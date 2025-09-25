The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: South Africa stands out in ads targeting Gen Z, the soon-to-be richest generation

Gen Z is quickly becoming the largest and wealthiest generation, yet many brands still struggle or hesitate to engage them. This high-standard audience is shaping trends and spending power, but advertisers risk missing a critical window to build trust and benefit financially before competitors step. A new Eskimi study highlights this gap, ranking South Africa in second place among the analysed countries running the most Gen Z-focused ad campaigns.

Gen Z is wealthier at this stage of life than any generation before it, according to a recent NielsenIQ and World Data Lab report. They already represent over 17 percent of global spending, amounting to USD 57.6 trillion, a figure projected to exceed USD 67 trillion by 2030. This estimate would make Gen Z the world’s wealthiest generation with the highest purchasing power.

“Gen Z is the first generation to grow up entirely online, fluent in social media, e-commerce, and digital platforms from an early age. They move seamlessly between apps, content, and shopping channels, and expect brands to match their speed and creativity. Brands that delay learning about this audience may struggle to maintain relevance and, ultimately, revenue growth,” says Cornelis Ouwehand, Eskimi’s regional director for Africa.

To understand which advertisers are already testing strategies for Gen Z and preparing for this new generation of consumers, Eskimi analysed over 81.000 display ad campaigns worldwide, including campaigns in South Africa. Below are the key takeaways from the study:

• South Africa stands out as one step ahead of most countries in its Gen Z-focused online advertising efforts. It secured the second position among the researched countries for the scope of campaigns targeting Gen Z. Greece ranks first and Serbia – third.

• In South Africa, FMCG brands lead the way, making up 85 percent of all Gen Z-targeted campaigns, followed by the fashion industry (8 percent), and pharmaceuticals sector (5 percent).

• Worldwide, the mix of industries targeting Gen Z also shows a clear lead from FMCG brands at 51%, followed by education at 11% and technology at 5% of the analysed campaigns.

People moves

Simon Robinson returns full-time to lead Mediatech Africa 2026

Mediatech Africa has confirmed that co-owner Simon Robinson has returned full-time as Exhibition Director, effective 1 September 2025, to steer the show’s comeback edition, 1–3 July 2026 at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Robinson launched Mediatech in 2001 at the Sandton Convention Centre and has guided its growth into Africa’s cornerstone event for professional AV, broadcast, production, staging, lighting, and display technology. During the show’s six-year hiatus, he kept close to the market—project-managing large-scale productions and events, and serving as Business Development Manager at one of SA’s big AV distributor’s.

“Stepping out of the organiser role for a season let me see the industry from other angles,” says Robinson. “Running projects on the ground and spending time in distribution gave me a better feel for the pressures and timelines our exhibitors and buyers face. That perspective will help shape how we deliver 2026.”

Reflecting on the event’s pause, Robinson says: “We kept Mediatech off the calendar until the industry could support a show that meets our visitors’ expectations. Mediatech isn’t your average B2B expo and we weren’t going to bring it back half-baked.”

Kagiso Media Radio welcomes new faces to its growing editorial team

Kagiso Media Radio (KMR) is expanding its editorial department by adding standout talent to its Time Out South Africa team.

KMR has put together a team of content specialists, editors, writers, and social media experts to showcase the best of South Africa’s unique culture and cuisine.

Anthea Carstens, general manager of Kagiso Media Radio Publishing and Time Out South Africa, says attracting the right talent is a key part of KMR’s growth strategy.

“This new team will be instrumental in driving our mission to deliver the best experience for our audiences, while also supporting KMR’s commitment to excellence and impactful and purposeful storytelling. Talent is the heartbeat of our brand and investing in the right people for Time Out South Africa is key to our growth and relevance.”

Time Out South Africa content director, Andrew Hallett, says compelling content is rooted in experience and the ability of talented writers to take the audience on a journey.

Selene Brophy, City Editor, Cape Town: Brophy has been crafting stories for over a decade. Before joining Time Out South Africa, the journalist and editor led editorial and strategy for various travel and tourism clients.

Liesl Bartlett: City Editor, Johannesburg: Bartlett’s background is rooted in journalism, content creation, and digital media strategy.

Poelano Malema: Senior City Writer: With over 15 years of experience in the media industry, Malema understands what makes a good story.

Ishani Chetty: Social Media Manager: Chetty is a University of Cape Town graduate with nearly nine years of journalism experience under her belt.

Amy Fraser: Content Coordinator: Fraser’s previous experience includes working as a content writer and producer for various broadcasting brands.

LePub Johannesburg strengthens strategic leadership with Kurt Jossie appointment

LePub Johannesburg has appointed Kurt Jossie as head of strategy, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to delivering culturally resonant, insight-led creativity that drives impact across South Africa and beyond.

Jossie brings a wealth of strategic experience, having shaped brand narratives for some of the country’s most iconic names. His appointment marks a pivotal step in LePub’s evolution – deepening its strategic capabilities and sharpening the role of data and cultural intelligence in the creative process.

LePub Johannesburg is on a mission to become the most dynamic and desirable agency in the country, powered by a vibrant, eclectic mix of talent and united by a belief in creativity’s ability to inspire, influence, and drive meaningful change.

“Kurt brings a rare blend of analytical sharpness and creative empathy,” says Greg Pfuhl, MD at LePub Johannesburg. “His ability to decode cultural signals and turn them into actionable strategy will be key as we continue to build ideas that live in culture and move markets.”

Doctoral student’s triumph at national FameLab competition a first for SU

Luther Chipembere, a doctoral student in Agricultural Economics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Stellenbosch University (SU), achieved a remarkable feat when he was recently crowned the FameLab South Africa 2025 champion. With this accomplishment, Chipembere became the first SU participant to win this prestigious award. He was announced the winner at an event in Pretoria hosted by the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement & Jive Media Africa.

Considered to be one of the biggest science communication and public speaking competitions in the world, FameLab, which is also a development initiative, creates a platform for young emerging scientists to speak to public audiences about their work.

Chipembere, who is also an administrator at the African Doctoral Academy at the Centre for Capacity Development in Africa at SU International, said becoming the national FameLab champion is both humbling and affirming. “It shows that research can matter to people beyond the walls of research institutions and that ideas about food and technology have value in society. For me, it is encouragement to keep connecting science with the people it is meant to serve.”

Chipembere’s doctoral study applies AI and strategic foresight to global challenges, including food insecurity, generating insights that inform policy and practice.

Business moves

Disney+ to add live ESPN linear channels in SA from 2 October 2025

Disney+ has announced that, from 02 October 2025, the ESPN Africa linear channels will be available to South African customers at no extra cost. Fans will have access to the two 24-hour linear ESPN channels that showcase the very best live and studio sports programming from the US and around the world, spanning major leagues and iconic competitions.

On ESPN, a world of sport awaits Disney+ customers with the National Rugby League in Australia (Aussie Rules) and Japan’s Rugby League, plus top European football action including the Scottish Professional Football League, English Football League, Dutch Eredivisie, German Football Association Cup and Turkey’s SüperLig, along with the Saudi Pro League.

ESPN 2 brings the biggest American sports, showcasing the NBA (National Basketball Association), NFL (National Football League), MLB (Major League Baseball) and NHL (National Hockey League), along with women’s and college competitions such as the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League), NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) and ESPN College Football.

Both ESPN channels also broadcast studio shows capturing the latest news and analysis from across American sport and football including ESPN FC, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show and SportsCenter. Critically acclaimed and celebrated documentaries and original programming are also available, including ESPN’s award-winning library of 30 for 30 films.

Radio Pulpit expands digital footprint with two new online radio stations

Radio Pulpit 657AM, a Christian broadcaster in South Africa, has launched two new online Christian radio stations. This strategic move expands the radio station’s digital footprint to reach more listeners with diverse, language-specific Christian content.

Radio Pulpit Jikelele, named after the Zulu word for ‘all around,’ will broadcast in English and various vernacular languages, ensuring broader accessibility and inclusivity.

Radiokansel Hartklank will offer Afrikaans-only programming, catering to both young and old across South Africa and beyond, with inspiring Christian messages and music.

“We are excited about the two new online radio stations,’ said Rev Karel Verhoef, CEO of Radio Pulpit. ‘These new developments provide the opportunity to broadcast more language-specific Christian content. Listeners will be able to enjoy quality Christian radio in their own language, for longer.”

This expansion reflects Radio Pulpit’s continued commitment to innovative broadcasting and spreading the Gospel across cultures and communities.

Jetour now DHL Stormers’ vehicle partner

Jetour has been officially announced as the vehicle sponsor for the DHL Stormers, a three-year partnership that promises to deliver innovation, passion, and world-class experiences on and off the field. The announcement follows a year of transformation for the DHL Stormers, including a full rebrand under the banner In It Together.

Continuing to build their reputation as one of the most consistent and competitive teams in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship, the DHL Stormers now welcome Jetour – a brand launched only a year ago in South Africa with a dynamic range of SUVs that blend technology, performance, and comfort.

“The DHL Stormers are more than a rugby team. They are a symbol of pride, of resilience, and of unity for Cape Town and for South Africa. Their rebrand and their bold new identity speak to a team that is not just playing rugby but building a movement, one that brings communities together under the banner of passion and possibility,” says Nic Campbell, Vice President of Jetour South Africa, who was with the DHL Stormers this week at their training camp in the Garden Route, a crucial part of their preparation for the upcoming season.

Tractor unveils new premium cladding for its DOOH network

Leading out of home (OOH) media owner Tractor Outdoor has introduced a new premium cladding design for its digital billboards, bringing a sleek, standardised aesthetic to its roadside network while ensuring advertisers enjoy greater visibility and brand safety.

The cladding features clean architectural lines, durable finishes and integrated LED strip lighting to guarantee visibility day and night. Combined with reliable back-up systems, advertisers benefit from uninterrupted campaigns that cut through clutter in highly competitive urban environments.

“To date, we’ve completed 13 sites – three in Johannesburg and the balance in the Western Cape – with a further six scheduled for roll-out in October, says Steve Duck, chief revenue officer – Media at Tractor Outdoor.

“All new sites will now be fitted with the cladding as standard. Our aim is to ensure that whether you’re advertising in Cape Town or Johannesburg, your creative is showcased elegantly and consistently.”

TBWA\South Africa talent selected for global Wright Academy in Amsterdam

TBWA\South Africa has celebrated the selection of five of its rising talents to join the Wright Academy, flagship learning and development programme within the TBWA collective.

Held annually, the Academy brings together just 25 participants from across TBWA’s 11,000-strong global network. It is one of the collective’s most competitive and prestigious development opportunities, aimed at nurturing the next generation of creative, strategic and media talent.

This year’s Academy took place at TBWA\NEBOKO in Amsterdam, where delegates immersed themselves in a week of workshops, mentorship, and cross-cultural collaboration. The programme’s objective: to expand perspectives, build confidence, and equip participants with the skills to thrive in the global industry.

“Learning and development is not just a box-tick exercise for us,” said Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO of TBWA\South Africa. “It’s an investment in the pipeline of talent that will shape our business and our industry. The Wright Academy, along with Sea Legs, Master Gunners and GLP, shows how much growth is unlocked when people are challenged, inspired and supported on a global stage.”

Outdoor Network switches ON new digital rotator in Richards Bay

Outdoor Network, the company behind South Africa’s only national rotating digital billboard network, continues to raise the bar for digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. With the addition of a new site in Richards Bay, the network now spans 22 digital billboard rotators nationwide, offering an impressive reach of 11 million VACs per month across South Africa.

Located on Bullion Boulevard opposite Town Square Shopping Centre, the new 3m x 6m billboard features two distinct sides: one digital and one static. The digital face rotates twice daily to align with peak morning and afternoon traffic, maximising exposure and audience reach. The static side provides a high-impact panel, giving advertisers the opportunity to pair dynamic digital messaging with long-lasting, visible creative. Outdoor Network’s national rotating digital billboard network allows clients to combine real-time campaign optimisation with classic, consistent branding for maximum effectiveness.

The Outdoor Network rotator network also offers advertisers DOOH advertising in key secondary towns such as Nelspruit, Polokwane, Rustenburg, Kimberly, Bloemfontein to name but a few.

Shamy Naidu, Director at Outdoor Network, says, “The Richards Bay rotator is a powerful step forward in regional reach for brands looking to connect with consumers in this busy area. Our aim is to continuously unlock value for advertisers by combining scale with precision. This site adds another premium touchpoint in a strategically relevant market; with the kind of data-backed impact our clients expect.”

Cassava Technologies and Accenture accelerate sovereign AI cloud adoption across Africa

Cassava Technologies (Cassava) has agreed a strategic collaboration with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to scale Cassava’s sovereign AI capability across Africa.

Accenture will leverage its AI Refinery platform and other technologies to design and deliver sovereign AI solutions utilising Cassava’s GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), housed in Cassava’s secure data centre facilities, accelerated with NVIDIA AI infrastructure. The solutions will enable Cassava’s existing and potential customers to process AI workloads and data within national borders in alignment with local requirements and regulations.

Cassava will begin in South Africa and later expand into Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria. This phased rollout is in line with Cassava’s expansions planned at its other data centre facilities across Africa. Cassava will leverage the company’s pan-African high-speed, ultra-low-latency, fibre broadband network, which interconnects the company’s energy-efficient data centres to power AI computing workloads.

5FM to Ampli5 Ibiza on the Highveld to end off September on a high note

5FM is turning up the volume on one of the hottest parties of the year as the official media partner of Ibiza on the Highveld, an explosive cultural celebration where Ibiza’s world-famous dance energy collides with South Africa’s homegrown musical brilliance. On Saturday, 27 September 2025, the Kromdraai Impact Hub in the Cradle of Humankind will come alive with an all-star line-up of South African artists who have lit up Ibiza’s legendary stages, including DJ Merlon, Culoe De Song, Lemon & Herb, Breetz, Ten Oceans, and the Music Man Symphonic Ensemble. From Afro-house to AmaPiano, South Africa’s signature sound has shaped dancefloors around the world… and now it’s coming home in a festival of rhythm, food, and unforgettable vibes. As the exclusive media partner, 5FM has been Ampli5ing Ibiza on the Highveld through ticket giveaways, artist interviews and Ibiza-inspired mixes, and will also be bringing you exclusive backstage content and live social coverage on the day.

Making moves

Documentary portrays the daily lives of AFP reporters in Gaza

Hélène Lam Trong’s documentary, Inside Gaza, which follows the daily lives of journalists at Agence France-Presse’s Gaza bureau in the months following the attack of 7 October 2023, will be featured this autumn at several festivals and on television in Belgium, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Italy.

Featuring previously unseen footage and testimony from reporters Mai Yaghi and Adel Zaanoun, as well as photojournalists Mahmud Hams and Mohammed Abed, Inside Gaza “does not presume to explain the conflict, but rather to show that reporters are risking their lives so the public can continue to have access to independent and accurate information,” stresses the director. The four journalists, veteran reporters who have worked for AFP for a long time, explain the extreme difficulty of working in a war-ravaged territory, where they must also protect their families.

In the spring of 2024, all AFP reporters working in the territory were evacuated along with their families. Since then, the Agency has relied on Palestinian freelancers who stayed on the ground, and who continue to document the reality of war in a territory that has been off-limits to the international press since the conflict started.

Inside Gaza will be screened on September 28 at the DIG Festival in Modena (Italy), dedicated to documentary and investigative journalism, followed by the Bayeux Calvados-Normandy War Correspondents’ Award on October 9.

This Franco-Belgian co-production brings together Arte France, RTBF, and FACTSTORY, with the participation of AFP, the support of RTS, and in partnership with Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Women’s Leadership Summit coming to Sandton to empower female entrepreneurs for business success

The Woman of Stature Foundation is inviting female entrepreneurs to attend the Professional Collective Leadership Summit 2025 on Thursday, 2 October 2025 at Hotel Sky in Sandton.

This one-day event will give entrepreneurs the practical tools, skills and inspiration to grow successful and sustainable businesses.

What you can expect:

A dynamic keynote address by award-winning speaker and 5 x best-selling author Nikki Bush – renowned for helping leaders uncover human potential

Powerful panel discussions

Interactive workshops

Expert advisory sessions equipping women with practical skills for business growth

Motivational talks from professionals and industry leaders

Loads of lucky draws to win prizes for you and your business

Date: Thursday, 2 October 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Venue: Hotel Sky, Sandton, Johannesburg

Tickets: R900 – book online here: https://paystack.com/buy/evolveher-summit-2oct25