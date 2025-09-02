The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media. All the awards news in one place.

Tickets go on sale and date set for MOST Awards

As the media industry continues to evolve, the MOST Awards remain a vital platform for celebrating the professionals who make it all happen. These are the individuals and teams who build strong brand relationships, deliver exceptional customer service, and drive innovation in a highly competitive environment.

“The Awards are more than just a celebration, they’re a benchmark,” says Lyndon Barends, MD: Strategic Partnerships and Events at Arena Holdings. “They remind us of the standards we aspire to and the value of recognising those who go above and beyond.”

The Awards ceremony, which will take place on the 8 October at the Empire Venue and Conference centre, promises to be a memorable celebration of the industry’s diversity, integrity, agility, and creativity. Tickets are now available to purchase on Quicket.

This year’s sponsors include Media24, DStv Media Sales, YFM, Spark Media, Mediamark and 365 Digital.

Read more here.

PRISM Young Voices 2025 call for entries

The PRISM Young Voices (PYV) programme is opening its doors to 10 emerging communicators to learn alongside South Africa’s top PR and communications leaders during the 2025 PRISM Awards.

“If you’re a young, ambitious PR practitioner who believes great work starts with real human insight, this is for you,” said Ayanda Siswana, 2025 PRISM Young Voices Programme Lead.

Launched in 2017 by the PRISM Awards in collaboration with the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA), PYV exists to accelerate the next generation of PR talent through mentorship, skills development and hands-on judging exposure.

This year’s theme, The Human Factor, recognises the people behind the campaigns, who listen, translate insight into action, and build trust. As a Prism Young Voice, you’ll get to see and experience how human-centred ideas are crafted, measured and awarded.

How to apply (choose one):

300-word statement: Tell us why you should be selected and how you’ll champion The Human Factor in judging.

OR

60–90 second video: Motivate your entry and show us your perspective on people-powered PR.

Email your statement or video link to prisms@prisa.co.za with the subject line PYV 2025 Application with your full name. Optional: Include a one-page CV/portfolio or link to recent work. Applications close Tuesday, 2 September 2025 at 23:59 SAST.

Candidates will be selected based on clarity of thought, ethical awareness, originality, and a people-first lens consistent with The Human Factor. Final selections are made by the PYV Chair and the PRISM judging convenors.

ASK AFRICA’s Orange Index telco winners

Connectivity is no longer a utility; it’s the gateway to modern existence. That’s the central message from ASK AFRICA’s 2025 Orange Index presentation for the telecommunications sector. Under the theme ‘CX of possibility – build the extraordinary’, the message to the industry was clear: in Telco, “good enough” is not good enough.

When people need to work, learn, pay, and stay close to the ones they love, customer experience (CX) cannot be treated as an after‑sales function. It has become the new infrastructure that allows people to integrate their lives.

90% of South Africans use online self‑service portals, and 88% of business buyers use mobile apps to engage with companies. Customers expect flexible options such as buy online, pick up in‑store (BOPIS), and easy digital access across channels. Trust, personalisation, and seamless connected journeys are key expectations shaped by the pervasiveness of mobile connectivity.

“Telco brands are life enablers,” says dr. Sarina Howie, Director: Global Products at ASK AFRICA. “If you’re not connected, you can’t participate. When customers’ connectivity fails, their lives are literally paused. The category winners are moving from reactive fixes to proactive care, anticipating needs and guiding journeys. They also understand the CX should not be viewed as a battle to be won, but a positive view to build excellent customer experiences.”

Telco winners (measured categories)”

Vodacom- Industry Winner, Mobile Operators Industry

Afrihost – Category Winner, Internet (At Home) Industry

Mweb – Category Winner, Internet (Anywhere) Industry

BMA25 rankings update