Alkemi Collective has become Africa’s first creative agency to endorse the Fossil Ad Ban (FAB) campaign, which calls for a nationwide ban on all coal, oil and gas advertisements in a bid to help address the climate crisis by shifting public perception.

This follows the agency’s signing of the Clean Creatives pledge, in which they and many other local agencies vowed to shun all work for the coal, oil and gas companies that constitute the fossil fuel industry.

“Fossil fuels are the new tobacco, only even more destructive,” said Alkemi Collective’s CEO, Bradly Howland. “Twenty years ago, it seemed inconceivable to many people that tobacco ads would be banned; now this has broad support. In the future, people will wish that fossil fuel advertisements had been banned many years ago, to avert the destruction climate breakdown has already caused.

“It’s high time for a ban, and I urge other creative agencies to sign the Fossil Ad Ban pledge.”

Threat to life

The climate crisis poses a severe threat to life as we know it. To give just a few examples: in 2022, about 500 people died in KwaZulu-Natal in floods of a severity twice made twice as frequent by climate change. Drought in the Horn of Africa, made 100 times more likely by climate change, is leaving millions without enough to eat and drink.

The Climate Risk Index 2025 report by Germanwatch found that between 1913 and 2022, over 9400 extreme weather events caused more than 765 000 deaths worldwide, with climate change contributing to the intensity and severity of floods, droughts, tropical cyclones and more.

Nearly 90% of the world’s carbon emissions come from the burning of fossil fuels. Nonetheless, the world’s largest fossil fuel companies are increasing rather than decreasing their carbon emissions, with little hope of meeting the Paris Agreement climate targets they claim to support.

Advertising remains one of the fossil fuel industry’s most influential tools for shaping public perception and delaying climate action.

‘Shifting public opinion’

“Alkemi’s endorsement is a landmark,” explained FAB campaign manager, Lazola Kati. “It proves that advertising and PR can support honest and transparent communication in the climate space. There is space for tackling greenwashing in the space of advertising.”

Said Howland: “Our agency took a stand to endorse Fossil Free South Africa’s FAB campaign, which calls for a ban on the promotional, advertising, and marketing activities of fossil fuel companies. We are committed to truthful and honest marketing that reflects the true reality of the climate crisis, without distracting from the urgent need for a just transition.”

Read more: Fossil fuel greenwashing ‘pervades’ South African media

“As storytellers and culture shapers, creative agencies have immense power to challenge fossil fuel greenwashing and shift public perception,” added Noxolo Mfocwa, advocacy campaigner at FAB.

On our doorstep

“Alkemi’s bold stance sends a clear message: ethical, future-focused creativity means refusing to amplify the voices of climate polluters. We welcome their leadership in helping build a fossil-free, justice-driven future.”

The climate crisis is not a distance problem of the future, she added: it is already at our doorstep. Communities are already facing rising temperatures, floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events. “And unless we reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, the leading cause of climate crisis, things will get worse.”

Howland added, “As creatives, we have the opportunity to use our industry to make a positive change. We invite creatives to join the Fossil Ad Ban campaign and leverage our collective creativity to find solutions to the climate crisis.”.