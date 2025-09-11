The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SABC Sport and Hollywodbets bring Afcon to screens

This summer, the continent unites for Africa’s biggest football showdown, the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON). Coming LIVE to SABC 2, SABC Sport, SABC Plus and SABC radio stations, the AFCON 2025 broadcast partnership is supported by Hollywoodbets and SABC.

From 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, millions of South Africans will have free and easy access to all 52 thrilling matches, rallying behind Bafana Bafana as they compete for continental glory. Fans can expect to experience every goal and victory. This collaboration ensures that millions of South Africans have free and easy access to all the excitement across multiple SABC platforms, reinforcing the unifying power of sport in the nation.

In addition to AFCON 2025, SABC Sport and Hollywoodbets have joined forces to bring live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 26, Horse Racing and English Premier League (EPL). Over the next three seasons, SABC Sport will broadcast 38 live Premier League matches per season, covering the 2025/2026 to 2027/2028 football seasons furthering its commitment to making world-class sports accessible to all South Africans.

People moves

Tribeca welcomes Lungile Mthembu and Lindiwe Mncube to the agency Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) has welcomed Lungile Mthembu as an account manager and Lindiwe Mncube as an account director, who both bring a unique set of skills to support their teams. Mthembu brings five years’ experience in content development, influencer marketing, crisis management, media relations and strategic communications. “Joining the Tribeca team is a great new challenge for me and I can already feel that this part of my journey will be filled with growth and discovery. The agency is well-respected in the industry, not just for their great work, but for how they treat their people,” Mthembu says. Mncube brings over 10 years of experience in a career honed primarily in the telecommunications, consumer and lifestyle sectors. She will lead a team, working with clients such as Yulife, Rectron, LEGO, as well as exciting new business on the horizon in the consumer financial services industry. “Tribeca’s client mix and unique approach to the evolving public relations environment presented an attractive opportunity to grow as a well-rounded leader. The warm environment and deeply engrained people-first ethos is instantly recognisable in the company’s culture, which means a lot to me, raising a young family,” Mncube says. Carol Ofori announced as the brand ambassador for parodontax parodontax, a gum care brand, has announced its partnership with media personality, Carol Ofori, who has been named the brand’s new ambassador. As part of this exciting collaboration, Ofori will be an advocate for the brand, lending her influential voice to helping educate South Africans on the importance of gum health, getting them to understand why blood in spit when brushing is not normal , why they need to treat it and how to achieve a confidence from the gums up with parodontax, the Gum Experts. In her new role, sheis featured in the brand’s advertising campaigns and digital content, sharing vital information to help consumers identify and manage their bleeding, swollen and inflamed gums which are early signs of gum disease. The partnership aims to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to take proactive steps toward healthy gums and strong teeth.

CMC Networks appoints Mahesh Jaishankar as managing director

CMC Networks has appointed Mahesh Jaishankar as Managing Director. He will lead the company’s strategy to drive growth in AI-powered connectivity, combined with on-the-ground expertise across Africa and the Middle East. Jaishankar succeeds Marisa Trisolino, who served as CEO of CMC Networks until her departure in April 2025.

Jaishankar brings extensive leadership experience to the role after an advisory position at Arthur D Little and serving as head of strategic negotiations, GNA at Google. He was also instrumental in the launch and growth of datamena as a global digital hub, while at du. Under his leadership, datamena was established as the premier regional connectivity ecosystem and a global destination for hyperscalers, OTT players, carriers and enterprises seeking seamless access to the Middle East and Africa.

WPP announces key global leadership appointments

WPP has announced a series of strategic global leadership appointments, underscoring its commitment to delivering enhanced client solutions and driving intelligent growth across its network. Devika Bulchandani is being appointed chief operating officer of WPP and Laurent Ezekiel is being appointed Global CEO of Ogilvy Group and executive sponsor for WPP Open X. Additionally, Floriane Tripolino is being named CEO of WPP Open X, WPP’s bespoke agency team dedicated to The Coca-Cola Company.

Business moves

Brandswell celebrates 20 years of creating brand momentum

Brandswell, a member of the Matrix Communications Group (Matrix Group), celebrates two decades of creating powerful brand momentum for clients across Africa. The agency’s journey, from an on-the-ground consumer activation specialist agency to its current role as a strategic partner, is a testament to its single, unwavering focus: building brands that forge authentic connections with people.

With its origins in disruptive campaigns using unexplored channels, the agency’s experience working with global brands like Coca-Cola, SAB and Unilever over the years gave it a unique methodology rooted in direct, tangible engagement. This expertise became the foundation for its evolution into an integrated brand partner within the Matrix Group, whose philosophy is built on human-centric communication.

“For an agency to thrive, it needs to be both active and agile. After 20 years, we can definitively say that true brand growth comes from a genuine connection with the consumer,” said Jonathan Chappé de Leonval, co-founder and executive creative director. “This is the insight we bring to every client, and it’s the reason we’ve been able to deliver highly effective campaigns, consistently.”

“Two decades of success are built on a commitment to future-proofing our clients,” added Kgaugelo Maphai, director of Brandswell. “We are proud to have partnered with diverse organisations, from FMCG, state-owned entities like Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (now KwaZulu-Natal Tourism & Film) and the Industrial Development Corporation, to industry leaders like Sun International’s Sunbets and PPC’s 130 birthday celebrations. Our ability to protect a brand’s integrity through strong creative strategy and trusted execution remains our most vital offering, and we look forward to many more years of shared achievements.”

SABC News launches G20 Focus

In the build-up to the G20 Summit in South Africa in November, SABC2 and SABC News are launching a new TV current affairs programme titled G20 Focus on Sunday, 7 September 2025, at 20:30.

The hour-long show will simulcast on SABC2, the SABC News Channel and SABC Plus.

G20 Focus is an insightful, in-depth and thought-provoking discussion programme that interrogates world leaders, thinkers and agitators on global challenges and the undercurrents of G20 issues.

The series will be hosted by seasoned broadcast journalist Thulasizwe Simelane, who will be joined weekly by guests representing various institutions and constituencies.

It will cover topics ranging from Reform of the Global Economy, Respect for International Law and the Digital Economy, to Taxing the Rich, the Legitimacy of Credit Ratings Agencies and Global Solidarity on Crimes Against Humanity.

Standard Bank becomes first African Bank to pioneer TikTok search ads

Standard Bank has become the first financial institution in Africa to launch TikTok Search Ads. This milestone reflects the bank’s commitment to innovation and its strategy of engaging younger, digitally native audiences through relevant and impactful social platforms.

TikTok Search Ads allow brands to appear in search results when users actively seek content, creating a powerful intersection between intent and entertainment. By being the first on the continent to adopt this format, Standard Bank showcases its forward-thinking approach to meeting customers where they are.

“With our new TikTok Search Ads, we are proving that banking can be creative. This innovative approach allows us to understand our customers better and connect with them in a truly relevant way,” said Susan Steward, head of marketing, personal and private banking, SA.

Through user-generated storytelling, Standard Bank ensures conversations about money feel authentic, engaging, and easy to understand.

Working with global media agency dentsu, the bank is leveraging TikTok’s strengths for both brand-building and performance marketing. Research shows storytelling-led campaigns deliver significantly stronger ROI than traditional ads, aligning with Standard Bank’s vision of connecting meaningfully with customers.

Visionet takes centre stage at OR Tambo’s International Gateway

Airport Ads has expanded its Visionet network with a new large-format digital billboard located in the International Departures area of OR Tambo Airport, one of Africa’s busiest global transit hubs. The Provantage company’s strategic new site strengthens its ability to deliver premium visibility and high-impact messaging at a key moment in the international traveller journey.

Visionet is a high-impact, portfolio of large-format digital billboards available in South Africa, supporting Airport Ads’ bold strategy to redefine how brands engage high-value, high-income audiences. Positioned in one of the busiest airports in Africa, the new billboard delivers prime brand exposure to over 472 000 international travellers per month.

The Visionet network is available in the busiest airports across the country. These include OR Tambo, George, Port Elizabeth, East London, Cape Town International, King Shaka International, Lanseria and Kruger Mpumalanga, providing brands with seamless national reach in highly desirable airport environments.

She Leads We Listen celebrates the power of women’s leadership to shape South Africa’s future

Across South Africa, women continue to lead with courage, resilience, and vision. Yet too often, their voices remain underrepresented in the spaces where decisions are made.

In recognition of Women’s Month this August, Leap by Provantage, in partnership with the Shared Value Africa Initiative’s Gender Equality Unit, launched SHE LEADS. WE LISTEN, a campaign dedicated to celebrating women’s leadership and amplifying the voices that are shaping our future.

Displayed across high-visibility out-of-home platforms in airports, malls, and transit hubs, the campaign reached millions of South Africans with a message that is both simple and urgent: when women lead, society moves forward.

“SHE LEADS. WE LISTEN. is not about adding another corporate voice; it is about making space for women’s voices to be seen, heard, and valued,” says Tanya van Tonder, marketing executive at Provantage.

Tiekie Barnard, CEO of the Shared Value Africa Initiative, emphasised: “Equality cannot be achieved through words alone. When women lead, industries thrive, communities rise, and societies transform. SHE LEADS. WE LISTEN. is not just a slogan, it is a mandate and a call to action for every organisation, to deliver visible, measurable change that proves women’s leadership is recognised, valued, and acted upon.

Microsoft partners with GovTech 2025

Microsoft South Africa announced its lead sponsorship of the GovTech 2025 conference, highlighting its ongoing commitment to supporting digital and AI transformation across South Africa’s public sector. As governments worldwide grapple with evolving citizen expectations, Microsoft’s participation highlights its role as a trusted partner in delivering secure, responsible, and innovative technology solutions that enhance service delivery, boost citizen engagement, and drive operational efficiency.

“Our sponsorship of and participation at GovTech 2025 reflects a deep commitment to supporting South Africa’s digital government agenda,” says Lerato Mathabatha, Public Sector Director at Microsoft South Africa. “We’re not just providing technology – we’re partnering with government to build a more efficient, responsive, and citizen-centric public sector that leverages AI and cloud technologies responsibly and ethically.”

eVOD now on android TVs

eVOD, South Africa’s homegrown streaming service, has announced that it is now officially available on Android TV. This marks a significant milestone in eVOD’s mission to bring premium local entertainment to more screens and more homes across the country.

After months of development and planning, the platform’s TV app has come to fruition, giving viewers the full eVOD experience from the comfort of their couch. Whether you’re watching on your phone, tablet, desktop, or now on your Android Smart TV, eVOD is right there with you—wherever you are.

“Our Android TV app offers a smooth, premium viewing experience, matching—and in some cases exceeding—what users already enjoy on mobile and desktop. This has been a long-term goal for us, and we’re thrilled to finally deliver it,” says Junior Qwabe, eMedia’s chief technology officer

eVOD isn’t stopping there—plans are underway to expand the platform to other major Smart TV partners in the near future.

Polygon to bring third-party verification to programmatic DOOH across Africa

Polygon, Africa’s largest aggregated programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) publisher network, has announced the integration of Seedooh’s verification technology into its digital billboards in South Africa and later, across the continent.

This will allow advertisers to assess their campaign’s ad play performance and delivery against targets in real time, without being reliant on the media owner to relay this data, says Remi du Preez, Managing Director at Polygon.

“Advertisers are increasingly calling on media owners and publisher networks to adopt independent verification so that we can report more openly, and it was important for us to provide our advertisers with a trusted solution.

“The Seedooh integration enables Polygon to offer increased transparency to advertisers on our network, providing comprehensive and nuanced third-party data from a reputable company that is recognised as a world leader in independent verification.”

Since launching to market in 2017, Seedooh has provided a best-practice, 100% accurate, fully automated and highly secure technology solution to independently verify advertising delivery in the OOH industry – a requirement that has since become standard in numerous overseas markets.

Flow unlocks commerce media potential for South Africa’s top retailers and platforms

Flow, the commerce media platform, is enabling precise, closed-loop advertising campaigns powered by verified first-party data from some of the country’s largest commerce partners.

Partners already on board include Woolworths, Zapper, Howler and MoreCorp (The Pro Shop and Cycle Lab) and many more – representing industries from retail and e-commerce to events, sports, beauty, food and beverages, fashion and hospitality.

Using Flow’s technology, these partners are activating their high-value shopper audiences across major digital channels, turning rich customer data into powerful, measurable campaigns.

Through Flow’s Commerce Media offering, partners can offer their merchants and seller brands access to hundreds of active audience segments , built on years of transactional and behavioural data. This enables highly relevant targeting to loyal shoppers who are already primed for purchase.

Incubeta acquires RocketSource to expand human-centred AI capabilities

Incubeta has announced the acquisition of RocketSource, a consultancy known for its proprietary frameworks that provide the foundation for AI-driven transformation across marketing data, analysis, and activation. The move expands Incubeta’s human-centred AI offerings and strengthens its ability to deliver measurable, performance-driven marketing results by bringing together machine and behavioural logic supported by proven frameworks.

“This acquisition differentiates Incubeta by accelerating our ability to deliver advanced AI solutions at a time when many competitors are still developing their strategies,” said Alex Langshur, CEO Americas, Incubeta. “It significantly enhances our AI maturity, helping marketing leaders harness AI not just to keep pace, but to outperform.”

“Marketing leaders need to deliver near-term results, whilst pivoting to adaptive, AI-driven automation,” said Jacques van Niekerk, Group CEO, Incubeta. “This acquisition is a key pillar of our strategy to help our clients outperform, equipping them with AI solutions that break down silos, unlock richer customer insights, and deliver rapid results and set them up for generative growth.”

Adidas and the future Audi F1 team announce multi-year partnership

Adidas has extended its commitment to motorsport with the announcement of a multi-year partnership with the future Audi F1 Team. Set to debut ahead of the 2026 season, the collection will combine cutting-edge technology and culture-shaping design from two icons of sport performance.

The partnership will see adidas and the future Audi F1 Team work hand in hand to create a full range of high-performance, style-driven product designed for drivers, mechanics and the wider team. Created with the latest adidas technology the collection will introduce a new perspective on motorsport culture and continue to bring a fresh approach to the paddock and beyond.

MotionAds reaches R20 million in supplementary earnings for independent riders

MotionAds, South Africa’s pioneering delivery bike advertising platform, has unlocked more than R20 million in supplementary advertising income for independent delivery drivers in just six years. This milestone, reached alongside nearly tripled campaign growth since 2022, cements MotionAds’ position as one of the country’s fastest-growing media companies.

What began in 2019 with just three branded bikes has expanded into a nationwide fleet of over 2,000 branded motorcycles. This model delivers measurable brand impact while simultaneously putting extra earnings directly into the pockets of delivery drivers – known as “Motion Mavericks” – on top of their regular delivery work.

“From the start, we believed MotionAds would only succeed if it worked equally for two groups: our brand clients and our riders,” said Jon Berkowitz, co-founder of MotionAds. “Reaching R20 million in supplementary driver income proves that advertising spend can both fuel economic upliftment and deliver ROI for brands.”

MotionAds operates on a “double bottom line” principle: every campaign must deliver commercially and create tangible benefit for drivers.

To maintain this balance, the company hosts monthly regional inspections where quality control meets community building. Riders receive brand training and vehicle assessments, share feedback, and connect with one another. Brands are often invited, further strengthening ties between advertisers and the people powering the campaigns.

For drivers, the supplementary MotionAds income acts as a buffer helping them cover essentials during quieter delivery periods.

WPP partners with the MACH Alliance to offer global clients a blueprint for AI-driven modern marketing

In a move to support enterprise businesses as they implement AI at scale, WPP has announced a global partnership with the MACH Alliance, a not-for-profit industry body advancing composable enterprise architecture to help organisations adopt transformative technologies and future-proof their businesses.

The partnership brings together WPP’s established world-class, MACH-certified expertise within AKQA, Ogilvy One and VML under a unified global membership and capability for clients worldwide.

The expanded partnership directly addresses a critical challenge for modern businesses; how to effectively integrate powerful AI tools and technologies into their marketing and commerce experiences. Many organisations are seeking greater agility and flexibility to innovate rapidly and respond to an evolving digital shopper journey.

WPP will partner with the MACH Alliance members and communities in shaping future best practices and defining new industry standards for AI adoption and integration, ensuring that clients can get best-in-class technology solutions that are fit for future purpose.

Discover Sport and Tennis South Africa announce pioneering partnership to elevate tennis coverage

Following its successful launch to market on 2 September, Discover Sport has announced a new three-year partnership with Tennis South Africa (TSA) that will bring South Africa’s premier tennis competitions fully into the spotlight.

Through this collaboration, Discover Sport becomes the official streaming partner of TSA, enabling fans nationwide and abroad to connect with South Africa’s top players and competitions across digital and broadcast platforms.

Stephen Watson, founder of Discover Sport, said: “Our role has always been clear: we are here to enable. Tennis South Africa has incredible athletes and competitions, and our purpose is to give them the stage to connect more fans with the game, and to use technology to make tennis more visible than ever before. We believe sport has the power to unite and inspire. This partnership is a step towards creating a more inclusive sporting landscape in South Africa and beyond.”

Exabeam extends proven insider threat detection to AI agents with Google Cloud

At Google Cloud’s pioneering Security Innovation Forum, Exabeam, a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, today announced the integration of Google Agentspace and Google Cloud’s Model Armor telemetry into the New-Scale Security Operations Platform.

This integration gives security teams the ability to monitor, detect, and respond to threats from AI agents acting as digital insiders. This visibility gives organisations insight into the behaviour of autonomous agents to reveal intent, spot drift, and quickly identify compromise.

Making moves

Penquin uses AI to bring children’s stories to life this World Literacy Day

In a pioneering move that merges cutting-edge technology with social purpose, In a pioneering move that merges cutting-edge technology with social purpose, Penquin has announced the launch of its innovative Penquin Kids AI Book Collaboration. The initiative, unveiled in celebration of World Literacy Day, leverages the power of generative artificial intelligence to create original children’s books, with the aim of addressing South Africa’s pressing literacy gap.

Under the newly launched Penquin Kids sub-brand, the agency has committed to printing and distributing the books to children and parents through socio-economic development organisations, a direct contribution to its broader CSI strategy.

“Penquin Kids represents our long-term commitment to children’s education, creativity, and well-being,” explains Ryan Nofal, co-managing director at Penquin. “Launching it with such a meaningful project feels right. We’re showing that agencies like ours can use our skills, tools, and passion to uplift communities in practical ways.”

The Penquin Kids AI Book Collaboration is a first-of-its-kind initiative that saw staff from across all departments, from copywriters and creatives to account executives, finance clerks and human resources, come together to co-create a series of original children’s books. The project was designed with a dual purpose: internally, to build AI literacy and confidence within the agency, and externally, to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can serve as a powerful creative enhancer rather than a replacement for human imagination. This initiative also marks a significant milestone, celebrating Penquin’s 25th birthday and reinforcing its core values: Bold, Creative, Purposeful, Innovative, and Accountable.

5FM 5 Breakfast Heritage Tour: the best of Mzansi and another world record The 5 Breakfast Heritage Tour is back for the eighth time. Themed From Streetlights to Starlit Nights – Suzuki Guides The Way Home, this road trip is a celebration of everything that makes South Africa home – the breathtaking landscapes, the indulgent flavours, the colourful languages, the foot-stomping beats, the captivating stories, the thrilling adventures and, of course, the beautiful people. Nearly a decade after Nick Hamman first introduced this iconic tour as the ultimate love letter to South Africa, the 5 Breakfast team is hitting the road again, broadcasting from a variety of locations to remind us why we love this country. The 2025 edition of the 5 Breakfast Heritage Tour officially kicked off at the Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, with 5FM broadcasting live from the event. Between now and 27 September, the 5 Breakfast team will travel across the country, visiting iconic landmarks, uncovering hidden gems, and sharing the stories that make South Africa extraordinary.

MANCOSA and Jacaranda FM announce inspiring business breakfast line-up

Jacaranda FM and MANCOSA are proud to announce the return of their highly anticipated Business Breakfast, a flagship event designed to inspire and empower South Africa’s next generation of leaders. Now in its third year, the event continues its legacy of providing a platform for inspiration, empowerment, and networking, bringing South Africans face-to-face with some of the country’s top leaders, innovators, and trailblazers.

This year promises to be no different, with a dynamic line-up of speakers who will share their stories of resilience, innovation, and legacy-building.

Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket

Graeme Codrington, the globally recognised futurist

Patrick Lambie, the former Springbok rugby legend turned property developer

Mamokgethi Phakeng, businesswoman, philanthropist, and former Vice Chancellor of UCT

Tickets available now via iTickets here: https://itickets.co.za/events/483813.

Woman of Stature Foundation to host Professional Collective Summit 2025

The Woman of Stature Professional Collective has announced the second edition of its Professional Collective Summit for 2025, an immersive one-day leadership experience themed “EvolveHER – Transforming the Future Through Women’s Leadership.”

Taking place on Thursday, 2 October 2025, at Hotel Sky in Sandton, this flagship gathering will unite influential women across industries – from corporate executives and entrepreneurs to change-makers and professionals – for a transformative day designed to inspire, equip and empower.

With its powerful programme, the EvolveHER Summit is not just a conference, but a celebration of wholeness and authentic leadership – aligned with the 2025 Professional Collective theme of “WHOLENESS”. Attendees will be encouraged to integrate who they are with what they do, and rise as leaders who influence their industries, communities, and the world.