolio includes being the main photographer for Nounouche, capturing global icon David Beckham and acclaimed actor Thuso Mbedu in Paris, moments that opened doors to photographing several Hollywood A-listers.

As the founder of RTC Studios (which stands for Ronewa Tshiamo Cai) a visionary creative studio offering full-scale cont Hent production, from ideation and campaigns to polished stills and motion content. Austin guides every project with precision and purpose. RTC Studios translates ideas into powerful visual narratives that resonate, connect, and inspire.

He said, “Anything worth building takes time. Trust the process — growth, success and impact are never instant, but always worth the wait.”

Lesego Kotane joins Machine as managing director

Machine enters a bold new chapter under the leadership of strategic heavyweight Lesego Kotane. Machine, a creative agency within Publicis Groupe Africa, has announced the appointment of Lesego Kotane as its new national managing director.

Kotane is a seasoned leader in the creative industry, with a career that spans top strategic and executive roles across the country’s most respected agencies. He joins Machine from TBWA\ South Africa, where he served as Yellowwood Managing Director and Group Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to that, he held the position of Managing Director at King James Group.

With a reputation for combining rigorous strategic thinking with bold creative leadership, Lesego steps into his new role with a clear mission: to drive Machine’s next era of fearless, borderless creativity.

“I’ve long admired Machine. It’s a storied creative company making smart, culturally relevant work,” said Kotane. “I’m excited to partner with this incredible team and build on the strong foundation they’ve created. Our ambition is shared and together, we will make a meaningful difference for South Africa’s fearless brands.

The leadership transition follows the promotion of Robyn Campbell, who moves into the role of Senior Vice President: Communications at Publicis Groupe Africa.

I Be Music launches DSP pitching and label services, welcomes Wendy Verwey Bekker

I Be Music has announced the launch of its new DSP Pitching and Label Services, welcoming respected industry veteran Wendy Verwey Bekker to the team in a consulting role.

Wendy Verwey Bekker, formerly Africa head of Ditto Music, brings extensive experience in the streaming space, guiding artists and labels to achieve the best possible positioning for their releases on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, Audiomack, Anghami and more.

This new service offering responds to a growing demand for smarter, more strategic playlist pitching. Starting in August 2025, I Be Music clients can now choose from:

DSP pitching paired with radio plugging and PR

Radio plugging and PR only

DSP pitching only

“The landscape has shifted. Huge acts on streaming do not always chart at radio, and household names do not automatically get playlisted on streaming platforms. It takes storytelling, preparation and communication to break through the noise. That is why we have launched I Be Music’s DSP playlist pitching service. We work independently, on a project-by-project basis” said Verwey Bekker.

Founder Ian Bredenkamp added, “By combining Wendy’s streaming expertise with I Be Music’s proven radio promotion track record, artists and labels gain a powerful launchpad for their music.”

Business moves

Primedia Broadcasting introduces ‘Just Jazz’ In a bold move to celebrate the timeless allure of jazz, Primedia Broadcasting has launched ‘Just Jazz’, an exclusive online channel dedicated to streaming the genre’s most captivating sounds around the clock. Available now on Primedia+, this channel invites jazz aficionados from every corner of the globe to immerse themselves in a continuous flow of smooth melodies and rich harmonies. Curated by renowned broadcaster, CapeTalk presenter, and passionate jazz enthusiast Clarence Ford, ‘Just Jazz’ features a handpicked selection of tracks that span the genre’s rich history, from timeless standards to contemporary melodies. A proud supporter of local jazz artists, Clarence brings his love for the genre to life, ensuring that listeners not only enjoy the classics but also discover new talent showcased at annual jazz festivals he stages along the West Coast and in the Southern Cape. “At Primedia Broadcasting, we believe in the power of music to connect, inspire, and uplift. With ‘Just Jazz’, we are not just launching a channel; we are creating a vibrant community where the rich heritage of jazz can be celebrated and shared. This platform reflects our commitment to bringing the joy of music into the lives of our listeners, allowing them to experience the beauty and creativity that jazz embodies. We invite everyone to join us on this melodious journey and let the sounds of jazz enrich their everyday moments”, said Primedia Broadcasting chief content officer, Mzo Jojwana.

Sunshinegun reveals new brand identity for Basecamp

Sunshinegun has unveiled a new brand identity for Basecamp, the outdoor lifestyle brand owned by Agrinet, repositioning it for the 90% of consumers who use outdoor gear not for hardcore survival, but for everyday adventure.

The new identity includes a logo inspired by the outdoors and shaped like a directional beacon, signalling movement, connection and confidence. From this, Sunshinegun created a distinct icon that forms a flexible graphic device used throughout the brand’s visual language, including on products.

A standout feature of the new look is a shift from traditional category colours to a bold, high-visibility neon palette, bringing an energy that matches the modern outdoor lifestyle.

A key part of the repositioning was the development of a new tone of voice that reflects how Basecamp users actually talk and live. Instead of the usual motivational slogans, they’ve gone for something more local, laid-back and lightly irreverent. It’s more conversational and distinctly South African.

Life Healthcare appoints 2Stories as integrated communications partner

Life Healthcare has appointed 2Stories to lead their integrated, patient-first communications strategy.

“Healthcare marketing in South Africa demands a rare blend of creativity and deep responsibility,” said Pennie Phillips, MarComs, Change & Health Solutions Executive, Life Healthcare. “We wanted to partner with a boutique agency that can deliver on this ask with agility, a collaborative spirit and deep sector expertise.”

Joanne Hope, co-founder and co-CEO of 2Stories added, “2Stories is a founder-led agency that combines big agency experience with the deliberate focus of a boutique model. It’s how we stay close to the work, the team and our clients.”

The scope of work spans content-led initiatives, community building, stakeholder engagement, internal communications, and proactive media relations across the Life Healthcare Group.

Anelde Greeff, co-founder and co-CEO at 2Stories said the agency would tell authentic, people-centred stories that not only resonate but also respect. “It’s work that matters, and we’re honoured to be a part of it.”

To deliver on the ask, 2Stories is partnering with Razor PR. Both agencies form part of The Up&Up Group, South Africa’s largest independently owned agency group.

New marketing campaign highlights how Absa Business Banking backs entrepreneurs

Absa Business Banking is showcasing its support and deep understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape through an exciting new marketing campaign. The campaign highlights the aspirations and struggles of entrepreneurs, and how Absa partners with business owners to solve their unique needs through deep sector insight, personalised partnerships and practical solutions at every stage of the business journey.

“We understand that business owners don’t just need financial products. They need a banking partner that moves at their speed, understands their industry and delivers real-world solutions,” said Sanah Gumede, managing executive for strategy and customer value management at Absa Business Banking. “Whether it’s a spaza shop owner whose tills go quiet during morning load shedding, or a farmer navigating climate shocks and rising input costs, we get it.”

Making moves

Penquin celebrates 25 years of strategic brilliance and creative impact

Penquin, a South African brand and communication agency, is proudly celebrating a major milestone: 25 years of delivering impactful, results-driven marketing solutions to some of South Africa’s most iconic brands.

From its humble beginnings in 2000, Penquin has grown into a powerhouse of creative strategy and fully integrated marketing. Over the past quarter of a century, Penquin has remained fiercely committed to combining creativity with commercial thinking, developing campaigns that don’t just win awards, but more importantly, win hearts, grow brands, and deliver tangible business impact.

“Reaching 25 years is an incredible achievement that fills me with immense pride and gratitude,” said Veronica Moleele, CEO of Penquin. “It’s a powerful reflection of the dedication, passion, and talent of every single person who has been part of the Penquin journey. Our longevity is not by chance; it’s the result of a culture built on collaboration, a hunger for innovation, and a deep-seated belief in the power of great ideas to build great brands. We are celebrating not just our past, but the vibrant future we are poised to create.”

World Out of Home Organization to boost Ad Net Zero’s Global Media Sustainability Framework

The World Out of Home Organization is linking up with Ad Net Zero, the global advertising industry initiative to drive growth that’s better for the planet, to refine the Global Media Sustainability Framework (GMSF) so that it better reflects the specific characteristics of Out-of-Home media.

Originally developed by Ad Net Zero, the GMSF provides a consistent methodology for calculating greenhouse gas emissions across all major media types and it will now be enhanced with WOO’s input and expertise to ensure accurate calculation across OOH formats such as Classic, Transient and Digital.

Katrin Robertson, CEO of blowUP media and team lead of WOO’s Global Sustainability Task Force, said: “We are delighted to boost the efforts of Ad Net Zero in calculating the impacts of a complex and varied medium like OOH through providing practical solutions accessible to all.

“OOH is one of the few media channels that combines environmental efficiency with advertising impact and we are determined to raise the level of sustainability in our industry.”

How Tebogo Moatshe is redefining women’s entrepreneurship in South Africa

In the heart of Mamelodi, a township in northeast of Pretoria, where resilience is a way of life, Tebogo Moatshe’s entrepreneurial journey began 21 years ago. Her story is not one of overnight success, but of bravery, vision and an unshakable belief that women can and must play a transformative role in South Africa’s business landscape.

From humble beginnings, Tebogo built her career on the foundation of solving problems and creating opportunities, not only for herself but for others. She knows first-hand the challenges female entrepreneurs face which include limited access to funding, inadequate exposure and the uphill climb to be taken seriously in male-dominated industries. But instead of being discouraged, she turned these challenges into fuel for innovation.

This year marks a significant milestone in her vision. She has launched the Mzansi Women Expo, a one of a kind national platform tailor-made for female entrepreneurs to learn from one another, share experiences and showcase their unique products and services. Taking place in October at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the event will bring together some of the country’s most innovative and determined women in business under one roof.