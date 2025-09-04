The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Local filmmaker Renaldo Schwarp appointed as International Emmy Awards juror

South African broadcaster, filmmaker and senior content strategist Renaldo Schwarp has been selected to serve as a juror for the prestigious International Emmy Awards – a career milestone that underscores both his creative and strategic impact across television and film.

Only a select few broadcast leaders worldwide are invited – and Schwarp now stands among them, notably as one of the youngest South Africans ever to receive this honour.

This appointment coincides with Schwarp marking a decade in broadcasting, during which he has cemented his reputation as one of South Africa’s most forward-thinking media leaders. His acclaimed documentary Young, Gifted & Queer – finalist of the Inclusive Lens Award for LGBTIQ+ Representation: Non Scripted Feature at FAME Week – exemplifies his hallmark approach: amplifying underrepresented voices and creating content that resonates with both social and commercial impact.

Having begun his career in front of the camera as a presenter, Schwarp has, over the past four years, shifted his focus to broadcast and content strategy. In this capacity, he has earned multiple industry accolades, including Promax honours and recognition as a four-time MMA Smarties Award winner, for his leadership in driving innovation across DStv’s video portfolio.

Reflecting on his appointment, Schwarp said: “Being invited to the International Emmy Awards jury is an incredible honour – not just personally, but as recognition of the calibre of South African storytelling. Our stories belong on the world stage, and at a time when diverse voices are reshaping global media, it’s inspiring to be part of a community that defines what excellence in television looks like today.”

People moves

SABC celebrates board members’ doctoral achievements

The South African Broadcasting Corporation has congratulated two of its distinguished board members on their academic milestones. The Corporation is delighted to celebrate Dr Khathutshelo Mike Ramukumba and Dr Phathiswa Magopeni, who were both conferred with their doctoral degrees on 02 September 2025.

Dr Ramukumba, currently serving as the chairperson of the SABC Board, earned his PhD from the University of Pretoria.

Dr Magopeni, a powerhouse in media leadership, was awarded with a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) by the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS).

Dr Magopeni currently serves on the SABC Board and chairs the Public Broadcasting Service Committee as well as the Audit and Risk Committee. She is the Executive Director of the Press Council of South Africa, Vice-Chair of African Women in Media, and Board Member of the Network of Independent Media Councils in Africa. Her influence extents across national and continental platforms, championing media integrity and representation.

The Group CEO of the SABC, Nomsa Chabeli stated, “These achievements are not only personal triumphs but also a source of inspiration for the entire SABC family. We take immense pride in the excellence and dedication of our leadership. Their accomplishments remind us that with vision and perseverance, we can all reach greater heights.”

Ericsson appoints Sandile Dhlomo head of Ericsson South Africa Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has announced the appointment of Sandile Dhlomo as head of Ericsson South Africa, as part of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, led by Majda Lahlou Kassi, effective 1 September 2025. He will also be a member of the Ericsson West and Southern Africa leadership team in Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa. With over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and digital industry and having held several senior roles in the African continent, Sandile has strategic leadership experience in Information and Communications Technology, network consulting, business development, and marketing across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Algeria, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana. Majda Lahlou Kassi, vice president and head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, said: “We are committed to ensuring a strong, localized focus in our key markets, and South Africa remains a priority for Ericsson in the region. Sandile’s industry expertise, deep local insights, and proven leadership will drive our growth ambitions while reinforcing our trusted partnerships in South Africa.”

Kyocera appoints Vanessa Richardson to accelerate growth in production print market

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has appointed Vanessa Richardson as production sales specialist, a move that underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its production print portfolio, while deepening customer engagement across the region.

Richardson brings with her a deep understanding of the print and print finishing environment, having worked in the industry for over a decade in roles spanning across sales, operations, marketing, and national leadership. She joins Kyocera after a successful ten-year tenure at Arctec (Pty) Ltd, a supplier of equipment and machinery for the print, packaging, and automation sectors. During her time there, she progressed from marketing assistant to general manager, leading sales strategy and product development initiatives across the country.

WPP makes change to its board

WPP has announced that Andrew Scott has informed the company that he will retire as chief operating officer and from the Board at the end of the year.

Scott will work with incoming CEO Cindy Rose during that period and thereafter as senior advisor to transition his various roles and responsibilities to other senior executives as well as supporting strategy execution.

Scott joined WPP in 1999 as Director of Corporate Development. He held a number of other senior roles, including Chief Operating Officer for Europe, before being appointed global Chief Operating Officer in 2018 where his responsibilities included leading WPP’s country structure in key markets. In 2023 he was appointed to the Board.

Mark Read, outgoing CEO of WPP, said: “Few people have done more than Andrew to shape WPP and to drive its success over the last three decades. He has been a brilliant partner to me and the wider leadership team throughout and has made a tremendous contribution to WPP in his most recent role as chief operating officer.”

Business moves

Hollywood star Denim Richards’ Opulent Entertainment Group and Primedia Studios join forces

Primedia Studios and Opulent Entertainment Group, spearheaded by renowned international actor, writer, produce, and entrepreneur Denim Richards, have embarked on a landmark co-production collaboration. These two powerhouse content creators will work together to produce stellar local versions of four of the world’s finest television talent shows: Project Runway, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars and Idols.

In addition to running several projects and businesses designed to nurture talent and build sustainable infrastructure across film, theatre and television on African soil, Richards’s Opulent Entertainment Group, co-founded with foremost South African director Mandla Dube, has successfully transported African storytelling onto the global stage with the streaming sensation, Heart of the Hunter.

With over 11 million views in its opening week, the crime thriller, based on the novel by international bestselling author Deon Meyer, became the first-ever African film to soar to Netflix’s number one spot.

“We are honoured and incredibly excited to join forces with Denim and his Opulent Entertainment Group on a venture that will unearth new stars and infuse these four top-tier ‘shiny-floor’ shows with the spirit of Africa,” said Jan du Plessis, President of Primedia Studios.

Denim Richards, who considers capacity-building as vital for boosting local industries, said: “The key to the future and sustainability of entertainment in Africa lies in collaboration and opportunities. This collaboration with Primedia Studios is a multi-faceted, significant step forward. Shows like The Voice, Project Runway, Idols and Dancing with the Stars are a powerful platform for undiscovered talent from Africa – not only in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes.”

World Wide Worx marks milestones in travel, tech and motoring

World Wide Worx, South Africa’s independent technology research company and publisher of Gadget and its specialist titles, is marking a series of milestones across its platforms and team.

Its newest title, GadgetWings, this week celebrates its first anniversary. Launched on 2 September 2024, it was South Africa’s first online magazine focused exclusively on travel technology and trends. It was introduced as a strategic response to the growing role of technology in every aspect of travel, from booking and navigation to in-flight and airport experiences.

“The vibrancy of the travel sector, and the way technology shapes every step of the journey, made a dedicated platform essential,” says Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget. “Travel is now about the destination as well as the journey, and that journey is increasingly defined by technology.”

Since launch, GadgetWings has delivered a steady stream of travel insights, trends and reviews three times a week, distributed not only on the Gadget website but also through the Ayoba app, where Gadget has more than 150,000 users, and on the Microsoft Network (MSN) platform, extending its reach worldwide.

At the same time, Gadget.co.za, Africa’s longest-running online consumer technology site, reached the one-million page view mark for the first time in July. The milestone reflects growing demand for clear, independent coverage of consumer technology and digital lifestyle trends.

The company has also expanded its editorial leadership. Jason Bannier has been appointed deputy editor of Gadget. “My passion for gaming has been instrumental in my role at Gadget,” says Bannier. “It has given me a deeper understanding of how technology shapes experiences, and I look forward to applying that in our coverage.”

Content manager Angelique Mogotlane next month marks her third year with the company, graduating from an intern position to her current role overseeing content platforms.

Meanwhile, GadgetWheels editor Sheryl Goldstuck completes her second year as a jury member for the South African Car of the Year awards, having served first as a trainee and now as an elected member.

TikTok for Artists launches in South Africa to support artist growth and fan engagement

TikTok has announced the launch of TikTok has announced the launch of TikTok for Artists in South Africa following its global debut earlier this year. The new all-in-one insights platform is designed to provide artists, their labels and their teams with the data and tools they need to better understand their music performance, audience and fan engagement on TikTok, helping them promote their work and drive success both on and off the platform.

With daily-updated dashboards and comprehensive analytics, TikTok for Artists offers unprecedented access to transparent, actionable data providing insights on how music and content is performing, and how fans are interacting with it.

Features include:

Song performance: number of views, posts and creator engagements per track

Post performance: views, likes, comments, shares and post completion rates

Follower insights: breakdown of audience by gender, age and language

Step-by-step guides to TikTok tools and features

Support and resources for building a long-term music career

Speaking on the expansion, Toyin Mustapha, head of music partnerships, UK, Ireland and SSA at TikTok, said: “TikTok has always been a key space for music discovery and promotion across Africa. With the launch of TikTok for Artists in South Africa we’re giving artists and their teams access to insights that can help them engage their fans in more meaningful ways and grow their careers globally. This platform is about putting powerful, transparent data in the hands of creators so they can make smarter decisions and connect with the global TikTok community.”

Red Ribbon joins Clean Creatives, ditching fossil fuels to fight for a liveable future

Red Ribbon Communications has officially signed the Clean Creatives pledge, committing to take a stand against the fossil fuel industry’s role in driving the climate crisis. By making this commitment, Red Ribbon will decline any future contracts with fossil fuel organisations, their trade associations, or front groups.

Clean Creatives brings together leading public relations firms, their employees, and clients to address the local industry’s involvement with coal, gas, and oil organisations – the principal cause of climate breakdown.

The fossil fuel industry is wrapping our planet in a blanket of excess carbon, and South Africa is feeling the heat. It isn’t just a metaphor. Scientists project our temperatures could spike by up to 4 °C by the end of the century under current trends. This accelerates everything from water stress and food insecurity to catastrophic wildfires and ocean acidification. When we talk about climate breakdown, we’re really talking about a human crisis that will hit the poorest and most vulnerable in our society first and hardest.

“Continuing to work for fossil fuel organisations not only hurts our environment and communities but also poses risks to brands that genuinely prioritise sustainability,” said Ronelle Bester, Founder and Account Director of Red Ribbon Communications. “At Red Ribbon, we choose to use our creativity to amplify positive change. We are proud to support the climate tech, green tech, and renewable energy industries that are leading the transition to a sustainable future.”

The Clean Creatives pledge provides agencies, creatives, and clients with a clear way to show they are committed to a future for the communications industry that does not involve promoting climate-breaking carbon pollution. For agencies, the pledge means refusing new contracts with fossil fuel organisations. For clients, it means declining work with agencies that continue to serve fossil fuel interests.

By signing, Red Ribbon Communications joins a growing international movement of agencies and brands choosing integrity, transparency, and climate responsibility over fossil fuel contracts.

SABC is the official broadcaster of Corona Sunsets Festival

The SABC has been announced as the official broadcaster of the Corona Sunsets Festival, to take place in Muldersdrift on 13 September. Set to deliver Joburg’s ultimate sunset celebration to audiences across the nation, the announcement comes as Corona celebrates ‘100 years under the sun’.

On Saturday, 13 September 2025, viewers can tune in for a one-hour pre-show special from 7–8pm on S3 followed by a two-hour live broadcast from 8–10pm exclusively on SABC 1, capturing every beat, moment, and golden-hued memory. Both the pre-show and live event will also be available on demand, on SABC Plus, for those who miss it.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Casalinga, Muldersdrift, this year’s Corona Sunsets Festival will feature world-class performances from artists including Jeremy Loops, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Oscar Mbo, Major League DJz, 340ml and more. Through the first time ever broadcast, SABC viewers will also witness the festival’s signature “Sunset Moment,” Daniel Popper’s breathtaking art installation, trapeze acts, and the “More Than Music” experiences – immersive workshops exploring mindfulness, creativity, and sustainability.

Robert Marawa’s MSW brings back iconic Room Dividers rugby feature powered by FNB

South Africa’s most influential sports talk show, Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW), is reigniting a much-loved heritage feature. The Room Dividers, a segment that once sparked passionate national debate and commentary around rugby, makes its highly anticipated return to the airwaves this month, proudly sponsored by FNB, the official partner of the springboks.

Broadcast as a simulcast across 947, Rise FM, Vuma FM and the SowetanLIVE, MSW has cemented its place as the leading platform for inclusive, insightful and unapologetically honest sports conversations. The return of the Room Dividers will bring rugby closer to the masses, demystifying the game with knowledge, history and heart.

Joining the legendary Robert Marawa behind the mic are co-hosts Thando Manana, former Under-23 Junior Bok and Springbok Flank, and respected rugby journalist Mike Greenaway.

The segment will air every Tuesday on MSW immediately after the 6pm news, and will also be available on the MSWYouTube page, opening conversations to audiences everywhere.

Africa Creator Festival to tackle creator economy growth

Johannesburg will once again play host to Africa’s premier gathering of digital creatives as the Africa Creator Festival returns on Saturday, 6 September 2025, at Focus Rooms. The festival will unite some of the continent’s most dynamic digital storytellers, influencers, and creative entrepreneurs for a full day of inspiration, collaboration, and insight. This year’s theme, “How to grow the Creator Economy through more streams of revenue, outside of brand deals,” highlights a pressing conversation in the industry — how African creators can diversify income streams and build sustainable businesses.

Founded by Jolene Roelofse, the Africa Creator Festival empowers creators across the continent to shift their mindset from content as passion to content as enterprise—equipping them with the tools to build long-term sustainability in an industry often reliant on unpredictable brand partnerships.

Running from 09:00 to 16:30, the Festival programme will unpack practical ways creators can expand their income potential.

More information about the Africa Creator Festival can be found here. Pre-registration is required for entry. No under-18s are permitted.

Mastercard Becomes the Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team from 2026

McLaren Racing has announced that Mastercard is set to become the Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team from 2026 onwards.

Starting next season, the team will be known as the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, with the move representing an exciting new era not only for the partnership but for fans of the team around the world. This expanded collaboration will unlock more opportunities for fans to enjoy exclusive, behind-the-scenes access and one-of-a-kind experiences.

World Out of Home Organization adds eight organizations to its list of members

A total of eight organisations from different industry sectors and areas of the world have joined the World Out of Home Organization. Five of the new members are national media owners, two are OOH service providers/suppliers and there is one national media agency.

WOO now has nearly 300 members from around the world and more than 600 delegates attended WOO’s latest Annual Congress in Mexico City in June.

The new members are:

GIMC Marketing Group Co: national media agency, China

Ledman Optoelectronic Co: OOH service provider, China

LED Truck Media: national media owner, USA

Noistudio, The Media Company: national media owner, Italy

Prowtech – national media owner: Vietnam

Pyxis Events – national media owner: UAE

Stratacache – OOH service provider: USA

Moove Media – national media owner: Singapore

Making moves

Algoa FM publishes cancer podcast series

Algoa FM is publishing a seven-part series on cancer, as part of the education campaign for the 2025 Algoa FM Big Walk presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa.

“The series, hosted by Carol-Anne Kelleher, deals with a range of challenges faced by those affected by cancer, who include people living with the disease and their families, friends, and work colleagues,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

The episodes will be released weekly starting on 3 September, on the Algoa FM website in the run-up to the 2025 Big Walk, which takes place on Saturday, 25 October, in Gqeberha, East London and George.

“The podcasts will provide year-round support and information to those affected by cancer and the series will be expanded during future Big Walk campaigns, says Jay.

“Out objective is to connect anyone affected by cancer with authoritative information and sources of support. Cancer can be beaten when we fight it together,” he says.

Entry details for the 2025 Big Walk for Cancer are on the Algoa FM website.

Only two weeks to go until Digital Media Africa 2025 kicks off in Nairobi!

This year’s programme reflects your needs and priorities. We’re excited to bring you: