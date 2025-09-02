[PRESS OFFICE] In South Africa’s fast-evolving media landscape, the only constant is change. Media agencies and advertising sales professionals are navigating a complex terrain shaped by fragmentation, shifting audience behaviours, and the relentless rise of digital platforms.

Traditional media channels that were once the backbone of advertising strategy, are now competing with a multitude of digital touchpoints – from social media feeds to streaming platforms, influencer content, and niche online communities.

Younger audiences, in particular, are rewriting the rules. They’re mobile-first, digital natives – and increasingly resistant to conventional advertising formats. They consume content on their own terms, often bypassing traditional news outlets in favour of TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and podcasts. For media professionals, this means that reaching the right audience at the right time in the right place is no longer a straightforward task – it’s a strategic puzzle that demands agility, creativity, and data-driven precision.

Dynamic and demanding

This fragmentation has made collaboration more critical than ever. Media agencies, advertising agencies, and clients must work in lockstep to craft campaigns that resonate across diverse platforms and audience segments. The days of siloed thinking are over. Success now hinges on shared insights, integrated strategies, and a deep understanding of consumer behaviour.

“The media industry is dynamic, demanding, and constantly evolving,” says Lyndon Barends, MD: Strategic Partnerships and Events at Arena Holdings. “To stay relevant, media professionals must continuously refine their skills, embrace innovation, and foster strong relationships across the ecosystem. That’s exactly what the MOST Awards celebrate: excellence, adaptability, and the power of collaboration.”

Gold standard

The annual MOST Awards have become the gold standard for recognising outstanding service in South Africa’s media industry. Owned and presented by Arena Holdings, with independent research conducted by Freshly Ground Insights (FGI), the Awards honour the best in media agency and media owner service across digital, print, TV, radio, and out-of-home (OOH) categories.

Now in its 15th year, the 2025 MOST Awards reflect the industry’s evolution. This year’s updates include a merged Print Media category (combining newspapers and magazines), new evaluation criteria focused on the effective use of data and insights, and a revised ‘Availability and Engagement’ metric for media agencies – highlighting the importance of responsiveness and partnership.

“The enhancements we’ve made this year are designed to keep the Awards relevant and aligned with the realities of our industry,” says Barends. “We’ve consulted widely, refined our categories, and introduced new criteria that reflect the growing importance of data, collaboration, and strategic thinking.”

Brad Aigner, MD of Freshly Ground Insights, adds: “We received over 550 responses this year, which is our second highest sample collected in the history of the MOST Awards, and which represents more than half of the active professionals in South Africa’s media buying and selling space! This level of engagement has ensured that this year’s results are credible, representative, and truly reflective of industry excellence.”

Peer-to-peer evaluation

What sets the MOST Awards apart is their peer-to-peer evaluation model. Media owners and agencies rate each other’s performance directly, with every voice from junior execs to CEOs carrying equal weight. This democratic approach ensures that the Awards are not just a popularity contest, but a meaningful reflection of service quality, innovation, and impact.

Award categories include Media Owner of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Rising Star Award, Legend Award, Sales Team of the Year, and the Media Owner Lamb Award, which recognises an outstanding individual contribution.

Past MOST Award winners include industry leaders like e.tv, Mediamark, Relativ Media, Spark Media, The MediaShop and Carat – organisations that have consistently demonstrated excellence in service, strategy, and client support.

As the media industry continues to evolve, the MOST Awards remain a vital platform for celebrating the professionals who make it all happen. These are the individuals and teams who build strong brand relationships, deliver exceptional customer service, and drive innovation in a highly competitive environment.

A benchmark

“The Awards are more than just a celebration, they’re a benchmark,” says Barends. “They remind us of the standards we aspire to and the value of recognising those who go above and beyond.”

The Awards ceremony, which will take place on the 8 October at the Empire Venue and Conference centre, promises to be a memorable celebration of the industry’s diversity, integrity, agility, and creativity. Tickets are now available to purchase on Quicket.

This year’s sponsors – who make the MOST Awards possible, include: Media24, DStv Media Sales, YFM, Spark Media, MediaMark and 365 Digital.