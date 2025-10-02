The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Jacaranda FM launches bold new brand positioning

Jacaranda FM has launched a bold new strategic brand positioning, officially launching as 'Your No.1 Feel Good Station'. This evolution of the brand is rooted in extensive listener feedback and aims to solidify the station's reputation as the primary source of positive energy, reliable connection, and uplifting music for its vast audience across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West.

The new positioning formalises the station’s long-standing promise to deliver content that consistently uplifts listeners, moving beyond conventional music programming to emphasise the emotional connection and community impact that defines the brand.

Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM, explained that the shift is a direct reflection of the station’s core mission and its most powerful assets. “This move is more than just a tagline; it is a strategic declaration of the emotional value we deliver to our listeners every single day.”

He added, “Jacaranda FM has always been a source of optimism, and ‘Your No.1 Feel Good Station’ captures that truth perfectly. Initiatives like Good Morning Angels are the ultimate proof point of this promise, showing how we use our platform to genuinely make a difference and spread positive energy throughout our communities. This clear identity will strengthen our relationship with our audience and ensure a positive environment for all our partners.”

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPQQfUoDsz9/

People moves

Mervyn Naidu appointed commercial manager at Time Out South Africa

Kagiso Media Radio (KMR) has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Mervyn Naidu as commercial manager of Time Out South Africa. Naidu will oversee business operations and drive revenue growth. He will also work closely with the editorial and finance teams to maximise commercial opportunities.

Kagiso Media Radio partnered with Time Out – the global brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city – in December, broadening its coverage in the country. Time Out South Africa showcases the best things to eat, drink, and explore in cities across the nation.

Before joining Time Out South Africa, Naidu worked as the head of business development at Mediamark. He also worked in direct sales at Jacaranda FM.

Naidu hopes to build strong relationships with local clients to ensure long-term business opportunities.

Daniel Baron appointed to the board of directors at SAMPRA

Multi-award-winning pop artist, songwriter and producer Daniel Baron has officially been appointed to the board of directors at the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA). This milestone marks a new chapter in Baron’s illustrious career as he takes on a leadership role at the forefront of South Africa’s music rights landscape.

SAMPRA is the collecting society responsible for administering Needletime Rights on behalf of recording artists and record companies in South Africa. By ensuring fair royalty distribution for the public performance of recorded music, SAMPRA plays a vital role in protecting the rights and sustainability of the music industry.

With over a decade in the industry, Baron has become a household name and a driving force behind South African music.

Baron brings his deep understanding of the challenges and aspirations of South African artists to SAMPRA.

Relebogile Mabotja to host the Married at First Sight South Africa reunion special

TV presenter, actress, singer and conversation curator Relebogile Mabotja will host the two-hour Married at First Sight South Africa reunion special, which will unpack all the Season 2 drama, love stories and unexpected friendships. The special airs exclusively on Mzansi Magic and Showmax on Sunday, 5 October at 5:00PM.

The explosive Season 2 finale ended on a tense and uncertain note. From couples who chose to stay together to those who went their separate ways, there’s plenty to unpack. Since filming wrapped, a lot has happened behind the scenes and some of the revelations are sure to leave viewers shook.

The four couples in the spotlight at the reunion are Palesa Mphaki and Tshepo Miya; Makoto Phumodi and Nkuleleko Mahlangu; Themba Khosa and Nelisa Ntabeni; and Portia Baloyi and Bongani Luvalo.

Epson appoints Gareth Jay as regional sales director for Africa

Epson has announced the appointment of Gareth Jay as its new regional sales director for Africa, effective September 2025. In this role, Jay will oversee Epson’s business operations across the continent, driving the company’s growth and commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the region’s unique needs.

Jay brings a wealth of leadership experience and in-depth knowledge of Epson’s solutions, having advanced through several key roles at the company since joining in late 2016. Most recently, he served as Business Unit Director – Product Marketing for Epson Europe. His roles have equipped him with a deep understanding of Epson’s portfolio of high-quality, eco-conscious solutions across printing, scanning, visual displays, manufacturing and lifestyle, as well as a customer-centric approach to business.

In his new capacity, Jay will focus on developing and implementing a comprehensive market development strategy that aligns with Epson’s global vision, while working closely with channel partners to expand the company’s reach.

EFT Corporation appoints new Group CFO

EFT Corporation, a payment solutions provider operating across Africa, has appointed Adri Fuhri as its new group chief financial Officer.

Fuhri brings more than 25 years of financial services expertise, including over a decade as CFO across multiple organisations. She previously served at e4, where she was instrumental in scaling the business during a period of significant growth. Her background spans banking, financial services, insurance, and technology, with more than 12 years at Standard Bank South Africa, where she gained extensive pan-African experience.

Business moves

Halo and Second Rodeo chosen as Pick n Pay’s new advertising partner

Following a three-way paid pitch, Pick n Pay has appointed creative agency Halo Advertising and its partner Second Rodeo as its new brand and retail advertising partners. The extensive pitch process, which started initially with a chemistry session with six agencies, was led by Katherine Madley, executive: marketing, brand & digital at Pick n Pay, and members of the Exco team including CEO Sean Summers and Dallas Langman, managing executive of the Pick n Pay Retail Division. For Halo and Second Rodeo, the win marks the start of a strategic partnership with one of South Africa’s most iconic brands. With Halo’s focus on creative effectiveness and making brands stand out, Second Rodeo is a specialist short-term agency that drives sales and conversion, enabling brand and performance to work hand-in-hand. “Preparing for this pitch presentation was such an intense process, but I am so proud of the work produced by our team – and, of course, we are delighted with the outcome! We were all deeply invested in the process because this was an account that we really wanted to win,” explained Dean Oelschig, managing partner and founder of Halo. Madley says the decision to appoint Halo and Second Rodeo was shaped by both strategy and chemistry, as well as their remarkable point of view of the brand and how they would manage both the Brand offensive (the Long of it) and the Brand Defensive (the Short of it).

Matrix Group celebrates five years of growth and evolves into a martech group

The Matrix Communications Group, a strategic partner in marketing and communications, celebrated its fifth anniversary in September 2025. The milestone marks its celebration of a journey from an integrated marketing collective to a fully-fledged martech group, uniting human and cultural intelligence, data science, digital innovation and strategic advisory under one collaborative framework.

Since its establishment in 2020, the Matrix Group has been guided by a simple but powerful belief: being more human is the future of business. “We are more than numbers, more than consumers. We are human beings full of potential, promise, power, and contradiction,” commented Matrix Group founder and CEO Kgaugelo Maphai.

This philosophy has informed every aspect of the Group’s approach, ensuring that marketing activity is always tied directly to measurable business outcomes, while fostering authentic, culturally rooted connections with Africa’s diverse consumer landscape.

As the Matrix Group celebrates this five-year milestone, it is looking firmly to the future, with technology being an integral part of its offering. The next phase of its journey will see even deeper investment in technology, AI, and digital transformation and integration.

It is also making some key announcements on strategic projects it has been working on in the last 24 months:

In August 2025, it launched an exclusive concierge business, offering a ‘one-stop shop’ for discerning consumers looking for convenience.

Appointing renowned Professional Futurist and Foresight Strategist Isaac Nkama of Foresight Africa Consulting to sit on the board as an independent member.

Talks are at an advanced stage in setting up strategic partnerships in Dubai and the US to extend its footprint beyond the continent.

TikTok launches African All-Stars Brand Edition

TikTok is shining a spotlight on South African entrepreneurs, leading marketers and businesses with its new African All-Stars Brand Edition podcast series. Hosted by digital pioneer Lebo Lion , it will profile enterprises and entrepreneurs that have used the platform to grow their business, strengthen their brand identity, connect with their core consumers and identify strategies that allow them to thrive in the digital space.

The vodcast series features in-depth and easy to follow conversations with a range of businesses, from owner-run ventures like Sisco Solutions and Training, to well-known companies like Unilever and Dis-Chem. Through a content combination of interviews, conversations and rapid fire questions, this approach provides authentic, first-hand accounts of how businesses have leveraged TikTok to reach millions and achieve tangible success.

“South Africa is bursting with innovation and insights’, says Jochen Bischoff, head of global business solutions, Africa, TikTok. “TikTok’s short, engaging videos capture undivided attention from 65% of users, making it a powerful platform for brands and creators to connect with South African consumers.* The African All-Stars Brand Edition is our way of celebrating those who are building something meaningful and growing the creative economy. By telling these diverse stories, we hope to inspire more South Africans to see the power of creativity and connection on TikTok.”

The ACA celebrates fifth Women in Leadership cohort, marking 100 graduates

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), together with programme sponsor GIB Insurance, has announced the 16 graduates of the fifth ACA Women in Leadership (WIL) cohort. The 2025 programme began on 10 April. Following a graduation ceremony on 17 September, this milestone intake brings the total number of women who have completed the programme to 100.

Curated and led by Shireen Chengadu—an academic and practitioner in women’s leadership, gender studies, and building inclusive organisations—the experience equips participants to lead with confidence and impact. As the WIL 2025 graduates join a powerful alumni network, their success paves the way for future cohorts of women leaders to step forward, grow, and make their mark.

Gillian Rightford, Executive Director, ACA, said: “This programme is part of the ACA’s ongoing commitment to recognise, amplify and advance the impact of women in our sector. Reaching the 100-graduate milestone marks real progress in driving this agenda—elevating voices, deepening capability and positioning leaders to add even more value and growth across agencies and brands.”

The delegates of the fifth ACA Women in Leadership cohort are listed below:

Name and Surname Designation Company Anele Nzimande-Maphanga Head of PR – Beauty, Wellbeing and Personal Care Unilever Cays Margison Media Account Manager Dentsu – iProspect South Africa Christobel Koul Account Director Lobengula Advertising Dimakatso (Katso) Mabena Group Account Director Duma Collective Dineo Mashiane Marketing & Project Coordinator ACA Gugulethu Mdiniso Art Director Duma Collective Julie Tshuma Senior Account Manager Twiga Communications Mandy Mbekeni Social Media Manager singh&sons Mbali Mchunu Senior Strategist The Odd Number Palesa Mosweu Business Unit Director MullenLowe South Africa Paola Masullo Business Lead – Business Unit Director MullenLowe South Africa Unathi Twala Account Manager Twiga Communications Tenille Abrahams Operations Manager & Production Singh&Sons Zimkhitha Mathunjwa Digital Marketing Manager Standard Bank Sakhile Mogale Program Manager: BAVC & ADCW ERP Lecturer Red and Yellow Phumelele Bohlela Marketing Manager: Culinary Tiger Brands

Nederburg the new host of the Cape Wine Auction

Nederburg, the venue for South Africa’s first industry fine wine auction in 1975, has come full circle. Fifty years after hosting the country’s first auction to unveil its debut noble late harvest wine Edelkeur, the famous Paarl winery has confirmed it is to become the home of the exclusive annual charity, The Cape Wine Auction (TCWA).

In terms of the partnership inked between HEINEKEN Beverages (owner of Nederburg) and The Cape Wine Auction Trust, the historic Nederburg winery is to be the new location for the glittering one-day philanthropic celebratory gala occasion that raises funds for education, skills development and social wellbeing initiatives benefitting a range of Wineland communities.

“Through this partnership, and the introduction of The Celebration, we’re broadening our reach and welcoming more people into the magic of what this event is all about: changing lives,” explains Paul Clüver, chairman of The Cape Wine Auction Trust.

The first iteration of the collaborative auction will take place Saturday, 7 February 2026.

Human8’s SITEisfaction 2025 report offers a glimpse into the future of CX

South African consumers are increasingly expecting their banking apps to do more than just work; they want them to understand, adapt and anticipate. This is one of the key findings from the 2025 edition of SITEisfaction, the annual digital banking satisfaction survey conducted by Human8, the global market research consultancy formerly known as Columinate.

Now in its 13th year, SITEisfaction remains the only study focused exclusively on digital banking services in South Africa. Drawing on feedback from over 35 000 users since its launch, the survey offers a detailed view into how consumers interact with internet and mobile banking platforms and what they expect from them.

This year’s results highlight a growing demand for personalisation and contextual intelligence. Users are calling for apps that “listen” to their behaviours, learn from their preferences, and respond with tailored experiences. Features like context-aware authentication, which adapts security protocols based on user behaviour and location, are increasingly seen as standard rather than advanced.

Making moves

CNN’s Global Perspectives: On Africa: New speakers and sponsor announced

CNN’s Global Perspectives: Africa is shaping up to be the must-attend event of the year! Taking place on 3 November 2025, this inaugural forum will spotlight Africa’s bold ideas, dynamic economies, and visionary leaders driving global transformation.

The speaker line-up includes:

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem , Group Chairman & CEO, DP World

, Group Chairman & CEO, DP World Mark Suzman , CEO, Gates Foundation

, CEO, Gates Foundation H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat , Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt

, Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt Cristina Duarte , UN Special Adviser on Africa

, UN Special Adviser on Africa Professor Lesley Lokko OBE , African Futures Institute

, African Futures Institute Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie , Author

, Author Tsitsi Masiyiwa , Higherlife Foundation

, Higherlife Foundation Ralph Mupita , CEO, MTN

CNN’s top journalists, including Christiane Amanpour, Richard Quest, Zain Asher, and Larry Madowo, will lead the conversations, exploring Africa’s pivotal role in shaping the new global order and building the next transformation economy. MTN, Africa’s largest mobile network operator, is a sponsor.