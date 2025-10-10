The South African podcast industry is growing – but we’re not scaling sustainably. Yes, it’s a win that brands now talk about where they’re spending podcast budgets, not whether podcasts deserve one. Let’s be clear: we’re still building on sand.

Too many players are copying the US podcasting model, forgetting that America has a bloated ecosystem where 1% of shows rake in 90% of the revenue.

That system is broken – and it certainly won’t save us. In South Africa, that copy-paste thinking is keeping us stuck: no consolidated measurements, no shared currency, no unified listenership. So, brands don’t know where to place their bets, and podcasters are stuck guessing.

The South African Podcasters Guild (SAPG) is actively working to change this. From launching the SA Podcharts for independent creators, to advocating for local standards from measurement to responsibility, SAPG is leading the charge to build an industry that reflects our reality – not someone else’s blueprint.

But we’re also battling a fragmentation crisis. Ad spend is leaking into international shows, YouTube, or traditional media rebranded as podcasts. Local creators get left behind.

Here’s the shift: brands need to stop asking, “What can this podcaster do for us?” and start asking, “How can we open new pathways for this creator to grow with us?” That’s the kind of thinking that builds ecosystems, not just campaigns.

Podcasting in South Africa won’t thrive by mimicking an international model. It will thrive when we build systems made for South African ears, voices, and audiences. The answer isn’t offshore – it’s right here.

If you think a Joe Rogan model is the answer, I really don’t want to know what the question is.

Paulo Dias is head of innovation for Ultimate Media and head of industry relations at the South African Podcasters Guild.