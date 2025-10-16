Her Collective was founded by industry leader Kirsty Carlson, who has spent more than a decade in senior media roles across South Africa and the continent. For her, this launch represents the culmination of a long-held vision

August 2025 marked the beginning of a new chapter for women in South Africa’s media and advertising industry with the launch of the Her Collective Mentorship Programme. It is the first industry-wide initiative designed to connect senior female leaders with ambitious rising stars across the sector.

For years, mentorship has largely lived within the walls of individual companies, limiting access and opportunity. Her Collective has changed that. By bringing together women across agencies, media owners, brands and independent businesses, this programme creates a shared space for growth, learning and community. A space where experience and ambition meet, and where women empower women.

A dream turned reality

This has been a seven-to-eight-year dream of mine. To finally see it come alive fills me with absolute joy. The overwhelming support and encouragement from the industry only reaffirms how much we need this type of mentorship program and community for women. It is about lifting each other, creating access to senior guidance, and building a pipeline of authentic, values-driven leaders who will shape our industry’s future.

How it works

The inaugural cohort is running for 10 months (August 2025 – June 2026) with a December/January pause). Her Collective brings together 31 mentors and 31 mentees. Each pairing has been carefully matched based on the mentor’s expertise and the mentee’s goals, ensuring alignment and purpose.

Mentees will receive two dedicated hours per month of one-on-one time with their powerhouse mentors, gaining access to insights, networks, and guidance that can fast-track their careers. Already, 99% of the matches have been confirmed, and the programme officially kicked off in August.

While demand for the first cohort was high, only a small number of mentees could be accommodated. We thank every single woman who applied. It was inspiring to see so much ambition and bravery. We hope to expand future cohorts so that more women can experience this kind of growth and support.

Why mentors said ‘yes’

The heartbeat of Her Collective is the extraordinary roster of senior women who have volunteered their time, expertise and leadership. Their reasons for stepping forward reveal the depth of commitment to nurturing the next generation.

Dashni Vilakazi, managing director – The MediaShop: “Empowering the next generation of female leaders in media and advertising is not just a responsibility, it’s a privilege.”

Ana Carrapichano, founder & CEO – Mediology: "I believe strongly in lifting as we rise. This programme allows us to reach back and bring others with us."

Celia Collins: "With my years of experience, I now feel it is the right time to begin sharing my expertise with individuals who are eager to learn."

Litha Vimbi, General Manager – OMD SA: "I want to be part of this programme to inspire young women to show up authentically, knowing they don't have to choose between being true to themselves and being professional."

Eve Pennington, business owner – The Last Yard: "Passing on knowledge and making the next generation better is the only way to grow our country."

Christa Kruger, managing director – Wavemaker South Africa: "I know how much it meant to have someone in my corner early in my career—that kind of support can be life-changing! I'm excited to support young women in finding their voice and navigating this industry. Honestly, I'm equally inspired by what I can learn in return from the next generation."

Haseena Cassim, managing director – YFM: "Mentorship has played a powerful role in my own journey, and I believe deeply in paying that forward. Being part of this programme is my way of holding the door open for the next generation of women in media, sharing not just what I've learned, but helping them build the confidence to lead in their own way."

“Mentorship has played a powerful role in my own journey, and I believe deeply in paying that forward. Being part of this programme is my way of holding the door open for the next generation of women in media, sharing not just what I’ve learned, but helping them build the confidence to lead in their own way.” Ruchelle Mouton, group head of marketing and services – Glynt: “I’m truly excited to be part of the “Her Collective Mentorship Programme, an initiative close to my heart that champions women’s success in the media and advertising industry. I’m passionate about giving back and empowering the next generation of female leaders, particularly as we push for greater transformation within the OOH landscape in South Africa.”

The courage of the mentees

Equally inspiring are the mentees, the 31 women who had the courage to put up their hands and commit to a long-term journey of growth. Each has been carefully selected and matched, representing diverse roles, ambitions, and career stages across the industry.

Kim Labuschagne: “I applied because I believe growth is strongest within a supportive community. Being paired with my mentor has been such a wonderful experience – we clicked instantly in our first session. Her wealth of industry insight had me completely engaged, and what made it even more special was how naturally we connected on a personal level. I’m really looking forward to continuing our coffee catch-ups, gaining valuable guidance, and growing through this journey together.”

Luandri Smith: "Transitioning from brand strategy to the media owner space has been a huge shift, and this programme felt like the perfect opportunity to fill knowledge gaps with guidance from women I admire. Getting paired with my mentor has been nothing short of incredible. From our first conversation, it felt like connecting with someone who truly understands my experience. Each session has been inspiring and soul-fulfilling – reminding me why authentic mentorship matters so much, especially during times of transformation."

Thobekile Radebe: "I applied because I believe in the power of mentorship to unlock new perspectives. Being paired with my mentor has been nothing short of incredible. Our very first conversation left me inspired and empowered. She has walked the journey I aspire to, and now what once felt unattainable seems possible. With my mentor, adventure feels like the name of the game, and the sky truly is the limit."

Tynielle Beyers: "I joined because I'm ready to grow in all areas of my life – professionally, personally, and as a mother navigating multiple roles. My first session with my mentor went extremely well, and I felt an immediate sense of connection. I'm excited about learning from her experience, gaining new tools to navigate my career, and building confidence as a leader."

Skye Lombard: "When I applied, I was at a bit of a crossroads – wanting to take the next big step in my career but struggling with confidence and clarity. I wanted guidance from women who had walked the same road, and the Her Collective Mentorship programme felt like the perfect place for that. Being paired with my mentor has been energising, motivating, and grounding. She challenges my thinking, helps me see opportunities I hadn't considered, and brings perspective in a way that's both supportive and practical. I'm most excited to sharpen my decision-making, build confidence to take bold steps, and develop a clearer roadmap for my career ahead."

Erin Brett: "I wanted to be part of a community of women shaping the future of our industry – one that would challenge me and help me grow. I've experienced first-hand the powerful impact that strong female mentors can have on shaping confidence and careers. Being paired with my mentor has already felt like the perfect fit; from our very first meeting the connection was natural and energising! I'm most excited to learn from her experience, gain new perspectives, and grow into the kind of leader who can inspire and uplift others in the same way."

Fundiswa Ngwato: "As someone who has grown relatively quickly in my career, I've realised I'm still not sure who I am. My purpose – my why – often feels wrapped up in everything and nothing. What I really wanted was a big sister figure to help me find my why, so I can pour into my own cup with intention. Being paired with my mentor feels like a dream I didn't know I had come true. From the start, our energies gelled, and I could feel that there is much to be learned, relearned, and unlearned. I look forward to challenging myself, becoming more self-assured, and building confidence with a clearer sense of purpose for this chapter of my life."

“As someone who has grown relatively quickly in my career, I’ve realised I’m still not sure who I am. My purpose – my why – often feels wrapped up in everything and nothing. What I really wanted was a big sister figure to help me find my why, so I can pour into my own cup with intention. Being paired with my mentor feels like a dream I didn’t know I had come true. From the start, our energies gelled, and I could feel that there is much to be learned, relearned, and unlearned. I look forward to challenging myself, becoming more self-assured, and building confidence with a clearer sense of purpose for this chapter of my life.” Ziyanda Xashimba: “I applied for the Her Collective Mentorship programme because I believe in the power of shared knowledge, guidance, and community. Navigating both personal and professional growth can often feel overwhelming, and I saw this program as an opportunity to learn from women who have walked the path ahead of me while also building meaningful connections. Being paired with my mentor has been empowering – she listens deeply, asks thoughtful questions, and encourages me to uncover blind spots. She not only guides but also uplifts me, helping me approach my goals with greater clarity and strategy. I’m most excited to gain confidence, expand my skills, and walk away with a renewed sense of direction and courage to take my next steps.”

The mentorship journey so far

It has been a lot of hard but fulfilling work to bring together mentors and mentee’s for the inaugural Her Collective Mentorship programme.

Here are some comments from the mentors on how the journey has started;

Genevieve Coward, deputy CEO – Primedia Out-of-Home

“This journey has been so well structured by Her Collective, with every step made clear and purposeful. The mentor and mentee pairing has been exceptional, aligning strengths and development areas while showcasing the special nature of mentoring as a space for growth and shared learning. I’m excited to see the mentorship journey unfold and the continued progress ahead.”

Celia Collins – media agency veteran

“My experience with Her Collective has been both professional and incredibly rewarding. From the outset, the process has been seamless and encouraging. I connected with my mentee right away, our shared interests and aligned personalities made it easy to build a strong rapport. Conversations flow effortlessly, and it’s clear the thoughtful matching process played a key role in creating such a meaningful connection.”

Eve Pennington, business owner – The Last Yard

“I have been fortunate to participate in many programmes designed to train, inspire, and mentor young talent – each rewarding in its own way. Yet, Her Collective feels truly unique. The way it has been structured allows for a fluid, organic journey of learning, while still providing the necessary guardrails and check-ins for both mentor and mentee. What impressed me most was the that young woman I have been matched with could not be a better fit. While not directly in my field of media expertise, she stands at a meaningful crossroads in her career – seeking to define her true value and to unlock her entrepreneurial spirit without fear. I feel deeply privileged to be part of her journey and part of this ground-breaking initiative to elevate the next generation of female leaders in our country.”

The bigger picture

Her Collective is more than a mentorship programme, it’s a growing movement. Alongside one-to-one mentorship, the platform will soon begin to host empowerment workshops, thought leadership events and community-building opportunities. Its vision is to create a sustained space for women to connect, share, and thrive.

The world needs more authentic, prepared leaders now more than ever. Not just to make a difference at scale, but to impact each person individually in a way that creates a ripple effect. Her Collective is about building that ripple.

What’s next?

While the inaugural cohort is now underway, Her Collective has its sights set on the future. Hopes and ambitions for additional cohorts, expanding access to mentorship for more women across the media and advertising landscape.

To stay connected, women are encouraged to follow the Her Collective LinkedIn page and visit the website to sign up for newsletters launching in the coming months.

A Collective ‘thank you’

Her Collective extends heartfelt gratitude to the mentors who are giving their time so generously, and to the mentees who stepped forward with courage and ambition. Together, they are shaping a stronger, more inclusive industry.

“When women come together with a collective intention, magic happens.” ~ Phylicia Rashad